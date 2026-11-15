TNA Destination X Results 11/15/26 W/ Live Updates: Belgium Wins World X-Cup
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for TNA Destination X on November 15, 2026, coming to you live from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada! The main show begins at 6 PM ET and can be streamed on TNA+ for subscribers and those who wish to just purchase tonight's pay-per-view event as a standalone, PPV.com, and on TrillerTV.
Leon Slater will be putting his TNA World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Nic Nemeth as TNA World Champion at TNA Bound for Glory on October 11 as he defends against Trey Miguel. Miguel defeated TNA International Champion Jason Hotch, Moose, Elijah, and Ricky Sosa in a Five-Way Number One Contenders Ladder Match on the October 15 episode of "TNA Thursday Night Impact" to earn his title shot tonight.
Indi Hartwell will be putting the Knockouts World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Xia Brookside on the October 22 edition of "Thursday Night Impact" as she defends against one half of the Knockouts World Champions Shayna Baszler. TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae has had major issues with Hartwell over the past several weeks, and has ordered Baszler and her Apex tag team partner Zoey Serrano to take care of Hartwell on her behalf.
Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth will be defending their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw of Syx and Matt Hardy and the aforementioned Moose in a Three-Way Match. Tonight's match was originally just slated to be a tag team match pitting Syx against Moose and Matt, with Syx having sidelined Matt's brother Jeff Hardy in a Slaughterhouse Syx Match on the October 29 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" by placing a garbage can over his head and using an axe to leave Jeff laid out. However, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made the change on this past Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" when Ryan complained to him backstage.
Although it remains to be seen whether Hartwell or Baszler will be walking out of tonight's pay-per-view event as Knockouts World Champion, the next challenger will be determined tonight as a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match will be taking place between Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Brookside of The Righteous, Gabby Forza, Tasha Steelz, and Jada Stone. Likewise, Amazing Red will be finding out who his next challenger for the X-Division Championship when another Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match is set to be held tonight between Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Joe Alonzo, BDE, John Skyler, and KC Navarro.
The World X-Cup will be taking place tonight, with a pair of First Round Three-Way Matches and the finals between the two sole winners of those all set to be held. TNA International Champion Jason Hotch will be colliding with Rey Horus and Fabian Aichner while Ricky Sosa will be squaring off against The Home Town Man and Amir Jordan in a pair of First Round Three-Way on the Destination X pre-show beginning at 5 PM ET.
30 Updates
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AEW Full Gear may have been last night, but we were just getting the party started this weekend with it last night! Welcome to our live blog for Destination X.
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With the recent FAA nationwide ground stop for all flights around the country, there have been some changes and tweaks that have been made to tonight's card likely in response to talent being unable to travel to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:
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The original World X-Cup Tournament slated for tonight will now instead be a World X-Cup Five-Way Elimination Match between Ricky Sosa, Fabian Aichner, Amir Jordan, The Home Town Man, and TNA International Champion Jason Hotch
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Frankie Kazarian vs. Mustafa Ali has been added to tonight's show
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Indi Hartwell will no longer be defending the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Shayna Baszler
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Heather By Elegance, Kiera Hogan, and the aforementioned Baszler will be taking the places of Xia Brookside of The Righteous, Jada Stone, and Gabby Forza in the Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship
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The Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship will now just be between Cedric Alexander, John Skyler, Joe Alonzo, and KC Navarro
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PRE-SHOW UPDATE: A.J. Francis will also be taking part in the match after making the announcement on Countdown To Destination X
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Matt Hardy will still be on tonight's show, although it's unclear if the match pitting himself and Moose against Syx will still be going on
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There have been no pre-show matches announced as of right now for the Countdown To Destination X pre-show that began at 5 PM ET
Were there any changes or shifts that you were happy to see made to this card? Were there any things you would've made different about the changes? Let Ross and I know what you think down below in the comments!
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On the Countdown to Destination X pre-show, Elijah performs a song for the TNA fans. Vincent confronts him and a verbal confrontation ensues between both men, leading to Vincent beating down Elijah and calling for a referee.
