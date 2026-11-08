WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers

By the grace of God in the desert here, and the desert far away, WWE Crown Jewel has come and gone without a hitch. Despite security concerns, venue changes, and 15-minute delays, new Crown Jewel Champions were crowned, MITB briefcases were cashed in, and you can read all about it in the WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Live Blog. The staff has also settled what they loved, and what they hated in the Crown Jewel 2026 Hateds and Loveds.

Now, it's time to get into the winners and the losers. Usually these things are pretty cut and dry in wrestling, winners are winners, and losers are losers, but what this column usually supposes is "What if they weren't?"

Obviously sometimes it is cut and dry, like Roman Reigns once again coming out on top of the men's division, and other times it's a little more complicated, like how Chelsea Green should hold her head up high, despite losing the WWE Women's Title to Money In The Bank holder Tiffany Stratton.

Enough introductions, lets get into the nitty-gritty.