AEW Dynamite Results 11/18/26 W/ Live Updates: Orange Cassidy Upsets Continental Champion In C2
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on November 18, 2026, coming to you live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both on HBO MAX or the TBS channel in the USA, TSN in Canada, and MyAEW internationally.
The 2026 Continental Classic is set to kick off tonight, with "Hangman" Adam Page and Bandido taking on one another in a Blue League Match while Death Riders leader Jon Moxley will be squaring off against Orange Cassidy and Nick Wayne faces "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a pair of Gold League Matches. Last year's Continental Classic was won by the aforementioned Moxley, who defeated Kazuchika Okada in the finals at AEW Worlds End on December 27, 2025.
Here are the full brackets for the 2026 Continental Classic:
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Blue League – former AEW World Trios Champions "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King, Ricochet of The Demand, Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders, and Jay White of The Cut
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Gold League – AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, Nick Wayne, "Speedball" Mike Bailey of United Empire, Kevin Knight of The Don Callis Family, Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration, and Tommaso Ciampa
Elsewhere on tonight's show, Samoa Joe will be in action as he squares off against Jack Perry. Tensions between the two men have continued to be on the rise over the last couple of weeks, with Perry scoring a win against The Beast Mortos on the AEW Full Gear Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show this past Saturday using Joe's signature finish of the Muscle Buster as a direct message to him.
Additionally, MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show after attacking AEW World Champion Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear following a successful defense Ospreay had against The Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher.
31 Updates
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It's Wednesday and you know what that means...welcome to another Wrestling Inc. live blog for "Dynamite"!
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From the Editor-On-Duty: Look, I get it, we're all sitting on our hands, waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI. You could also be watching "The Odyssey" right now, but instead you're watching AEW Dynamite and following along with us. Wrestling Inc. does not take that lightly.
Thank you all. Let's watch some Dynamite. Continental Classic season begins.
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Since writing up our preview for tonight's show, AEW has announced on their X that Queen Aminata will be defending her TBS Championship in a Four-Way against AZM, Mina Shirakawa, and Maya World. They have also announced that the newly signed Kasper Brothers will be in action tonight, and Mercedes Mone will also be holding a championship celebration after retaining the AEW Women's World Championship against Marina Shafir of The Death Riders at Full Gear.
I think Queen Aminata will be retaining her TBS Championship, but what do you guys think? Will we see a new champion be crowned tonight? You'll have to let us know down below in the comments section.
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We are live! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home before throwing it over to a video recapping some of the events from Full Gear on Saturday.
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We then head over to a video from Saturday, where Lexy Nair is waiting outside the medical office trying to get an update from Will Ospreay. Ospreay walks in to find Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis, but Fletcher dismisses Callis and Ospreay tells Fletcher he should be proud of how he performed in their AEW World Championship match. Fletcher asks Ospreay if he looks like he could be proud right now and says everyone had told him he has potential his whole life. He says that's a lot of pressure, then says he doesn't think he's good enough.
Ospreay says he knows that feeling and Fletcher should know that first hand, then says good things are coming for Fletcher and says the person Fletcher is portraying online is different to who he is around Callis. He says people like Fletcher and tells Fletcher to get away from Callis because that's when he'll find himself. Fletcher asks who he is and who he's supposed to be, and Ospreay says that's up to Fletcher rather than Callis. Ospreay forgives Fletcher and says if he wants to, there will always be a spot for him in United Empire. Fletcher walks off.
"How did we get here, Kyle?"
After a brutal war at #AEWFullGear, @WillOspreay and @kylefletcherpro share a deeply personal moment as years of friendship and the pressure of expectation come to the surface.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/EuUZJ5kGNH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026
There are very few moments in modern day wrestling that properly evoke emotion for me, and this was one rare example of a segment that really did it for me. The acting here was so beautiful, and Fletcher's babyface turn is going to be a really fun storyline to see play out with Ospreay if it's anything like the video that opened "Dynamite".
Excalibur then reveals Ospreay has not been cleared to travel.
Back at ringside, Orange Cassidy makes his way out. Jon Moxley follows.
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Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy in a Gold League Match for the 2026 Continental Classic
The bell rings and the two lock up as we see a countdown for MJF's appearance on tonight's show with 46 minutes remaining (this was so funny to me, I can't even lie). Cassidy puts his hands in his pocket and delivers an Orange Punch to Moxley to send him crashing out of the ring, then rains down right hands on Moxley in the corner of one of the barricades and looks to land a cutter on him back in the ring. Moxley levels Cassidy, but Cassidy responds with a Stun-Dog Millionaire on Moxley and looks to cinch in an armbar on Cassidy. Cassidy escapes and delivers an Orange Punch to Moxley, but Moxley then levels Cassidy.
