There are many trades Cody Rhodes has under his illustrious belt in pro wrestling. From being a generational in-ring star to becoming a multi-time champion to formally piecing together AEW; however, there is one position that he would like to be more forthcoming about in the future: a role within creative. During his most recent episode of "What Do You Wanna Talk About," the "QB1 of WWE" recounted the first time he'd ever co-promoted an event — the first-ever All In show in 2018 — and how the interest of fulfilling any role within creative would be his "American Dream."

"That was an indie show made by us for them," "The American Nightmare" reflected with guest and former participant of All In, Chelsea Green. "But one of the things that was really exciting for me that day, and it meant a lot, was you were the first person who came to me and asked what I wanted. And I remember just thinking, 'Oh, no s***. I need to give her an answer...' But I remember thinking, oh, what a dream. What a dream to be able to impart a slight bit of vision on, 'Well, this is what we'd like...' Stephanie [McMahon] had asked me on her podcast if I had any interest in doing this. And I think, a part of me, that interest got killed, but also, it's under there."

Thanking Green for opening the gates on his creative desires years ago, Rhodes got to try his hand at it for the first time in WWE back in 2023, during a severe winter weather event in Hidalgo, Texas. Because several producers were stranded and unable to make the trip, Rhodes and Seth Rollins took the helm by producing the non-televised show, which rekindled a passion he had put behind him years ago.

In recent interviews, the former three-time Undisputed Champion revealed that he has signed his last in-ring contract. However, he remains hopeful that once it concludes, WWE will present him with opportunities behind the scenes, including, but not limited to, creative insight.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.