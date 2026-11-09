WWE Raw Results 11/9/26 W/ Live Updates: Roman Reigns Confronts Royce Keys

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 9, 2026, coming to you live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both in the US and internationally on Netflix.

As of Monday morning, nothing has been announced for tonight's show. However, with WWE Crown Jewel now in the history books, there is sure to be some fallout from Saturday's Premium Live Event. Penta and Je'Von Evans dethroned The Vision's Bron Breakker and Austin Theory as World Tag Team Champions thanks to the returning Oba Femi countering the interfering Bronson Reed, and Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match with three Cross-Rhodes and a Punt to do the job. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns also became the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Champion when he scored a win against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, and while Women's Champion Chelsea Green won the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Champion against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, she lost her Women's Champion to former friend Tiffany Stratton when Stratton betrayed her to successfully cash in her Women's Money In The Bank briefcase.