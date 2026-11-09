WWE Raw Results 11/9/26 W/ Live Updates: Roman Reigns Confronts Royce Keys
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 9, 2026, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both in the US and internationally on Netflix.
As of Monday morning, nothing has been announced for tonight's show. However, with WWE Crown Jewel now in the history books, there is sure to be some fallout from Saturday's Premium Live Event. Penta and Je'Von Evans dethroned The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory as World Tag Team Champions thanks to the returning Oba Femi countering the interfering Bronson Reed, and Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match with three Cross-Rhodes and a Punt to do the job. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns also became the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Champion when he scored a win against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, and while Women's Champion Chelsea Green won the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Champion against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, she lost her Women's Champion to former friend Tiffany Stratton when Stratton betrayed her to successfully cash in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase.
23 Updates
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Welcome to our weekly Monday coverage for "Raw"!
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Since this morning, WWE has announced that the following will be taking place on tonight's show via their website:
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Bayley will be squaring off against one half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Michin ahead of the 2026 Women's WarGames Match
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Roxanne Perez and Women's Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez will be taking on IYO SKY and an unnamed tag team partner
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Ethan Page will be making an appearance after dethroning Chad Gable as Intercontinental Champion last Monday
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The aforementioned Rhodes will also be appearing following his Crown Jewel Last Man Standing Match victory against the aforementioned Orton
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We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home before throwing it to a video of some of the events of Crown Jewel.
Je'Von Evans then makes his way to the ring. Penta follows.
The NEW World Tag Team Champions! 👏@PENTAELZEROM | @WWEJeVonEvans pic.twitter.com/FVyOOixuhv
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
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We Hear From Je'Von Evans and Penta
Penta says himself and Evans did it to become the new World Tag Team Champions, and Evans says this is his first ever WWE championship. Penta and Evans embrace one another in the ring in a sweet little moment...until Bron Breakker ruins it by spearing Penta and delivering a Gorilla Press to Evans. Breakker then says he only wants to fight one man and calls Oba Femi to the ring to continue their storyline with one another (oh yay! – and yes this is sarcasm).
Femi's music hits and he makes his way out. He clotheslines Breakker out of the ring and grabs the microphone to challenge Breakker to a match since Breakker wants him one-on-one.
HERE WE GO!! 🔥
SO much bad blood between @Obaofwwe and @bronbreakkerwwe! pic.twitter.com/RsQiuc9x1Z
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
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Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker (w/ The Vision)
Back from the break, Maxxine Dupri, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory have made their way to the ring to back Breakker. The bell rings and Femi runs over Breakker. He connects with a backbreaker on Breakker and fires off right hands on him, then delivers a shoulderbreaker to him (a lot of breakers going on right now).
The action spills out of the ring, and Breakker sends Femi crashing into the announce desk spine first and shoulder first. He then delivers a clothesline to Femi to send him crashing over the announce desk.
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Back from the break, Femi catches Breakker with a pop-up uppercut and connects with another uppercut on him. The action spills back out of the ring and Theory momentarily prevents Femi from getting back in the ring, opening the door for Breakker to try surprising Femi with a spear. Femi sends Breakker crashing into the ring post shoulder first and sends him crashing into the mat, then calls for a chokeslam.
Breakker avoids the chokeslam, but Femi catches him with another uppercut. Breakker then delivers a spear and pins Femi, but Femi kicks out and Paul slides Breakker his signature pair of brass knuckles.
Breakker look to hit Femi with them, but Femi sends Breakker crashing across the ring. Paul distracts the referee and Femi sets up for a Fall From Grace, but Breakker hits him with the brass knuckles while Paul distracts the referee. Femi still manages to deliver a Fall From Grace to Breakker, but Theory and Paul slide into the ring to go after Femi and cause the disqualification. I get why they did this finish, but it was also all bad.
Winner: Oba Femi (via disqualification)
After the match, Penta and Je'Von Evans run out to the ring to even the odds.