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Elijah vs. Vincent (Countdown to Destination X Pre-Show)
Vincent fires off stomps and rains down right hands on Elijah. Elijah responds with a clothesline to Vincent and lands an Old School on him, then delivers a suplex to Vincent and sends him crashing into the corner face first. Vincent rolls up Elijah, but Elijah kicks out and Vincent connects with a headbutt on him off the middle rope. Vincent delivers a headbutt to Elijah, but Elijah delivers a tombstone to Vincent and pins him for the win.
It's no secret that I'm a huge fan of The Righteous, but I have to say that I'm not sure Destination X needed to have a pre-show match on it. Considering that not all talent could make it to this show, Vincent and Elijah could've been used elsewhere on the main show card where it was needed or even had their match on the main show.
Winner: Elijah
"Canada's Own" Santino Marella came out to hype up the crowd.
ARE YOU READY FOR #TNADestinationX? @milanmiracle
Subscribe to TNA+ and watch LIVE HERE: https://t.co/bSuBvpimui pic.twitter.com/daK9RJrCbf
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 15, 2026
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We are live on the main show! Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt greet audiences at home before throwing it over to Mallory Chipman, who sings both the Canadian and USA National Anthems.
The participants in the Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship then make their way to the ring.
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M By Elegance vs. Heather By Elegance vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Shayna Baszler in a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship
The bell rings and M and Heather double team on Blackheart. Baszler looks to stomp on M's tricep, but M rolls out of the ring and Hogan flies through the middle rope to level Baszler and M with advice. Blackheart follows sit to level M, Hogan, Steelz, and Baszler, but Heather ascends up a piece of the truss and delivers a pretty sweet moonsault to level every other competitor on the outside of the ring.
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Inside the ring, Hogan delivers an assisted Sliced Bread to M with help from Steelz, and pulls Heather off the top rope for Steelz to land a cutter on. Blackheart levels Steelz with a big boot before Heather tells M to get her in an electric chair position to reach the X despite M's reluctance.
Hogan gets Steelz up in an electric position, but Blackheart flies off the ropes to take down all four women with a missile dropkick. She ascends to the top rope and up the truss, but Baszler pulls Blackheart off to send her crashing into the top turnbuckle chest first.
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Heather sends Baszler crashing off the ring apron with a shotgun dropkick, then delivers a springboard Spanish Fly to Hogan off the top rope. She connects with a missile dropkick on Steelz, but Baszler cinches in a Kirifuda Clutch on Heather. M ascends to the top rope to climb across the X rope instead of helping Heather, but Baszler follows her up there and lands a spear to her off the top rope to send her crashing onto the floor in another great spot during this pretty great match.
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Blackheart ascends up the truss and crawls across the X rope, but Hogan gets into a ring with a kendo stick in hand and hits Blackheart in her midsection with the kendo stick (Blackheart is CRAZY for taking those shots while having to dangle off the rope btw). Steelz then ascends up the truss and across the X rope to unhook the X and win the match while Hogan stands under her with the kendo stick in hand.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): Tasha Steelz
For the most part, this match really worked for me. While I would've far preferred someone other than Steelz win the match and given this some more time to cook, I have more to say about this one in our upcoming 3 Things We Hated and 3 Things We Loved column (stay tuned for that!).
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Leon Slater then appears at ringside to say he's main eventing Destination X to defend his TNA World Championship against someone. He notes that Trey Miguel is not in the building right now – key words being right now – and dares anyone who wants a TNA World Championship shot to step up.
Matt Hardy then makes his way to the ring.
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Matt says it's great to be back in Edmonton and says it wasn't easy to get there, but he's glad to be there and addresses Syx taking out Jeff Hardy in the Slaughterhouse Syx Match. He says he won't leave until someone steps up to decide facing deletion.
Joseph Sawyer slides into the ring and fires off stomps on Matt. He rains down right hands on Matt, but security officials pull Sawyer off Matt and hold both men back. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella makes his way back out to the ring to make a No Disqualification Match between Matt and Sawyer official.
