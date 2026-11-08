WWE Roster Left Saudi Arabia Before Recent Attacks On Riyadh

Conflicts in the Middle East are ongoing and so are concerns for the safety of the people within the areas. For WWE talents and crew, those worries reached a high when the company traveled in and out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel this weekend.

Coming into the country seemed to be a relatively smooth operation. Leaving it, however, proved to be one of great concern.

According to CNN, an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District emerged as the victim of a missile attack on Sunday, November 8. While impact was said to be "minimal," footage of the aftermath revealed damage to the floors and windows, with multiple ambulances reportedly headed to the scene as well.

As it relates to WWE, PWInsider reports that WWE talents were "long gone" from Riyadh by the time the missile strike occurred. The majority of the roster members were said to be flown into Bahrain, a neighboring country, then transported via bus to the city of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. Some other talents, meanwhile, were believed to have flown in and out of the area by plane. South Carolina served as the landing spot for their trip back to the United States on Sunday.

PWInsider added that some WWE staff members were still in Riyadh following the missile attack. As of this writing, though, none are known to have been affected by it.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 emanated from The Venue (ANB Arena) in Riyadh on Saturday, November 7. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn headlined the premium live event with a clash over the Men's Crown Jewel Championship.