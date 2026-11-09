WWE's Alexa Bliss Says She's Been Ill For The Past Two Months

"WWE SmackDown" star Alexa Bliss has had a solid run in 2026, from competing in the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber to start off the year, releasing a single alongside her husband, pop star Ryan Cabrera, to a recent, and short, run with the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Tatum Paxley. Bliss revealed on social media Monday morning, however, recent months of travel have been a battle for her, due to an ongoing illness.

"Anyone else been just sick non stop for the last 2 months??" Bliss posted to X, alongside the nose-blowing emoji, and one with a thermometer in its mouth. Another X user confirmed they've also been sick, calling it something like the flu, a sinus infection, and bronchitis all mixed together.

"Yes! This has been me non stop for the last 2 months – CONSTANT flu feeling & sinuses – it just won't stop," Bliss responded. Fans in the comments wished her well, and offered their own solutions of how to feel better, from bourbon with honey, to allergy medication.

Yes! This has been me non stop for the last 2 months – CONSTANT flu feeling & sinuses – it just won't stop 😭🤧 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 9, 2026

Bliss and Paxley won the Women's Tag Team Championships from Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid on the October 9 edition of "SmackDown." The women reigned with the gold for two weeks before being dethroned by Michin and B-Fab, with the help of Jade Cargill. On the most recent edition of the blue brand, Bliss' best friend and tag partner Charlotte Flair returned, and alongside an appearance by "WWE Raw" star Bayley, challenged Cargill, "the Baddies," and Fatal Influence, including Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, to a WarGames match.