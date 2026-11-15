In the summer of 2022, Tavion Heights set aside his amateur wrestling background in order to compete at the pro level, specifically with WWE. Not all was left in his rearview mirror, however, as his signature Olympic finisher remains part of his moveset today.

During a recent interview with "No-Contest Wrestling," Heights revealed the significance of his belly-to-belly suplex, which he now uses to put away opponents on the "WWE NXT" brand.

"That was my go-to, the peak move that I mastered in Olympic wrestling," he said. "That was my best move in Olympic wrestling. So legitimately, when I was down points or if it came to a point where I know I needed to score because I'm about to lose this match, I was locking up belly-to-belly every time. I know that I just have the length. I have the experience and the mastery behind it that this is my move. I was highly successful with it. When I came to WWE I knew what my finish was. That was the one thing that was like non-negotiable. I was like this is what Tavions Heights does. You know what I mean? He does it well."

The "NXT" star joined WWE amidst a developmental class that included former Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda, now known as Lola Vice, and several other athletes in August 2022. Heights (real name Tracy G'Angelo Hancock) himself represented the United States Olympic Wrestling team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games. The next year, he then earned a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships. Today, he's in the midst of a feud with his former No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Myles Borne.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.