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Matt Hardy vs. Joseph Sawyer in a No Disqualification Match
The bell rings and Matt jams Sawyer's face into the truss on the outside of the ring. He grabs a table from under the ring and sets it up on the outside, then lays Sawyer on top of the table and looks to fly out of the ring. Sawyer pops off the table, but Matt fires off right hands on Sawyer as Sawyer stands on the ring apron.
DEATH VALLEY DRIVER THROUGH A TABLE! #TNADestinationX @MATTHARDYBRAND @JoeGacy pic.twitter.com/O1lpHkQc0g
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 15, 2026
Sawyer sends Matt crashing through the table off the ring apron with a Death Valley Driver. He cracks a chair across Matt's spine and delivers a right hand to his head, then slides a garbage can into the ring and lands a stomp on the side of his head. He slides the garbage can on top of Sawyer's head, then looks to use the chair on it.
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Matt avoids being hit and hits Sawyer with the garbage can on his head, but Sawyer returns the favor and delivers a uranage to Matt to send him crashing on top of the garbage can. Sawyer then drags Matt through the crowd and fires off strikes on him, but Matt clocks Sawyer with a garbage can.
Sawyer delivers the Upside Down to Matt and pins him, but Matt kicks out and Sawyer pulls out a table from under the ring. Matt lays Sawyer on a table and ascends to the top rope, then delivers an elbow drop to him off the top rope.
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Matt dumps Sawyer back inside the ring and pulls another garbage can from under the ring, then dumps it inside the ring (a lot of garbage can action in this match). He places the garbage can on Sawyer's head and uses a chair to hit the garbage can with, then hits him with the garbage can once again on his head and delivers a Twist of Fate to Sawyer.
Matt places a chair around Sawyer's neck, then uses it to land a Twist of Fate on him for the win in arguably the most exciting moment of a very mediocre match.
Winner: Matt Hardy
We then head backstage, where Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan brag about Steelz becoming the new Number One Contender for hte Knockouts World Championship. She says mother is ready to take her throne back.
Back at ringside, the competitors in the Five-Way Elimination World X-Cup Match make their way out.
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Ricky Sosa vs. Fabian Aichner vs. The Home Town Man vs. Amir Jordan vs. Jason Hotch in a Five-Way Elimination Match for the 2026 World X-Cup
The bell rings and Jordan locks up with Hotch. He runs over Hotch with a shoulder tackle and takes him down with a strike, then goes fora pin but Hotch kicks out. Aichner takes out Jordan and gets him up on his shoulders, but Jordan escapes and Aichner levels him with a springboard crossbody off the ropes. Hotch low bridges Aichner out of the ring when Aichner runs the ropes, but The Home Town Man gets Hotch up on his shoulders.
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Hotch escapes, but The Home Town Man delivers an Airplane Spin to Aichner and No Place Like Home to Hotch. Jordan flies off the ropes to take down Sosa, Hotch, The Home Town Man, and Aichner on the outside before he dumps Hotch and Sosa inside the ring. Sosa rocks Hotch with a back elbow, but Hotch delivers an assisted cutter to Jordan with Sosa. The Home Town Man then pulls Sosa, Hotch, and Aichner off the ropes when all four men are teetering on them and delivers The Home Town Slice to Jordan and pins him to eliminate him.
Eliminated: Amir Jordan
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The home Town Man rolls up Hotch, but Hotch kicks out and cinches in a Sharpshooter on The Home Town Man. Sosa beaks the hold with a big boot to Hotch, but Aichner levels Sosa with a big boot of his own. He then levels The Home Town Man and pins him to send a man that many have long speculated to be Cody Deaner to the back (all jokes of course).
Eliminated: The Home Town Man
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Hotch transitions into a Canadian Destroyer to Sosa when Sosa looks to land a Blue Thunder Bomb on him, then delivers a moonsault off the ropes to take out Sosa on the outside. Hotch then lands a Spanish Fly on Sosa off the top rope, but Aichner flies off the ropes with a moonsault to Hotch and pins him to send him to the back.
Eliminated: Jason Hotch
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As the last two men standing (and who would've been my two guesses for that position), Sosa and Aichner level one another with clotheslines. Aichner delivers a vertical suplex to Sosa and fires off back elbows on him, but Sosa clotheslines Aichner out of the ring and flies over the top rope to level Aicher on the outside.
