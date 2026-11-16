Leon Slater defeated Trey Miguel to retain the TNA World Championship in the main event of Destination X.

It had been reported ahead of the event that it was believed Miguel would need a miracle to get to the event in time, but he was shown arriving earlier on in the show to confirm he would challenge as planned. The pair of them were showered with "This is Awesome" chants before they even tied up, the Edmonton crowd voicing their approval at getting their main event.

Slater ended up paying homage to TNA legend AJ Styles with a Styles Clash to no avail, but then the action spilled to the outside, after being driven head-first into the steel steps Miguel was busted open.

Back in the ring, Miguel continued to hold onto is place in the match through attempted covers, but collapsed to the mat all the same. Slater called on the referee to stop the match but Miguel sat up and spat in his face in defiance. Slater connected with another knee strike but Miguel still kicked out, leaving Slater to continue plastering his opponent with knee strikes and hit Utopia.

Slater went for what seemed sure to be the winning cover, but Miguel kicked out once more. Slater was dumped face-first onto an exposed turnbuckle to bust himself open. And this time it was his turn to survive, eventually hitting the Swanton 450 to get the winning pinfall.

Slater was making the first defense of his title after dethroning Nic Nemeth to become the youngest TNA World Champion at Bound For Glory in October. This was just their third singles clash, having previously met in October 2023 on the "Impact Wrestling UK Invasion" tour and on "TNA Impact" in June 2024, Miguel winning the first match and the second ending in a No-Contest.