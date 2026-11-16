Adam Copeland reportedly fought a bear off while walking his dogs prior to AEW Full Gear.

As reported by Bryan Alvarez on "F4WOnline," Copeland was walking his dogs last week, passing through a residential neighborhood when he heard a sound off to the side; a mother bear with cubs coming towards him.

Per the report, Copeland said that he knew when a bear is coming at you the idea is to make yourself as big as possible. But, because he was holding his dogs' leashes he was unable to raise his hands in the air. The bear continued to approach with nothing else to do, Copeland kicked it beneath its jaw with his shin. That was enough to get the bear to retreat, and thus Copeland was able to get away with his dogs unharmed.

It was added that Copeland had told people ahead of Saturday's match with Kazuchika Okada that his shin was still in pain from the kick.

Copeland went on to lose to Okada with the International Championship on the line after almost 19 minutes. He has announced that 2027 will be his last year competing in professional wrestling, going on to lose every match so far since the announcement.