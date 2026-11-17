WWE NXT Results 11/17/26 W/ Live Updates: Izzi Dame Challenges Zaria, Women's Title Match, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE NXT" on November 17, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed internationally on Netflix.
Kelani Jordan will be putting her NXT Women's Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against "WWE SmackDown" star Paige on the November 4 episode of "NXT" as she defends against former titleholder Kendal Grey. Jordan and Grey found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" as Grey made it clear she was looking to recapture the title.
Tony D'Angelo will be in action as he goes one-on-one with Kam Hendrix. The two men found themselves involved in a verbal confrontation with one another in the men's locker room last Tuesday, with D'Angelo's newfound rival Myles Borne watching the whole thing go down from the shadows.
24 Updates
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Another Tuesday, another episode of "NXT"! Welcome back to our live blog for tonight's show, Ross and I are looking forward to hanging out with you!
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Since writing up our preview, "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone has confirmed in a video posted to the "NXT" X account that Zilla Fatu will be taking on Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars will be taking on Sean Legacy and Tristian in a Triple Threat Match. The official "NXT" X account also confirmed that more participants will be announced for The John Cena Classic.
I think we'll see Zilla be the man to score the victory in his match tonight and Saquon Shugars win his Triple Threat. I also think that Kelani Jordan will be retaining her NXT Women's Championship through some sneaky means because WWE will want to keep the title on her through until The John Cena Classic next month.
Now it's your turn: share your predictions with myself, Ross, and fellow readers down below in the comments section.
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We are live! Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as we see both Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey arrive at the Performance Center.
Tony D'Angelo then makes his way to the ring. Kam Hendrix follows.
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Tony D'Angelo vs Kam Hendrix
The bell rings and D'Angelo delivers a bodyslam to Hendrix. He lands a clothesline on him in the corner of the ring, but D'Angelo sends Hendrix crashing out of the ring with a clothesline. Hendrix then stares down D'Angelo from the ring apron.
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Back from the break, Hendrix fires off stomps on D'Angelo in the corner of the ring and wears him down with a submission hold. He whips D'Angelo into the corner of the ring, and the two men exchange right hands with one another before D'Angelo levels Hendrix with one and connects with a German suplex on him.
D'Angelo delivers a belly-to-belly throw to Hendrix and sends him crashing into the mat face first, then goes for a pin but D'Angelo kicks out. Hendrix looks to involve a chair into the match (even though there is no reason to be doing that), but D'Angelo takes him out and looks to grab the chair (again, why?).
Before D'Angelo can pick up the chair, Myles Borne appears at ringside to step on it. This opens the door for Hendrix to dump D'Angelo back in the ring and deliver a uranage for the win.
I must say that I was not a fan of this ending. Not only was there no need for the chair to be a thing in all of this, but Kam Hendrix needed to be built up a little more before scoring a notable win over someone more established like D'Angelo.
Winner: Kam Hendrix
We then head over to a video of John Cena inviting Izzi Dame to take part in The John Cena Classic before we see an angry Zaria watch Dame be given the opportunity before Kali Armstrong approaches her and Zaria storms off to make her way to the ring.
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I am begging the folks at WWE NXT to come up with something other than "John Cena tells a flustered NXT star they're in the John Cena Classic, while they blush and say 'Aw shucks, thank you, Mr. Cena,' no matter how they are presented in WWE." They just keep copy-and-pasting the same segment, in the same backstage area. It's repetitive at best, and it undercuts a lot of their heels at worst.
Anyway, here's the latest version with Izzi Dame. I think it's exactly what Kelani Jordan said last week.
IT IZ WHAT IT IZ 💫
Welcome to the #JohnCenaClassic, @izzi_wwe! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/56GgnWyI8B
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2026
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We Hear From Zaria
Zaria (who frankly has every right to be angry at Dame for getting an invitation to The John Cena Classic as a character) calls out Izzi Dame and says she wants to show everyone she's manipulative. She says Dame wants to know what's behind the face paint, but says she's the Women's North American Champion and calls Dame to the ring to face her.
Dame's music hits and she makes her way out, calling Zaria a liar and asks if Zaria is using vulgar language as an invitee to The John Cena Classic by Cena himself. She says she doesn't lie and is a good person, then says Zaria lies to the fans and herself as she explains she's not a bad person for forcing Zaria to be honest (ummmmm okay that's certainly some...interesting character logic).
Dame says it's time she takes the last thing Zaria hides behind and becomes a two time Women's North American Champion, but Zaria says Dame is a parasite who hides behind a halo she created for herself (facts girl!!). She says she's done with the manipulation, and when the bell rings, she'll make Dame regret all the bullying that's entered her mind. She says Dame gets her Women's North American Championship shot, but she gets to prove she's exactly who she says she is and she will leave unbothered, unstoppable, and unshakable. Zaria then levels Dame and sends her crashing off the mat off her shoulders, but Dame eerily smiles and laughs despite being laid out.
