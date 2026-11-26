Bret Hart might have called himself "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be," but this is a sentiment many share. Unfortunately, Hart's career was cut short at 43, ending it before he could enjoy his last few years before retiring on his terms.

Looking back at his own career during an appearance on the "Johnny I Pro Show," Hart shared advice he would give to his younger self.

"I would tell myself to try to take it easier on my knees," he said. "I think I was in WWE, probably in the 80s, and I had a doctor check my knees or evaluate my knees, and he told me I had the knees of an 80-year-old man then, and he was like, 'You're going to have metal knees in a couple of years.'"

Hart recalls dismissing the doctor's evaluation, but today he admits that the doctor was right. "There's a price to pay for all the wrestling that you do," Hart said. According to the veteran, the toll pro wrestling takes on the body is what veterans have to live with at the end of the day, but regardless of anything, he's proud of the career he ended up having. "To be really honest, I don't know if you could ever say that anybody was the greatest [in] wrestling, but I know that I gave so much and tried so hard to make it appear real," Hart proclaimed.

While Hart was mainly focused on his body and how well he carried himself as a wrestler, in a prior interview years ago, he addressed his Creative regrets, admitting that the bitterness he had toward Shawn Michaels ruined what could have been a greater rivalry and likely prevented him from ever having his ill-fated match against Goldberg in WCW, which led to his forced retirement.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Johnny I Pro Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.