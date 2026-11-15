AEW's Steven Borden has quickly become a fan-favorite star since wrestling alongside Darby Allin, often paying homage to his father, Sting.

But unlike Sting, Steven doesn't sport face paint or a moniker like his father, even though he was introduced to AEW fans that way. Recently, Steven commented on why he's presenting himself differently during an interview alongside Allin on "101XL – Jacksonville's Sport Radio."

"The last thing I want to do is be playing The Greatest Hits," Steven argued. "I think, you know, you can do callbacks when time – when it makes sense, at the right time, but I think if I were to come out with face paint, and a trench coat, and a bat, like, I probably could have been booed out of the building in the beginning; and I'm still in the beginning right now."

While Steven might want to establish his own legacy in pro wrestling, the parallels between him and his father – at least physically – are undeniable. Veterans like Jim Ross, who watched Sting's entry and rise in the industry, have pointed out just how similar the father and son look, and how they both have impressive athletic careers outside of pro wrestling.

Steven might only be less than a year into his wrestling career, but the second-generation star already had a brief setback when he suffered a concussion mid-match. In an interview ahead of his "Blood & Guts" bout, Borden brushed off the injury, noting that the brain is important, but he felt fine after regaining consciousness, and chalks his battle readiness down to his attitude of never wanting to run from pressure.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "101XL – Jacksonville Sport Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.