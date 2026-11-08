Eric Bischoff Recalls Chris Jericho's Creative Drive In WCW

In recent years, Chris Jericho has often been praised for his ability to constantly reinvent his onscreen persona. While he truly rose to stardom in WWE, Jericho's WCW run showed glimmers of his creativity, as he constantly tried to prove himself and break through to the top of the promotion.

Speaking on "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff looked back at his days running WCW and specifically recalled how hard Jericho worked while signed to the promotion. "Even early on, Chris had no problem stepping up with ideas, and suggestions, and things that he wanted to do," he said. "He did it professionally; it was not like he was a pain in the a** when he did it. It was welcome, you know?"

Bischoff seemed to express that it was something he admired about Jericho, while pointing out that not all of Jericho's ideas made sense or worked for the storyline, but the fact that he came up to them with energy and drive made him stand out. The former executive specifically recalled that Jericho might have been someone who pitched a program with Bobby Eaton during his WCW run, pointing out that Jericho wanted to enrich his career since WCW.

"I think Bobby's reputation would have got Chris' attention early on," he said. "If he's going to have a match, wouldn't a guy like Chris Jericho — bit of a perfectionist, always pushing the envelope for himself, certainly back at that time — wouldn't he want a match with a guy like Bobby Eaton?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.