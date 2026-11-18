Naoto Inoki, the grandson of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki, has signed with NJPW after passing his entrance test.

As first reported by "Tokyo Sports," Inoki took the entrance test on September 29. He was then informed by NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi on October 1, the anniversary of his grandfather's death, that he had passed the test and had signed with the promotion by October 18. He moved into the dojo as a trainee on that day.

Per the report, Inoki brought a photograph and ashes of his grandfather to the dojo and set them in the corner to watch over him as he took the test. The test was said to have involved mat exercises, falling techniques, jump rope, and 500 squats. Tanahashi did not directly witness the test but he was told that "he had guts."

Inoki was said to have glanced up at a panel of his grandfather in the dojo while doing the squats. After the test, he explained, "It helped me to go beyond my limits and unleash all the power I have."

Inoki was born to his grandfather's daughter, Hiroko, and grew up in Los Angeles. He first declared his intention to become a professional wrestler at his grandfather's memorial service in March 2023.

"Going to New Japan is a big step," he said of his choice to join. "I wanted to become part of New Japan in order to carry on what my grandfather left behind."

He continued, "I think there are high expectations and pressure because of what [he] left behind... Right now, I'm trying to build myself up as a person and as a wrestler. I want to pursue my own style while being inspired by my grandfather."

Tanahashi outlined the plan to prepare Inoki for his in-ring debut, including assessing his physical strength and ability and take falls according the the promotion's standards.

"He's joining the company with a tremendous burden to bear," he said. "However, he doesn't need to feel so pressured. I want him to fight freely when he makes his debut."