The Tag Team Champs return the favor after @Obaofwwe had their backs over the weekend!! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/AUsHQOprhJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
Back at ringside, Ethan Page and four women make their way to the ring.
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We Hear From Ethan Page
Page says he defeated Chad Gable during the run of his life and says instead of bringing his actual wife on the road, he brought "four potential wives" (ew, ew, ew).
Gable's music hits and he makes his way out. Page dismisses his "four potential wives", and Gable says he's in the ring to congratulate Page. He says Page beat him fair and square last Monday to win the Intercontinental Championship, then says everything could've gotten understood but he still lost fair and square. He calls Page an a******, but Big Cass' music hits and he makes his way out. He says Page wouldn't be Intercontinental Champion without him, then says he deserves to have the first title shot.
Rey Fenix's music hits and he makes his way out to remind Page he's beaten him, then says he's the only person who deserves an Intercontinental Championship shot. Page says Gable, Cass, and Fenix all make fantastic points and tells them to debate amongst themselves to let them know who has the title shot.
Very witty, @OfficialEGO 😒 pic.twitter.com/3wjoEVDVNK
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
Adam Pearce appears on the entrance ramp to agree with Page and makes a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match for the Intercontinental Championship between Fenix, Cass, and Gable official up next.
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Chad Gable vs. Big Cass vs. Rey Fenix Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Back from the break, the bell has rung and Fenix dumps Gable across the ring. We see Page has joined the announce desk as Gable ascends to the top rope and looks to fly. Fenix moves out of the way and spikes Gable with a DDT, then goes for a pin but Gable kicks out.
Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Fenix, but Cass catches Gable with a Sidewalk Slam on the outside of the ring. Fenix looks to land a dive on Cass through the middle rope, but Cass runs over Fenix with a big boot and chokeslams Gable into the timekeeper's area.
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Back from another break, Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Cass. Fenix looks to fly off the ropes, but Gable cinches in an Ankle Lock on Fenix instead and connects with a German suplex on Cass.
Gabel grabs onto his shoulder, but Fenix runs over him and ascends to the top rope. Cass trips him up and levels Gable with a big boot, then follows it up with a chokeslam on Gable. He pins Gable, but Fenix delivers a splash to Cass off the top rope and pins Gable for the win.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): Rey Fenix
Rey Fenix is the NEW No. 1 Contender for the IC Title!! 🤌
WOW!! @ReyFenixMx pic.twitter.com/w9PA7xGl0U
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
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After the match, The 946 run out to ringside and (very randomly) begin to beat down Fenix, Cass, and Gable. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price send Cass crashing into the mat, and The 946 stands tall over a fallen Gable, Cass, and Fenix.
After the match, Royce Keys takes a seat on a chair and says what happened to Gable, Cass, and Fenix could be what happens to The Bloodline unless Roman Reigns makes his way to the ring before the end of the night to acknowledge him.
Message SENT by @RealRoyceKeys and 946 👀 pic.twitter.com/wofeem1x5S
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
This beat down is the perfect example of this episode of "Raw" feeling particularly random and all over the place. Of all the people on the roster to prove a point with, Fenix, Cass, and Gable are about as random as it can get.
Cody Rhodes then makes his way to the ring.
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We Hear From Cody Rhodes
Rhodes asks Greenville what they want to talk about, then says he defeated Randy Orton at Crown Jewel to become the Last Man Standing. He says he didn't need to deliver a Punt to Orton and admits he liked it. He says it didn't like it and plays it off as a joke, but says he actually loved it as I sit on my couch contemplating what a heel Cody Rhodes would be like after that little bit of playfulness.
Rhodes abruptly transitions into the 5-On-5 Traditional Elimination Survivor Series Match between Team USA and Team Mexico, then calls Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio out to the ring as the captain of Team USA.
Cody Rhodes LOVED punting Randy Orton at Crown Jewel 😳@CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/IkQI9JE1ox
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
Rey's music hits and he makes his way out to tell Rhodes he wants the best man on both teams. Rhodes says he will bring the best talent to Team USA.
