TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 11/12/26 W/ Live Updates: Elijah Vs. Nic Nemeth
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on November 12, 2026, coming to you from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama! The show was pre-taped across October 13 and 14, and can be streamed both on the AMC channel at 9 PM ET in the USA (where we will be watching) and the SportsNet app in Canada at 8 PM ET.
Elayna Black will be in action as she squares off against The Elegance Brand's Heather By Elegance. Black previously challenged Heather's stablemate M By Elegance for her Knockouts Television Championship on the October 8 episode of "Thursday Night Impact", but the match ultimately ended in a time limit draw. Black has since warned Heather about M using her and did so last Thursday backstage, but Heather chose not to listen to her.
Mustafa Ali will be in action as he goes head-to-head with 2026 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Frankie Kazarian. Similar to the aforementioned Black warning Heather about M, Ali has warned Kazarian that his protege and the currently injured Avery Styles may eventually turn his back on him as Order 4 had done to Ali.
Tensions between Nic Nemeth and Elijah have been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks, with Elijah having broken his guitar over Nic's brother Ryan Nemeth's head a couple of weeks ago on "Thursday Night Impact" while he was aiming for Nic. Tonight, the two men look to settle their differences when they collide with one another in the ring.
Samuel Shaw and Joseph Sawyer of Syx will be taking on Moose and Matt Hardy in tag team competition at TNA Destination X this coming Sunday. Before the two teams meet, Shaw will be going one-on-one with Moose in singles competition tonight.
Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano of Apex will be in action as they take on opponents who have yet to be announced. TNA has also promised a look into the recent ongoings between TNA World Champion Leon Slater and Trey Miguel ahead of their TNA World Championship match at Destination X in a Destination Next video.
26 Updates
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Welcome back to our weekly coverage for "Thursday Night Impact"! We're excited to have you join us tonight.
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With Destination X right around the corner this weekend, I think that we'll see at least one more TNA star and one more wrestler from outside of the company be added to the World X-Cup on Sunday. I also think we'll see new Righteous member Xia Brookside as one of the participants in the Knockouts World Championship Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match, but am not sure about who will be taking part in the X-Division Championship Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match.
Now it's your turn: who do you think will be added into the World X-Cup or either of the Number One Contenders Ultimate X matches? Leave your guesses down below in the comments for us to read and possibly even respond to!
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We are live! The show kicks off with the usual video packages: one to recap the recent ongoings between Mustafa Ali and Frankie Kazarian, and one to recap what's been doing between The Nemeths and Elijah.
Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt then greet audiences at home as Elayna Black makes her way to the ring. Heather By Elegance follows.
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Elayna Black vs. Heather By Elegance
The bell rings and the two lock up. Heather delivers a dropkick to Black and jams her boot into the back of Black's head, but Black rolls up Heather. Heather kicks out and sends Black crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first, then delivers a moonsault to her off the middle rope and goes for a pin.
Black kicks out, but Heather rains down right hands on her and Black levels her with a pair of clotheslines. She delivers a step-up knee to Heather and follows it up with a gut wrench suplex, then goes for a pin but Heather kicks out.
With the match starting to pick up a bit now, Heather delivers a hurricanrana to Black as Black is draped through the middle rope. She goes for a pin, but Black kicks out and Heather ascends to the top rope. She looks to fly, but Black sees her coming and connects with a Black Out for the win. This felt like a pretty standard match, and definitely got a little better the longer it went on.
Winner: Elayna Black
It's worth noting that during the above match, a graphic popped up on screen announcing that Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Brookside of The Righteous, Gabby Forza, Tasha Steelz, and Jada Stone will be the women taking part in the Ultimate X Number One Contenders Match for the TNA Knockouts Championship at Destination X.
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We then head backstage, where Ryan Nemeth demands that TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella do something about the people who have been coming after him. An unimpressed Marella informs Ryan that himself and Nic Nemeth will now be defending their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Syx and Moose and Matt Hardy in a Three-Way Match (which is certainly...a choice that was made).
What do you guys think about the original tag team match pitting Syx against Moose and Matt Hardy being turned into a Three-Way Match for the TNA Tag Team Championship. Let us know what you think down below in the comments section.
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Ryan Nemeth's request backfires
Ryan Nemeth asked for some assistance from authority figure Santino Marella backstage, but Marella instead booked the Nemeth brothers into the pre-existing match involving Moose, Matt Hardy, and Syx, with the TNA World Tag Team Championship now on the line.
The Nemeths will be added to the @TheMooseNation and @MATTHARDYBRAND vs. syX match THIS SUNDAY at #TNADestinationX and the TNA World Tag Team Titles are on the line! #TNAiMPACT @JoeGacy @NicTNemeth @ryrynemnem @milanmiracle pic.twitter.com/KXxnSdzEnX
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 13, 2026
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Back from the break, Brian Johnson approaches Daria Rae to try talking to her about her behavior with Indi Hartwell last Thursday. Rae deflects and begins to stir the pot by pointing out Marella undercutting Brian's authority (poor Brian) and says it's unfair no one is observing Marella (oh boy, one side character Brian is enough for me!). Rae tells Brian that Hartwell can't be trusted, and Brian informs Rae that as long as there's no physicality with Hartwell, she's all good.