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Back from the break, Cassidy lands a Dragon Screw on Moxley's leg as half of the time limit has already flown by. Cassidy lands a second Dragon Screw on Moxley's ankle outside of the ring, but Moxley cinches in a Bulldog Choke on Cassidy back inside the ring. Cassidy powers up to his feet and grabs the top rope to break the hold, but Moxley fires off right hands and left hands on Cassidy's midsection.
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Cassidy cinches in an Ankle Lock on Moxley and takes it to the mat, then stomps on Moxley's left ankle. Moxley rolls up Cassidy, but Cassidy kicks out and sets up for a Beach Break on Moxley. Moxley escapes, but Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch and a Beach Break to Moxley. He goes for a pin, but Moxley kicks out.
Moxley delivers a pair of clotheslines to Cassidy in the corner of the ring, then drags Cassidy up the ropes. Cassidy delivers Moxley with an avalanche Beach Break and pins him, but Moxley kicks out and cinches in a Bulldog Choke on Cassidy. Cassidy tries escaping with a pinfall, but Moxley rolls back around. Cassidy escapes by grabbing onto Moxley's left ankle and delivers a trio of Orange Punches to him, then pins Moxley for the win.
Winner: Orange Cassidy
I'm a little surprised Cassidy was the one to go over, but I thought the match between both men was great and the finish was solid. It definitely was a big way to kick off the 2026 Continental Classic by having Moxley lose.
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The words "yo chat" echo through the arena, signalling the arrival of Nick Wayne. Wayne says Cassidy should be worried about being mogged by him because Nick Wayne beat Chris Jericho (a fact that neither you or I definitely did not know at all).
Wayne then makes his way to the ring, with "Speedball" Mike Wayne following.
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I'm just an "unc." Your Kick streamers frighten and confuse me.
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Nick Wayne vs. Speedball Bailey in a Gold League Match for the 2026 Continental Classic
The bell rings and the two lock up. They take turns locking up with one another (IYKYK), but Bailey knocks Wayne out of the ring in an L for Wayne. Wayne gets back into the ring and low key cooks by blindsiding Bailey and firing off kicks on him, but Bailey levels Wayne with a kick to his chest like the baddie that he is and wears him down with a side headlock.
Bailey cooks with a dropkick to Wayne off the middle rope, then decides to do some auramaxxing with another kick to Wayne's spine. Bailey ascends up to the top rope, but Wayne is sus that something is up and rolls out of the ring. He trips up Bailey, but Wayne delivers a Prodigy Plex to Bailey on the outside that totally slaps.
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Back from the break, Wayne delivers a Wayne's World to Bailey to send him crashing off the ring apron and onto the floor. No cap chat, this move absolutely ate and left no crumbs at all. Wayne gets back in the ring as the referee begins a ten count, and I'm low key about to crash out with how close Bailey cuts it before he slides back into the ring to beat the count.
Bailey delivers two more kicks, but Wayne says bet and delivers a Falcon Arrow to Bailey. Bailey delivers a spinning kick to Wayne in the corner and sets up for a moonsault on Wayne, but Wayne catches him with a Wayne's Word to earn some major aura points.
Wayne pins Bailey, but Bailey says bet and kicks out. Bailey then sets up for a standing Spanish Fly to Wayne because the man does not gatekeep his talent, but Wayne rolls up Bailey for the W and the pointsmaxxing.
Winner: Nick Wayne
Thank you all for joining me in what was essentially a lesson in Gen Z slang in honor of the man who beat Chris Jericho.
Back to business as usual, we then head over to a video of Darby Allin calling out Wardlow for sending him off the top of the cage in the Men's Blood & Guts Match.
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Translation from Unc-On-Duty: Nick Wayne pinned Mike Bailey with a rollup.
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The Don Callis Family responds to the video backstage, expressing their confidence in taking care of Allin and going every every title in AEW. Don Callis singles out Kyle Fletcher as his number one guy (I sense some worry from Callis about Fletcher after his conversation with Ospreay...), then says empires crumble but family doesn't.
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We then head over to a video of The Motor City Machine Guns confronting The Young Bucks as Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson are catching up with Lexy Nair. Chris Sabin says himself and Alex Shelley will beat The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship as the Number One Contenders to put them on notice.
We then head over to Renee Paquette standing by with FTR, The Kasper Brothers, and Stokely, with Stokely accepting The Young Bucks and The Motor City Machine Guns' challenge for an Eight Man Tag Team Match at "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming.