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Dominik Mysterio's music hits and he makes his way to the ring with JD McDonagh. He says he doesn't want personal issues to get in the way of Rey picking top talent for Team Mexico and says he will happily join them to take over for Rey as the captain in order for Rey to focus on AAA. Rey says Dominik might be onto something, but laughs off Dominik and outright tells him no (what a deadbeat dad, right?).
Dominik then proposes joining Team USA to Rhodes, but Rhodes passes on behalf of his team and the entire country of the USA (really embodying the nightmare part of "American Nightmare" if you ask Dominik). Dominik asks who will be on Rhodes' team, prompting CM Punk's music to hit and him to make his way out. Punk says it's great to be alive on a Monday night in Greenville and says he could beat five guys in five weeks or five guys on one night to get back in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture. Rhodes accepts Punk's proposal to be a member of Team USA.
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Dominik calls Punk a "has been", and Punk and Rhodes both square up for a fight. Punk and Rhodes then go after Dominik and McDonagh, with Punk delivering a GTS to McDonagh and Rhodes landing a Cross-Rhodes on Punk. Rey and Punk then hug one another before Rhodes and Rey do the same in a sweet moment between all three men.
.@CMPunk, @CodyRhodes and @reymysterio just CLEARED HOUSE!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kybcN990tB
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
Bayley then makes her way to the ring. Michin follows.
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Bayley vs. Michin
The bell rings and Michin delivers a suplex to Bayley. She goes for a pin, but Bayley kicks out and fires off a few right hands on Michin. Michin levels Bayley with a right hand and jams her boot into Bayley's throat, then delivers a dropkick to her off the top rope.
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Back from the break, Michin sends Bayley crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first. She delivers a sit-out powerbomb to Bayley, but Bayley sends Michin crashing into the top turnbuckle face first and cinches in a Half Boston Crab on Michin.
Bayley and Michin teeter on the ring apron, but Bayley pushes Michin off the ropes when Michin climbs up them and delivers an elbow drop to Michin off the top rope for the win to put an end to a pretty solid match between two awesome ladies.
Winner: Bayley
After the match, B-Fab joins Bayley in the ring and Jade Cargill runs over Bayley with a pump kick. Charlotte Flair, Tatum Paxley, and Alexa Bliss make their way out, but Fatal Influence are waiting for them and take them out. Jacy Jayne shakes hands with Cargill in the middle of the ring in an alliance that I'm admittedly feelign so far, and Cargill, B-Fab, Michin, and Fatal Influence stand tall in the middle of the ring.
TOTAL CHAOS has broken out!! 🤯
Fatal Influence seem to have some sort of agreement with @Jade_Cargill, Michin and B-Fab! pic.twitter.com/nLYTAIZjpm
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
We then head backstage, where Rey Mysterio asks Penta to join Team Mexico for Survivor Series. Penta accepts.
Rey Mysterio adding SERIOUS numbers to his team!! 🔥@reymysterio | @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/HI598TPVqR
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
Back at ringside, Judgment Day has made their way out. IYO SKY and her mystery tag team partner Becky Lynch follow.
THE MAN 🤩
IYO SKY has found a LEGENDARY tag team partner in @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/jdNJXZKHhU
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
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Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez (w/ Liv Morgan) vs. IYO SKY and Becky Lynch
Lynch and Perez begin the action. The bell rings and Lynch fires off stomps on Perez in the corner of the ring. Rodriguez tags in and Lynch looks to fly out of the corner, but Rodriguez catches her and delivers a clothesline to Lynch in the corner of the ring. She fires off back elbows on Lynch before the action spills out of the ring and SKY connects with an asai moonsault to take down Perez and Rodriguez on the outside.
