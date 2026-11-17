Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE NXT" on November 17, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed internationally on Netflix.

Kelani Jordan will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against "WWE SmackDown" star Paige on the November 4 episode of "NXT" as she defends against former titleholder Kendal Grey. Jordan and Grey found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" as Grey made it clear she was looking to recapture the title.

Tony D'Angelo will be in action as he goes one-on-one with Kam Hendrix. The two men found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation with one another in the men's locker room last Tuesday, with D'Angelo's newfound rival Myles Borne watching the whole thing go down from the shadows.