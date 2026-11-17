Former Executive Vice President of WCW and Mid-South Wrestling promoter, as well as WWE Hall of Famer, "Cowboy" Bill Watts died at the age of 87, according to wrestling journalist Bill Apter on Tuesday. Apter revealed the news in a YouTube video after receiving a message from Watts' son. WWE also confirmed the news on its website.

Watts began his wrestling career in 1962. He feuded with the legendary WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino, but was unable to ever capture the title from him. Throughout his time in the ring, he would hold multiple titles in numerous territories, including the NWA Florida Heavyweight Championship, the Mid-South North Championship, and the NWA Tri-State Tag Team Championship with multiple tag team partners such as Buck Robley.

He started his booking career in 1979 with Mid-South Wrestling and is often credited with creating the modern-day episodic style of professional wrestling television. He built storylines and held shows on a week-to-week basis, instead of just hosting special wrestling events every once in a while. Watts developed future mega stars in Mid-South Wrestling, including Ted DiBiase, The Fabulous Freebirds, Sting, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, and more.

He became Executive Vice President of WCW, a position he held briefly, in 1992. He departed the company in 1993 reportedly due to his controversial views surrounding the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He would go on to say that he left WCW for his own reasons. He also had a brief stint in the then-WWF in 1995, where he also briefly worked behind-the-scenes as a booker.

Watts would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2009. The company posted a tribute to Watts on social media.