Sosa dumps Aichner back in the ring, but Aichner rolls him up. Sosa kicks out, but Sosa delivers a Blue Thunder Bomb to Aichner and pins him. Aichner kicks out, but the two men teeter on the ropes and Aichner delivers a double underhook suplex to Sosa. Aichner then catches Sosa with a DDT and pins him, but Sosa gets his foot on the bottom rope to brea the hold.
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Sosa dumps Aichner into the ring and delivers a cutter to him off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Aichner kicks out and Sosa rolls him up. Aichner kicks out, but Sosa delivers a pair of Headshot uppercuts to Aichner and pins him to win the match.
Eliminated: Fabian Aichner
Winner of the 2026 World X-Cup: Ricky Sosa
I have no complains about this match or Sosa winning the World X-Cup because it should've been him, but it just felt like it was any other elimination match. As Carlos Silva presents Sosa with the World X-Cup, the Destination X stream crashes momentarily on TNA+.
We then head backstage and see Trey Miguel has arrived, meaning that the TNA World Championship main event match will be going forward as planned.
Back at ringside, Mustafa Ali makes his way out. Frankie Kazarian follows.
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Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Mustafa Ali for the Call Your Shot Trophy
The bell rings and the two lock up. Kazarian slaps Ali, but the two lock up and Ali delivers a hurricanrana to Kazarian. He lands a dive to take down Kazarian on the outside through the middle rope, but Kazarian wears down Ali's left arm with a submission hold.
Ali returns the favor and wears down Kazarian with a submission of his own, then sends Kazarian crashing into the mat with a suplex. Kazarian and Ali then exchange right hands with one another, but Ali connects with a sit-out powerbomb on Kazarian and pins him. Kazarian kicks out and delivers a cutter to Ali, but Ali sends Kazarian crashing into the referee.
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Ali and Kazarian teeter on the ropes, but both men send one another crashing off them. Ali rains down right hands on Kazarian, but the referee pulls Ali off Kazarian. Kazarian then rains down right hands on Ali and the referee tries to get them separated, but decides to call off the match as a result of the brawling.
I can understand TNA wanting to keep both Ali and Kazarian looking strong, but I think it was a really, really bad move to end a pay-per-view match between two talent with name value like Ali and Kazarian in a no contest. It feels like the kind of ending on an episode of "Thursday Night Impact" instead of on a show people paid money for.
Winner: N/A (no contest)
After the match, an angry Ali attacks the person ringing the bell and grabs the ring bell and places it next to Kazarian's head. He rings the bell to keep Kazarian down and uses a chair and one of the truss' to continue beating down Kazarian, but Ali then grabs a microphone and begins to vent his frustrations towards the person ringing the bell and the live crowd.
.@MustafaAli_X has absolutely lost it. #TNADestinationX @FrankieKazarian pic.twitter.com/OwkQmQmeD6
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 16, 2026
What do you think about the Call Your Shot Trophy being defended? Is it something you would like to see more of in the future from TNA, or was one time enough for you? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
The competitors in the Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship then make their way to the ring. Santino Marella appears to announce there will be one more person entering in the match and introduces him: TJP. He makes his way out to the ring.
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Cedric Alexander vs. KC Navarro vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Alonzo vs. A.J. Francis vs. TJP in a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship
The bell rings and everyone immediately goes after Francis. They fire off strikes on him in the corner of the ring, and Alnozo delivers a springboard ax handle to Francis to send him crashing out of the ring.
Alexander, Alonzo, and Skyler ascend up three of the truss', but Francis pulls the three men off including Alexander with a powerbomb. Francis ascends up the truss and tries to reach for the X (despite being NOWHERE close to it) out of fear of breaking the X rope (or something like that), but decides to crawl across the X rope when he finally realizes he can't reach it.
TJP pulls Francis off the X rope, but Alexander lands a boot on TJP's midsection and runs over him with a shoulder tackle. Skyler delivers a double South Carolina Destroyer to Alexander and TJP, but Navarro climbs up the truss and across the X rope. Francis pulls him off and catches him with a spear, then ascends up the cross and across the X rope. Alexander powerbombs Francis off the rope and onto the mat.
