Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on November 18, 2026, coming to you live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both on HBO MAX or the TBS channel in the USA, TSN in Canada, and MyAEW internationally.

The 2026 Continental Classic is set to kick off tonight, with "Hangman" Adam Page and Bandido taking on one another in a Blue League Match while Death Riders leader Jon Moxley will be squaring off against Orange Cassidy and Nick Wayne faces "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a pair of Gold League Matches. Last year's Continental Classic was won by the aforementioned Moxley, who defeated Kazuchika Okada in the finals at AEW Worlds End on December 27, 2025.

Here are the full brackets for the 2026 Continental Classic:

Blue League – former AEW World Trios Champions "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King, Ricochet of The Demand, Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders, and Jay White of The Cut

Gold League – AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Nick Wayne, "Speedball" Mike Bailey of United Empire, Kevin Knight of The Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration, and Tommaso Ciampa

Elsewhere on tonight's show, Samoa Joe will be in action as he squares off against Jack Perry. Tensions between the two men have continued to be on the rise over the last couple of weeks, with Perry scoring a win against The Beast Mortos on the AEW Full Gear Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show this past Saturday using Joe's signature finish of the Muscle Buster as a direct message to him.

Additionally, MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show after attacking AEW World Champion Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear following a successful defense Ospreay had against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher.