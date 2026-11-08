WWE NXT's Wren Sinclair: 'I Secretly Love' This Former AEW Women's World Champion

"WWE NXT" Superstar Wren Sinclair came up short at Halloween Havoc when she faced Kelani Jordan for the Women's Championship. While she's known for ruffling feathers in "NXT", she has her eye on other talents in the wrestling world.

During an interview with The Ringer, Sinclair discussed some of her favorite wrestlers. In WWE, Mr. Money in the Bank, Penta is her favorite. Outside of the WWE realm, the former Women's Speed Champion has a surprising pick.

"If we go into Outer Space, I secretly love Thekla. That woman has made a fan out of me. Oh my gosh. She really won me over on the mic. She's just crazy. You never know what she's going to say. And she's so different than what you see. She's so raw and I think that's what drew me to her. I think she's great."

Sinclair pointed to Thekla's promo where she said she didn't get fired from STARDOM and then she admitted that she did, in fact, get fired that really won her over.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Ringer and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.