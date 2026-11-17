USA Wrestling has announced a collaboration with AEW and Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone.

In a press release on Monday, USA Wrestling announced the collaboration with AEW, Mone, and Keven Undergraro "aimed at increasing visibility, opportunity and mainstream awareness for U.S. women's wrestling athletes.

Per the release, the initiative is designed to help promote female wrestlers, elevate the profile of women's wrestling and support athletes in building their individual brands and careers beyond competition.

The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles were noted as a unique opportunity to connect the US women's wrestling team with the mainstream American audience.

"USA Wrestling is excited to work in collaboration with such a talented and passionate group of people to help increase the visibility of these amazing athletes and further the sport of women's wrestling," Rich Bender, Executive Director of USA Wrestling, is quoted.

As part of the collaboration, Mone has been named Chief Executive Envoy to the US women's freestyle team, helping mentor, promote, and raise awareness for individuals and the women's wrestling program overall.

"Ten years ago I was part of an evolution that transformed women's professional wrestling," Mone is quoted. "Today marks the first day of the Women's Amateur Wrestling Evolution — an evolution I'm honored to lead along with Team USA. These athletes are world-class competitors and warriors who deserve the highest recognition."

AEW has also been named the Official Content Partner, joining the initiative to help raise awareness through its social media, collaborative content opportunities, and exposure across AEW platforms. Select athletes will have opportunities to attend events, engage backstage, and connect with fans and talent.

"It is a true honor to work with these amazing athletes and introduce them to a whole new audience across AEW's platforms, shining a global spotlight on their passion and dedication to the sport," Tony Khan is quoted.