Flights Grounded At All US Airports, Potentially Impacting Weekend Wrestling Shows

An unprecedented ground stop on all departing flights has been issued for all United States airports by the Federal Aviation Administration as of Friday evening, according to NBC News, and the impacts will likely be felt around the professional wrestling world this weekend. The FAA noted that the ground stop is "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

Naturally, wrestling fans are concerned about the ripple effects on both AEW Full Gear on Saturday, as well as TNA Destination X on Sunday. According to Sean Ross Sapp, of Fightful Select, on X (formerly Twitter), there are wrestlers who are supposed to appear at Full Gear who have not arrived in Phoenix, Arizona. Sapp responded to a fan who asked the question with a simple, "Yes." Destination X is set for Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

As of this writing, no AEW or TNA stars have posted on social media publicly regarding travel issues. AEW President Tony Khan has also not commented so far. US officials have not confirmed when the ground stop may be lifted.

No further information was immediately available on the ground stop, outside of it being labeled a "telecommunications outage," via Markwayne Mullin, Homeland Security Secretary, during a press conference outside of the White House on Friday at 5 p.m. EST. Mullin said there is currently no threat to the US or any indications this is the result of a cyber attack. According to US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on X, FAA technicians are investigating the issues impacting Air Route Traffic Control Centers.