Back at ringside, Apex makes their way to the ring. The King Bees are already waiting inside, and Hartwell takes a seat at the announce desk.
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Apex vs. The King Bees
Shayna Baszler and Bee begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Baszler levels Bee with a right hand, then tags out to Zoey Serrano. Serrano levels Bee with an open palm strike and a boot to her midsection, then sends her crashing into the mat and levels Bee with a clothesline.
Although this has been a squash so far, I love seeing Charity King and Bee get some nice television time on "Thursday Night Impact". Baszler begins targeting Bee's left arm, but King tags in and levels Baszler and Serrano with a pair of clotheslines. She connects with a suplex on Baszler and sends Serrano crashing into the mat off her shoulders, but Baszler and Serrano sneaks up behind King.
Serrano rocks King with a pair of superkicks and Baszler delivers a strike to her. Baszler then delivers Grey Matter to King and pins her for the win.
Winners: Apex
After the match, Baszler stares down Hartwell from inside the ring to send a message to her.
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Commenter Dusk Raijin believes Syx could be leaving Sunday's Destination X with the TNA World Tag Team Championship now that Nic & Ryan Nemeth have been added to the match. That's definitely something we've been calling for in our weekly opinion column, as it doesn't feel like the Nemeth brothers are helping to elevate the tag division right now.
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Back from the break, Expressions and A.J. Francis confronts Hotch as he's cutting a promo. Expressions tells Hotch that Francis will beat him and Francis says he's an example of what "TN-A.J. Francis" (which I really hated) should be.
Back at ringside, Syx makes their way to the ring. Moose follows.
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Samuel Shaw (w/ Joseph Sawyer) vs. Moose
The bell rings but wait...where is Matt Hardy to back up Moose in a match that will probably contain shenanigans? Unexplained absence aside, Moose runs over Shaw with a big boot and rains down right hands on him in the corner of the ring, but Shaw sends Moose's knee bouncing off the ring apron twice and drags Moose back into the ring.
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Back from the break, Shaw ascends up the ropes but Moose joins him up there and delivers a superplex to him. Moose calls for a spear on Shaw, but shenanigans ensue and Sawyer slides a chair into the ring. Shaw grabs it and hits Moose with it to award him with the win.
Winner: Moose
After the match, Shaw and Sawyer look to beat down Moose until Matt runs out to the ring to come to Moose's aid.
Now I have a couple big issues with what just went down. As noted, Matt should've been at ringside to begin with Moose from the beginning and it was stupid for Shaw to intentionally lose this by using the chair.
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Commenter Referee Rebecca Robinson asks: "Is M really tall or is Heather really short?" That is a great question, and I believe the answer is... yes.
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We then head backstage, where M is on a phone call talking to someone about her upcoming Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship at Destination X. Heather By Elegance approaches M, but M tells Heather she's "bringing The Elegance Brand down" with a loss to Elayna Black when Heather brings up M's absence, prompting Heather to ask M if she was just flattering her last Thursday. M makes it clear she's looking towards her Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship and leaves.
I have only one thing to say after that backstage – Heather girl, RUN!
We then head over to The Injury Report, where we find out Eddie Edwards has been medically cleared while Amazing Red and Jeff Hardy have not been medically cleared.
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We then head elsewhere backstage, where Nic Nemeth tries to get Santino Marella to go back on his decision for a Three-Way World Tag Team Championship match. An irate Marella responds by telling Nic that if he loses tonight's match, he loses his contractual rematch for the TNA World Championship.
.@NicTNemeth's World Title rematch will be on the line when Nemeth faces @_Iam_Elijah_ later tonight! #TNAiMPACT @milanmiracle pic.twitter.com/VOM9nuywRj
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 13, 2026
Back at ringside, Mustafa Ali makes his way to the ring. Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles follow.
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Mustafa Ali vs. Frakie Kazarian (w/ Avery Styles)
The bell rings and Kazarian pins Ali. Ali kicks out, but Kazarian rolls up and Ali kicks out once again. Kazarian then sends Ali crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first, but Ali responds with a neckbreaker to Kazarian before Kazarian fires off right hands on Ali.
Kazarian delivers a leg drop to Ali as Ali is draped through the middle rope and delivers a slingshot DDT to him. Ali flies through the ropes to level Kazarian on the outside and dumps him back in the ring as Styles cheers on Kazarian, but Kazarian shoves Ali on the outside as commentary points out that Avery is still dealing with an ankle injury. Avery gets fired up but Kazarian works to calm him down. This opens the door for Ali to roll up Kazarian for the win, and I honestly think that they could not have done a better ending to that match with Ali intentionally creating an issue between Kazarian and Avery.
