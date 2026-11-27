Andrade El Idolo has had an interesting career path, from CMLL, to joining WWE in 2015, to working in AEW. The star has bounced between the top companies, and now is happy once again in AEW. He sat down on "Talk is Jericho," where he spoke all about his career, including his time starting out in "WWE NXT" after moving on from CMLL.

"When I moved to 'NXT,' it was a little hard," Andrade said. "The top stars were like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Sami [Zayn]... It was good because I met these kind of good wrestlers. But, it was a little hard because I trained with new people who never [performed live], like 20, 23-years-old guys. They [knew] nothing about wrestling. I had to train with people who never touched the ring in [their] lives."

Andrade said that he was glad he got to work in "NXT" first, where he learned how to work both for TV and in the United States. He won the NXT Championship in November 2017, and dropped the gold to Aleister Black in April before being called up to the main roster, where he said he loved every moment. At the end of his first run, however, he wanted more for himself.

"I was always working [Mexican wrestlers,]" he explained. "I have a story for like almost three or four years, Mexican vs. Mexican. Rey Mysterio for one year, a year-and-a-half. With Dominik [Mysterio] there... I felt like, stuck. No moving to the next step. So, I spoke with my ex-wife, I said, 'I want more for myself. I want more success, so I feel I need to leave from WWE.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.