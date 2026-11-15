Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for TNA Destination X on November 15, 2026, coming to you live from the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada! The main show begins at 6 PM ET and can be streamed on TNA+ for subscribers and those who wish to just purchase tonight's pay-per-view event as a standalone, PPV.com, and on TrillerTV.

Leon Slater will be putting his TNA World Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Nic Nemeth as TNA World Champion at TNA Bound for Glory on October 11 as he defends against Trey Miguel. Miguel defeated TNA International Champion Jason Hotch, Moose, Elijah, and Ricky Sosa in a Five-Way Number One Contenders Ladder Match on the October 15 episode of "TNA Thursday Night Impact" to earn his title shot tonight.

Indi Hartwell will be putting the Knockouts World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Xia Brookside on the October 22 edition of "Thursday Night Impact" as she defends against one half of the Knockouts World Champions Shayna Baszler. TNA Director of Operations Daria Rae has had major issues with Hartwell over the past several weeks, and has ordered Baszler and her Apex tag team partner Zoey Serrano to take care of Hartwell on her behalf.

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth will be defending their TNA World Tag Team Championship against Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw of Syx and Matt Hardy and the aforementioned Moose in a Three-Way Match. Tonight's match was originally just slated to be a tag team match pitting Syx against Moose and Matt, with Syx having sidelined Matt's brother Jeff Hardy in a Slaughterhouse Syx Match on the October 29 episode of "Thursday Night Impact" by placing a garbage can over his head and using an axe to leave Jeff laid out. However, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made the change on this past Thursday's episode of "Thursday Night Impact" when Ryan complained to him backstage.

Although it remains to be seen whether Hartwell or Baszler will be walking out of tonight's pay-per-view event as Knockouts World Champion, the next challenger will be determined tonight as a Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match will be taking place between Knockouts Television Champion M By Elegance, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Brookside of The Righteous, Gabby Forza, Tasha Steelz, and Jada Stone. Likewise, Amazing Red will be finding out who his next challenger for the X-Division Championship when another Number One Contenders Ultimate X Match is set to be held tonight between Cedric Alexander, Rich Swann, Joe Alonzo, BDE, John Skyler, and KC Navarro.

The World X-Cup will be taking place tonight, with a pair of First Round Three-Way Matches and the finals between the two sole winners of those all set to be held. TNA International Champion Jason Hotch will be colliding with Rey Horus and Fabian Aichner while Ricky Sosa will be squaring off against The Home Town Man and Amir Jordan in a pair of First Round Three-Way on the Destination X pre-show beginning at 5 PM ET.