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As the pace of this match has begun to pick up a bit, TJP and Navarro teeter on the ropes. Navarro gets TJP draped off the top rope by his shoulders, but TJP sprays red mist into Navarro's eyes and looks to climb up the truss. Alexander and Skyler stop TJP and get him up on their shoulders, and Navarro delivers a cutter to him off the top rope.
Left alone in the ring, Alonzo crawls across the X rope. Francis pulls him off and chokeslams him onto Alexander, TJP, and Skyler. Navarro goes after Francis, then jumps onto the X rope and unhooks the X. Francis pulls Navarro into an electric chair position as Navarro still has the X in hand, then uses the X to fight off Francis and win the match.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): KC Navarro
We then head over to a video of Taryn Terrell, Mila Moore, and Harley Hudson playing at The Dollhouse. We then find out that they will be on this Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact".
Trey Miguel then makes his way to the ring. Leon Slater follows.
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Leon Slater (c) vs. Trey Miguel for the TNA World Championship
The bell rings and the two men shake hands. They go back and forth with one another for several minutes, but Slater lands a chop on Miguel's chest. Miguel responds with a chop of his own to Slater, but Slater sends Miguel crashing into the mat hard chest first and knocks him off the ring apron with a big boot.
Slater runs over Miguel with a kick to him and goes for a pin, but Miguel kicks out and Slater delivers a cutter to Miguel. Miguel runs over Slater with a couple of strikes, but Slater responds with a beautiful Styles Clash on Miguel and pins him. Miguel kicks out.
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Miguel delivers a Rolling Trey to Slater, then looks to send him crashing into the ring steps. Slater moves out of the way to send Miguel crashing into the ring steps, but both men return to the ring and Slater runs over Miguel with a knee strike. He goes for a pin, but Miguel kicks out and Slater gets Miguel up on his shoulders. He delivers a back heel kick to Slater, but Slater levels Miguel with a strike and sends him crashing into the mat with an Airplane Spin.
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Miguel sends Slater crashing into the mat and pins him, but Slater kicks out and Miguel rolls him up once again. Slater kicks out and sends Miguel crashing off the ring apron with a kick before the two men teeter on the ropes and Slater is sent crashing into the exposed part of the turnbuckle face first.
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A frustrated Miguel rains down right hands on Slater, but Slater sends himself Miguel crashing out of the ring. The two men return to the ring, and Miguel connects with a meteora on Miguel off the middle rope. Slater catches Miguel with a Half Boston Crab, but Miguel escapes and Slater delivers a chop to him. Slater then delivers a Swanton Bomb-450 Splash to Miguel and pins him for the win.
Winner (and still): Leon Slater
After the match, Slater and Miguel shake hands with one another. Slater raises Miguel's arm and stands tall holding the TNA World Championship as the shoe goes off the air.
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Here is the TL;DR of what went down during Destination X:
Countdown To Destination X Pre-Show
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Singles Match: Elijah def. Vincent via pinfall
Main Show:
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Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz def. M By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, Shotzi Blackheart, Kiera Hogan, and Shayna Baszler to become the new Number One Contender
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No Disqualification Match: Matt Hardy def. Joseph Sawyer via pinfall
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Five Way Elimination World X-Cup Match: Ricky Sosa def. Amir Jordan, The Home Town Man, Jason Hotch, and Fabian Aichner to win the 2026 World X-Cup
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Call Your Shot Trophy: Frankie Kazarian vs. Mustafa Ali ended via no contest when the referee called off the match after being shoved by both wrestlers
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Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Championship: KC Navarro def. Cedric Alexander, A.J. Francis, John Skyler, and TJP to become the new Number One Contender
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TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) def. Trey Miguel to retain
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For the most part, I thought this was a really mediocre show. I can appreciate the effort TNA made to put this on especially considering the travel circumstances surrounding this pay-per-view, but it felt like it was pretty much just an episode of "Thursday Night Impact".
We want to hear from you now: what did you think about Destination X? Were there any matches you liked or didn't like and what did you think about the pay-per-view as a whole? Let us know down below in the comments, and thanks for joining us!