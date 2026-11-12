TNA Thursday Night Impact Results 11/12/26 W/ Live Updates: Elijah Vs. Nic Nemeth

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "TNA Thursday Night Impact" on November 12, 2026, coming to you from the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama! The show was pre-taped across October 13 and 14, and can be streamed both on the AMC channel at 9 PM ET in the USA (where we will be watching) and the SportsNet app in Canada at 8 PM ET.

Elayna Black will be in action as she squares off against The Elegance Brand's Heather By Elegance. Black previously challenged Heather's stablemate M By Elegance for her Knockouts Television Championship on the October 8 episode of "Thursday Night Impact", but the match ultimately ended in a time limit draw. Black has since warned Heather about M using her and did so last Thursday backstage, but Heather chose not to listen to her.

Mustafa Ali will be in action as he goes head-to-head with 2026 Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Frankie Kazarian. Similar to the aforementioned Black warning Heather about M, Ali has warned Kazarian that his protege and the currently injured Avery Styles may eventually turn his back on him as Order 4 had done to Ali.

Tensions between Nic Nemeth and Elijah have been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks, with Elijah having broken his guitar over Nic's brother Ryan Nemeth's head a couple of weeks ago on "Thursday Night Impact" while he was aiming for Nic. Tonight, the two men look to settle their differences when they collide with one another in the ring.

Samuel Shaw and Joseph Sawyer of Syx will be taking on Moose and Matt Hardy in tag team competition at TNA Destination X this coming Sunday. Before the two teams meet, Shaw will be going one-on-one with Moose in singles competition tonight.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano of Apex will be in action as they take on opponents who have yet to be announced. TNA has also promised a look into the recent ongoings between TNA World Champion Leon Slater and Trey Miguel ahead of their TNA World Championship match at Destination X in a Destination Next video.