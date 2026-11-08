Zilla Fatu Shows Off His WWE John Cena Classic Gifts

On last week's episode of "WWE NXT," John Cena extended an invite for Zilla Fatu to compete in the John Cena Classic, a special tournament event slated to take place next month. As revealed in Fatu's latest vlog, this invite also came with a number of gifts.

Fatu received several notable gifts, including a "challenge coin" that could be used in the John Cena Classic. The coin's power as well as the manner in which it could be activated remains unknown, however, as Fatu wanted to leave those components a mystery. The Samoan dynasty member was gifted three coins in total, all of which were engraved with sayings. One read "Comparison is the thief of joy"; another read "Memento Mori," a Latin phrase reminding one of their own mortality. The third spelled out one of Cena's famous mantras: "Rise above hate."

Inside a briefcase, Fatu received more presents: a "Rise Above Hate" jacket, John Cena Classic playing cards, and a watch marked with Cena's inspirational phrase and the eponymous tournament name. The "NXT" star also discovered a book that seemingly explained the significance of his gifts.

The inaugural John Cena Classic will unfold during a special edition of "WWE Raw" on Monday, December 14, emanating from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Stars from "NXT," "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE Raw" will collide at the show, with the fan-voted winner earning a brand new John Cena Classic-branded title belt. So far, Fatu and former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes of "SmackDown" are the only confirmed entrants.