Winner: Mustafa Ali
After the match, we head backstage where The System says they're a family and insist that they're stronger than ever (something tells me that might change down the line...).
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Commenter CorrectProblem9x believes recent WWE departures Brutus and Julius Creed could be a good fit for the TNA roster. It would certainly fit TNA's M.O., as they've made a point this year of taking on numerous former WWE performers to make up for all of the outgoing talent.
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Back from the break, we head over to a video showing Harley Hudson's rejection from The Righteous in her initiation last Thursday and Xia Brookside's arrival into the stable. The video ends with Brookside saying "The Righteous are coming".
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We then head over to the first portion of Destination Next from Trey Miguel, who reflects on growing up in Toledo, Ohio and his upbringing. He says his grandmother helped to raise him as his father worked, and reveals his grandmother died when he was young. He opens up about how special and close his relationship with his grandmother, and we also hear from his father and two of his friends.
.@TheTreyMiguel's whole life – all the emotional ups and downs – have led him to the TNA World Title match this Sunday at #TNADestinationX. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/YGe8aGf8R0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 13, 2026
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We then head over to the second portion of Destination Next, where Leon Slater speaks about how he's felt since becoming the TNA World Champion. He says the physical toll was the main difference after becoming TNA World Champion, and speaks on the pressures and target he's felt on his back. He says he thinks the younger version of himself would be really proud and think he was cool, then tells his younger self to keep doing what he's doing because every step he takes will lead him where he wants to do (which is incredibly sweet!).
Winning the TNA World Championship has changed @LEONSLATER_'s everyday life – now he makes his first defense of the title THIS SUNDAY against @TheTreyMiguel. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/aC6j8Xdg5M
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 13, 2026
I can see what TNA was going for with Destination Next, and while I will absolutely give Slater and Miguel credit for really opening up and being vulnerable to show different sides to them, I will say I'm not sure it was the most effective way as the go-home segments for them ahead of their TNA World Championship Destination X match.
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Back from the break, Rich Swann asks John Skyler if he'll finish his food. Skyler slides it over to Swann as it's clear all he can think about is Mila Moore (once again, they were together for about just a month at this point and it's all very, very fast).
Back at ringside, The Nemeths make their way out. Elijah follows.
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Nic Nemeth vs. Elijah
The bell rings and Nic brings the fight to Elijah. He levels him with a pair of elbow drops and pins him, but Elijah kicks out and whips Nic into the corner chest first. Elijah dumps Nic out of the ring and beats him down on the outside, then sends him crashing into the ring steps shoulder first. Elijah then connects with a powerbomb on Nic.
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Back from the break, Nic levels Elijah with a clothesline. Elijah responds with a suplex to Nic and pins him, but Nic kicks out and Elijah fires off stomps on Nic as Nic is draped off the top turnbuckle by his knees. Elijah catches Nic with a Razor's Edge and pins him, but Nic kicks out and levels Elijah with a superkick. He follows it up with a Danger Zone and pins Elijah, but Elijah kicks out to make for what I consider to be the most exciting moment of the match. Nic then delivers a second Danger Zone to Elijah for the win to bring upon a pretty good ending for a pretty good match.
Winner: Nic Nemeth
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Moments before the show goes off the air, we see a woman in a black dress approach a dollhouse with a note in her hand. The camera pans up to show that she's Mila Moore, and Taryn Terrell and Harley Hudson approach her to 'welcome her to the dollhouse'.
I really liked this little closing segment and thought Moore was a great next choice to join The Dollhouse. Now, we wanna hear from you: what did you think of Moore being the newest edition to The Dollhouse? Let us know what you think down below.
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's episode of "Thursday Night Impact":
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Singles Match: Elayna Black def. Heather By Elegance via pinfall
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Tag Team Match: Apex def. The King Bees via pinfall
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Singles Match: Moose def. Samuel Shaw via disqualification after Shaw used a chair to attack Moose
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Singles Match: Mustafa Ali def. Frankie Kazaria via roll-up due to a blunder between Kazarian and Avery Styles
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Singles Match: Nic Nemeth def. Elijah via pinfall
Other Notes:
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Knockouts World Championship Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match Competitors: Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Brookside of The Righteous, Gabby Forza, Tasha Steelz, and Jada Stone
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X-Division Championship Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match Competitors: Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Joe Alonzo, BDE, John Skyler, and KC Navarro.
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The scheduled Destination X tag team match pitting Syx against Moose and Matt Hardy will now be a Three-Way between the two teams and The Nemeths for the TNA World Championship
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All things considered, I actually like the tweaks and announcements that TNA made to the Destination X card tonight and thought they weren't bad at all. What about you guys? Share in the comments below, and thanks for joining Nick and myself tonight!