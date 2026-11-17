The Miz has come a long way since his days as solely a tag team act or a cowardly undercard heel, but even with several WWE Championship wins under his belt, the prospect of him taking on Roman Reigns might be too far-fetched for some fans. Despite this, the WWE star believes he could convince fans that he can stand toe-to-toe with Reigns.

"I guarantee if you put me against Roman Reigns, I can make you believe any given moment that I can defeat Roman Reigns," he boldly proclaimed during an interview on "Z100 New York."

In Miz's defense, he did earn a few wins over Reigns nearly a decade ago. Since then, however, Reigns has reinvented himself and become far more dominant.

Originally, "The Tribal Chief" gimmick was a heel persona, and The Miz was one of the first few to publicly call for Reigns to go heel. During an interview in 2018, he argued that Reigns was beginning to suffer the same fate that John Cena had went through a few years prior, when fans began to boo him after getting tired of his constant push as a babyface. Miz shared his belief that Reigns needed to lean into his own personality more, and that there was still room to turn him heel because fans were still reacting to him, which is eventually what took place.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Z100 New York," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.