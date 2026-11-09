John Cena Shares New Information On WWE's Upcoming John Cena Classic

On the November 2 episode of "WWE Raw," John Cena finally announced to the world what his plans were for the highly-anticipated John Cena Classic competition. The brand-new format will air on a special episode of "Raw" live from Disneyworld in Orlando, Florida on December 14, where the stars of today will face off with the stars of tomorrow.

Cena recently spoke with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated about the event and how it will work, revealing that the winners of both the men's and women's champions for the night will be determined via a fan vote on Club WWE in a similar manner to how reality television operates. "Hopefully, if we have the technological acumen to do this, as soon as the last match is over, it's kind of like American Idol... voting's open now to Club WWE members. And when we come back from commercial break, we're going to award the women's champion of the night, and we're going to award the men's champion of the night."

As for how Cena came up with the idea, it was simply a case of wanting to understand where his future lay in the WWE landscape now that he is retired. The 17-time WWE Champion always wanted to give back to the business that made him who he is, and by producing something that can not only provide opportunities to young talent, as well as entertaining the fans, the John Cena Classic is his way of giving back.

"This is where I see, hopefully, my future in WWE lying, as a beacon of opportunity," Cena said. "I want to try to create [something like] an Arnold Classic. I took a lot from the Arnold Classic. I took a lot from fan appreciation nights. I took a lot from All-Star games, but I want to create that situation where fans can come to an event they know every year, they know what the situation is, and we're in the pilot."