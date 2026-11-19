It's been over nearly two months since the wrestling world said goodbye to Benjamin Satterley, better known as Pac. Memories of his friendship and wisdom remain fresh, though, with Gabe Kidd being one of the latest to share his fondest moments with his fellow Death Rider.

"I met Ben in 2011 in Nottingham, Dragon Gate, UK," Kidd told "Talk Is Jericho." "I was setting up the ring because it was our ring. We were setting it up and it was in the Royal Albert Hall, and it was just this beautiful venue with an organ in the back. Then I didn't see him for years. We'd see each other on and off, but the weeks leading up to his passing, we're in the car together. We were talking and we were learning. He told me he loved dance hall music. And I was like, I would never have thought that, bro. In the Death Riders locker room, I'd bring a speaker just to get that energy up before we have to go out there. I'm putting on dubstep and he's like, 'You like dubstep? I love dubstep.' We're connected."

Kidd and Pac's connection ran so deep that they considered the idea of forming a tag team that played into their British roots, or as Kidd described it, "being two rough English boys on American TV."

According to Kidd, this idea arose during a dinner outing in Charleston, West Virginia. Also amongst the topics of conversation was their shared experiences in Japan, where both felt themselves transforming from boys to adult men. Kidd particularly recalled each of them doing their own laundry for the first time.

Pac and Kidd later reunited under the AEW banner as a part of the Death Riders stable. Their last in-ring encounter took place on the September 16 edition of "AEW Dynamite," with Jon Moxley teaming with them to take on United Empire.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.