We then head over to another video for The John Cena Classic, where Cena invites Shiloh Hill to take part in it. Ross summed it up best with the following quote: "Shiloh should want to share this with his raccoons".
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"Ross summed it up best with the following quote: 'Shiloh should want to share this with his raccoons.'"
Well, he should!
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We then head over to a video hyping up Kendal Grey ahead of the NXT Women's Championship match later tonight.
Kendal Grey has come a LONG way!! 🙌@kendalgreywwe pic.twitter.com/ZEWnjqQ05s
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2026
Back at ringside, Layla Diggs makes her way out. Chantel Monroe follows.
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Layla Diggs vs. Chantel Monroe
The bell rings and Monroe rains down strikes on Diggs in the corner of the ring. She rocks Diggs with a right hand, but Diggs returns the favor and delivers a standing moonsault to Monroe. She goes for a pin, but Monroe kicks out and Diggs wears down Monroe's left arm in a match with beautiful pacing and athleticism thus far.
Monroe delivers a hanging DDT to Diggs and fires off a couple of knee strikes on her, then lands a knee on the side of her head and goes for a pin. Diggs kicks out and sends Monroe crashing into the mat face first, then connects with a moonsault on her off the ring apron and dumps her back in the ring.
Diggs ascends to the top rope, but Monroe trips her up and delivers Picture Perfect to her for the win in a match I surprisingly ended up really enjoying and wanted to see given a bit more time to cook,
Winner: Chantel Monroe
We then head backstage, where Mason Rook is in Robert Stone's office. Grayson Waller crashes the meeting to see if Stone will make an NXT Championship match between himself and Shiloh Hill, using Hill's initiation to The John Cena Classic as an excuse to avoid defending his title against Rook. Rook says he has no issues with Hill, but Hill is not getting the shot before him.
It is TENSE between these two! 😬@GraysonWWE | @MasonRook_wwe pic.twitter.com/0jd9LOPVr5
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2026
DarkState then makes their way to the ring. Zilla Fatu follows.
Before Zilla makes his way out, we head over to a video hyping up AAA stable Los Perros del Mal in light of the brawl that closed out last Tuesday's episode of "NXT".
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Zilla Fatu vs. Dion Lennox (w/ Osiris Griffin and Cutler James)
The bell rings and Griffin and James immediately distract Zilla (a move that I will give to DarkState for being smart). Zilla levels Lennox and connects with a clothesline on him, then whips him into the corner spine first and charges at him. Lennox catches Zilla with a boot and delivers a backbreaker to him, but Zilla gets Lennox draped off the middle rope by his knees and delivers a headbutt to him.
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Back from the break, Lennox delivers a stomp to Zilla and lands a standing splash on him. Zilla levels Lennox with a clothesline, then connects with a uranage and a running senton. Zilla then ascends to the top rope and looks to land a diving headbutt on Lennox, but Lennox moves out of the way and sends Zilla crashing into the mat.
We see Karmen Petrovic appear on the platform as Angel, Berto, and Daga attack Griffin and James. Lennox flies off the ropes to take down Angel, Berto, and Daga, opening the door for Zilla to deliver a Frog Splash to Lennox for the win.
Winner: Zilla Fatu
I have one word to sum up my thoughts on this match: meh.
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We then head to the women's locker room, where Chantel Monroe looks to brag about her win against Layla Diggs. Thea Hail confronts Monroe about her attitude, leading to a verbal confrontation between two women.
WWE flashes a graphic on screen to honor "Cowboy" Bill Watts following the news of his death.
Back at ringside, Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno then make their way to the ring.
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We Hear From Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno
Dar brags about himself and Moreno willing the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and being invitees to The John Cena Classic before he calls out Vanity Project and their fragile egos. Moreno says Vanity Project tried to slow down himself and Dar, but they dealt with them once and will do it again.
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger's music hits and they make their way to the ring to confront Dar and Moreno about costing them their NXT Tag Team Championship match against Vanity Project. Ledger says Robert Stone presented them with an opportunity for the NXT Tag Team Championship, but Vanity Project's music hits and they make their way out.
Ricky Smokes says two tag teams fighting over them is the same as fighting over two girls (interesting flex), and Jackson Drake says he doesn't know what else Dar and Moreno think they need. Drake offers his North American Championship up (which I would've taken if I were them), but Dar says the problem is Vanity Project rather than being between Dar, Moreno, Walker, and Ledger.
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Stone appears at ringside to say Vanity Project has been nothing but a pain since becoming "NXT" General Manager (legendary). He says it will be Dar, Moreno, Walker, and Ledger taking on Vanity Project in an Eight Man Tag Team Match. Stone tells Vanity Project to "find a fourth", but Myka Lockwood grabs the microphone to tell Stone that they don't need to because she'll be the fourth.
I would be lying if I said I wasn't really excited to see "NXT" insert Lockwood into this match and think it's a great fit. It's something a little different from the usual nonsense on this show and should be interesting to see play out.
