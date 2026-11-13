TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/5/2026

"TNA Impact" has found a steady stream of viewers as the show approaches its one-year anniversary on AMC. The November 5 edition of the show fell only slightly in viewership compared to the previous week, as the company speeds toward its Destination X pay-per-view in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday, November 15.

According to Wrestlenomics, the November 5 edition of "Impact" drew 194,000 average viewers, down just three percent from the previous week's 201,000 average viewers. The show earned a 0.03 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, the same rating as the week prior. Wrestlenomics reported the show was tied for 17th in the demographic on cable for the night.

Compared to the trailing four weeks average viewership of 225,000, the November 15 show was down fourteen percent. "Impact" was also down 25 percent from the trailing four weeks average rating of 0.04.

The main event of the show saw the Nemeth brothers successfully defend their TNA World Tag Team Championships against TNA World Champion Leon Slater and X-Division Champion Amazing Red. After the match, Elijah came out to attack the Nemeths, but the brothers were able to escape before "The Drifter" did too much damage.

The end of the episode saw Harley Hudson being invited to play in the newly-returned Taryn Terrell's dollhouse, after Hudson was meant to join The Righteous, but was attacked by Xia Brookside instead. Eddie Edwards defeated Bear Bronson and Frankie Kazarian and Avery Styles beat Hunter James and Alexander Lev.