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Back from the break, Perez sets up for a Pop Rox on Lynch. Lynch avoids it and sends Perez crashing into the mat, then goes for a pin but Perez kicks out. Rodriguez and SKY tag in, and SKY connects with a Bullet Train on her in the corner of the ring. Rodriguez sets up for a chokeslam on SKY, but SKY escapes and Rodriguez charges at her. SKY moves out of the way to send Rodriguez crashing into the ring post shoulder first and follows it up with an Over The Moonsault for the win. As a little side note, I will say I don't love Women's Intercontinental Champion Rodriguez taking the pin over Perez who can arguably afford it more but I did love the little team of Lynch and SKY.
Winners: IYO SKY and Becky Lynch
IYO SKY and Becky Lynch WIN and take down The Judgment Day! 😤@Iyo_SkyWWE | @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/by34wZRxlO
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
After the match, Lynch dares Morgan to meet her in the ring one-on-one unless she wants to prove she's the GREATEST COWARD OF ALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL TIME!!
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We then head backstage, where Adam Pearce enters the Judgment Day's club house. He informs Morgan that Lynch will be challenging her for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series (in another feud that's been too long) and that SKY will be challenging Rodriguez for the Women's Intercontinental Champion.
The Judgment Day WILL be putting gold on the line next week AND at #SurvivorSeries!
It is OFFICIAL!! pic.twitter.com/NXbmHEh4Ue
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
We then head backstage, where Je'Von Evans tells Penta that Cody Rhodes just invited him to be on Team USA at Survivor Series. He asks Penta if he's cool with that, and Penta says he is as long as Evans doesn't mind him joining Team Mexico.
The World Tag Team Champions WILL be at #SurvivorSeries...
On opposing teams! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMr9hkPoIl
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
Back at ringside, Roman Reigns makes his way out.
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Roman Reigns Calls Out Royce Keys
Reigns gets straight to addressing Royce Keys and says Keys wanted to acknowledge him. He says they can't do that before he tells Greenville to acknowledge him (one's up!), but Keys makes his way to the ring through the crowd flanked by a few police officers.
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Keys says he can respect Reigns is a man of his word and he came to the ring to face him, but he's not a man of his word and asks Reigns if he thought he came alone. Reigns asks Keys if he thinks he's alone either, with The 946 making their way out to the ring.
On the Titan Tron, we see that The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and the freshly returned Jacob Fatu (one of my favourites in all of WWE) have burned down The 946's trailer box. The Bloodline then make their way to the ring and take the fight to The 946.
JACOB FATU IS BAACK!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/Vcaflxxmjm
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
I normally hate big brawls like this because they're far too overdone, but this is one instance where I think it's absolutely perfect. The rest of The 946 and The Bloodline brawl on the outside as Keys attacks Reigns from behind and fires off stomps on him. Fatu goes after Keys and lands a Samoan Drop on him, then delivers a Frog Splash off the top rope to send Carmelo Hayes crashing through the announce desk.
The 946 retreat through the crowd as Reigns challenges The 946 to a WarGames match on behalf of himself and the rest of The Bloodline moments before the show goes off the air (a match I personally am pretty excited about).
WARGAMES ⛓️
The Bloodline and 946 are headed for WAR!!! pic.twitter.com/52PjNElWey
— WWE (@WWE) November 10, 2026
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Here's the TL;DR for tonight's episode of Raw:
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Singles Match: Oba Femi def. Bron Breakker via disqualification when the rest of The Vision became involved
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Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match: Rey Fenix def. Chad Gable and Big Cass via pinfall on Gable
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Singles Match: Bayley def. Michin via pinfall
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Tag Team Match: IYO SKY and Becky Lynch def. Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez via pinfall
Other Notes:
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Roman Reigns and The Bloodline challenged The 946 to a WarGames Match following the return of Jacob Fatu and a big brawl that broke out
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What's on deck for next Monday's episode of "Raw"?
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Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
How about what's on tap for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 28?
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Men's WarGames Match: The Bloodline vs. The 946
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5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Match: Team USA vs. Team Mexico
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Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship
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Thanks for joining us!