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Stone appears at ringside to say Vanity Project has been nothing but a pain since becoming "NXT" General Manager (legendary). He says it will be Dar, Moreno, Walker, and Ledger taking on Vanity Project in an Eight Man Tag Team Match. Stone tells Vanity Project to "find a fourth", but Myka Lockwood grabs the microphone to tell Stone that they don't need to because she'll be the fourth.
OMG!! 💪@myka_lockwood will join The Vanity Project in Tag Team action NEXT WEEK!! pic.twitter.com/suDWQIcb0b
— WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2026
I would be lying if I said I wasn't really excited to see "NXT" insert Lockwood into this match and think it's a great fit. It's something a little different from the usual nonsense on this show and should be interesting to see play out.
Saquon Shugars then makes his way to the ring. Sean Legacy and Tristan Angels follows.
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Saquon Shugars vs. Sean Legacy vs. Tristan Angels in a Triple Threat Match
The bell rings and Angels sends Legacy crashing into the top turnbuckle face first. Shugars fires off a right hand on Angels before landing a knee on Legacy's midsection and getting him in a delayed vertical suplex. Angels sends Shugars and Legacy both men on the outside.
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Back from the break, Shugars catapults Legacy to Angels as Angels teeters on the top rope. Legacy delivers a kick to Shugars in the corner, but Shugars ascends to the top rope. Angels pulls him off, then rolls up Legacy for the win as Saquon attempts to break the fall to no avail. A mid finish to a mid match tbh.
Winner: Tristan Angels
We then head backstage, where we see BirthRight get into a verbal confrontation with Los Perros del Mal a few minutes ago.
Back at ringside, Kendal Grey makes her way out. Kelani Jordan follows.
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Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Kendal Grey (w/ Wren Sinclair) for the NXT Women's Championship
The bell rings and Jordan pins Grey. Grey kicks out and sends Jordan crashing into the ring apron, then dumps Jordan back in the ring and pins her. Jordan kicks out.
Grey delivers an uppercut to Jordan in the corner of the ring and fires off stomps on her midsection, then delivers a dropkick to Jordan and transitions into an Ankle Lock. Jordan immediately grabs onto the middle rope to break the hold, then rocks Grey with a big boot and delivers a splash to Grey's legs off the middle rope as Grey is tangled up in the ropes.
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Back from the break, Grey delivers a kick to Jordan's face. Jordan delivers a German suplex, then delivers a kick of her own to Grey's head and grabs the NXT Women's Championship belt to hold it up. Grey attacks Jordan and dumps her in the ring, then cinches in an Ankle Lock on her. Jordan escapes and lands an enzuigiri on Grey, then ascends to the top rope and connects with a Frog Splash on her. Jordan follows it up with a 450 Splash on Grey and pins her, but Grey kicks out.
Jordan sneakily exposes part of the bottom turnbuckle, but turns around into another Ankle Lock from Jordan. Jordan escapes, but Grey catches her with a belly-to-back GTS and goes for a pin. Jordan kicks out and sets up for a split legged moonsault on Grey off the top rope, but Grey moves out of the way and cinches the Ankle Lock back in on Jordan.
Jordan escapes by sending Grey crashing out of the ring, but Grey sends Jordan's head crashing into the exposed turnbuckle and delivers a leaping flatliner to her. Grey pins Jordan, but Jordan kicks out and Grey cinches an Ankle Lock back in on her. Jordan counters into a roll up, but Grey transitions back into an Ankle Lock and brings it down to the mat. Jordan slaps the referee to get him to call for the bell to ring and call off the match, which the referee does.
Winner (and still): Kelani Jordan (via referee stoppage)
I'm curious to hear what you all thought about the ending of that match, and you'll have to let us know in the comments. I can see some people liking the finish for Jordan actually being a smart heel, but I can also see people not liking it either because it kind of rendered the whole idea of the title match being pointless to begin with.
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's episode of "NXT":
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Singles Match: Kam Hendrix def. Tony D'Angelo via pinfall
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Singles Match: Chantel Monroe def. Layla Diggs via pinfall
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Singles Match: Zilla Fatu def. Dion Lennox via pinfall
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Triple Threat Match: Tristan Angels def. Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy via pinfall
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NXT Women's Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) def. Kendal Grey via referee stoppage when she forced the referee to call off the match in order to retain
Other Notes:
Izzi Dame and Shiloh Hill are the latest competitor to be invited to The John Cena Classic, joining the following other stars in order of when they were invited:
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Cody Rhodes
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Zilla Fatu
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Romeo Moreno
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Noam Dar
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NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan
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Charlotte Flair
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Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid
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Women's World Champion Liv Morgan
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What's on tap for next Tuesday's show?
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Zaria (c) vs. Izzi Dame for the Women's North American Championship
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Shiloh Hill vs. Mason Rook in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship
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Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes, Brad Baylor, and Myka Lockwood) vs. Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger in an Eight Person Tag Team Match
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Thanks for joining us!