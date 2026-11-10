Jason Hotch Added To World X-Cup At TNA Destination X

TNA revealed on social media on Monday that International Champion Jason Hotch will enter the World X-Cup at TNA Destination X on Sunday from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Hotch will compete alongside Ricky Sosa, Fabian Aichner, and Rey Horus, the only three other men confirmed for the tournament so far. TNA posted a graphic revealing Hotch's participation to X (formerly Twitter), alongside a call for fans to get their tickets.

The 2026 edition of the World X-Cup will feature two four-way matches in the first round. The winner of both matches will go on to face one another in the finals later on the pay-per-view. In previous iterations of the tournament, the winner would automatically receive a shot at the TNA X Division Championship.

BREAKING: TNA International Champion @TheJasonHotch will enter the World X-Cup at #TNADestinationX, presented by @iHeartRadio, LIVE on PPV and TNA+ THIS SUNDAY from the Edmonton Expo Centre! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/OpklCa0BZY pic.twitter.com/Ruez8CbHAv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 9, 2026

The last X-Cup, the 2021 Super X Cup, was won by Ace Austin at TNA Genesis. The most recent World X-Cup was held at TNA Victory Road 2008, and was won by Team Mexico's Averno, Rey Bucanero, Ultimo Guerrero, and Volador Jr.

Elsewhere on the Destination X card, Leon Slater will defend his TNA World Championship against Trey Miguel. Two Ultimate X matches will take place to determine the number one contenders for the world title and the TNA Knockouts Championship. The participants for the Ultimate X matches have yet to be revealed.

Indi Hartwell will defend her Knockouts title against the recently-debuted Shayna Baszler. Matt Hardy is also set to team with Moose, with brother Jeff on the shelf, against Syx's Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw.