WWE Champ Sami Zayn Identifies Aspect Of His Personality That's 'A Gift & A Curse'

WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn often feels misunderstood and underappreciated. He will tell anyone who will listen that he doesn't get the credit or the respect he deserves. His current moniker is that he's "The Last Real Good Guy" and he believes it earnestly.

During an interview with WWE, Zayn says that his self awareness is a gift and a curse. He says he is highly intellectual, has high emotional sensitivity, and also has a strong sense of morality. Having a combination of those three things is a "disaster".

"It is very hard to get through the day sometimes when you are a little bit too smart for your own good and you feel a little too strong and you're too aware of your surroundings," Zayn says.

Zayn is "almost jealous" of people who don't have to deal with these things and can be blissfully unaware, but he thinks that's what led to him being a champion because the rest of the locker room doesn't have to deal with these things.

"It's one of the only explanations for how a guy who looks like me, who acts like me, who talks like me, who acts like me, who thinks like me, who believes in what he believes in the way I do, ends up with this championship because it doesn't make sense. It doesn't make sense, but those are the intangibles that led me to this," he explained.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.