Back at ringside, The Kasper Brothers and Stokely make their way out. Their opponents (who AEW could not be bothered to tell us who they are) are already waiting inside.
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Yo, the Kasper Brothers almost killed that guy; that was gnarly!
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The Kasper Brother (w/ Stokely) vs. Opponent One and Opponent Two
The bell rings and Jacob Kasper sends Opponent One across the ring. Drew tags in and keeps Opponent One down, but forces Opponent One to tag out to Opponent Two. Drew delivers a delayed vertical suplex to Opponent Two before The Kaspers deliver The Kasper Ball to him for the win.
Winners: The Kasper Brothers
We then head backstage, where Billy Gunn looks to give Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron some advice as they speak to Renee Paquette. Paquette then brings in Divine Dominion to lead to a verbal confrontation between all four women.
Even though there was no warning from the countdown (boooooooo), MJF makes his way to the ring sporting his Triple B AEW World Championship custom belt.
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We Hear From MJF
MJF says he was looking forward to saying what he has to Will Ospreay, but Ospreay is not in Denver. He says he's actually kidding because he "beat the crap out of him", then says he'll force the fans to listen to nothing but facts (we'll see...).
MJF says Ospreay talked about restoring the feeling in AEW, but AEW putting feelings first put the company "in the dark ages". He says after he won back the AEW World Championship, he doubled ratings and ticket sales all while breaking records left and right. He looks for the feeling under the ring (which I'll admit was a good bit), but says he was the feeling. He says Ospreay took credit for the "golden era" he built, then challenges Ospreay for claiming he was the first man to kick out of the One Winged Angel when it was in fact him as he throws it to a video. He unfurls a banner to reveal the PWI cover of himself as the #1 wrestler in the world to continue to prove his point with facts and throws it to another video of him beating Will Ospreay.
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MJF plays another video of Ospreay receiving help to win the AEW World Champion at AEW All In, then says they were supposed to wrestle in the main event of All In where he would embarrass Ospreay. He says Ospreay knew that and says he screwed him against Kenny Omega at "Dynamite" Beach Break.
MJF claims to be the AEW World Champion and says he's begging Ospreay to prove him wrong. He proposes a Winner Take All Match for the AEW World Championship at AEW Worlds End (even though Will Ospreay absolutely is the legitimate AEW World Champion).
"I WAS the feeling!" 👀@The_MJF
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/heW8tx8uZE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026
I'm not sure if I love the idea of the Worlds End Winner Take All Match, but what about you guys? Share with us what you think about the idea in the comments.
We then head over to a video of The Death Riders, where Wheeler Yuta says a wise woman once said the only way out is through. Daniel Garcia says the Continental Classic is the epitome of what professional wrestling can be, but The Death Riders are the epitome of what professional wrestling is. Garcia, Yuta, Gabe Kidd, and Jon Moxley begin cranking out push-ups and as someone who can't even do one despite being a frequent gym-goer, I am thoroughly impressed.
Back at ringside, Samoa Joe makes his way out. Jack Perry follows, stabbing his knife into an Opps Dojo t-shirt.
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Samoa Joe vs. Jack Perry
The bell rings and Joe sends Perry crashing out of the ring. He lands a chop on Perry's chest on the outside of the ring, but Perry crawls under the ring. The referee looks for Perry under the ring, allowing Perry to spray a fire extinguisher into Joe's eye and shotgun dropkick him into one of the barricades. I'll give both men and the referee this: it's certainly a very unique spot in a match I have never seen before.
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Back from the break, Joe cinches in a crossface on Perry. Perry gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold, but Joe sits Perry on the top rope and delivers a Muscle Buster to him. Joe pins Perry slightly late, but Perry kicks out and I'm a little confused about Joe's hesitation for no reason as a character.
Perry manages to send Joe crashing into the mat, but Joe locks in a Coquina Clutch on Perry. Perry fades to bring an end to this solid contest.
Winner: Samoa Joe
After the match, Joe helps Perry up and shakes his hand as a show of respect to him.
We then head backstage, where Renee Paquette interviews the new AEW National Champion Ilja Dragunov. Don Callis (who keeps showing up on this show for some reason) confronts Dragunov to challenge Dragunov to defend his National Championship against El Clon.
Back at ringside, the new AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana) and New Level make their way out. I must say Strickland and New Level are probably my favourite trio in all of AEW right now, and it's nice to see New Level being used as they should be in a big promotion.
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We Hear From Swerve Strickland and New Level
Austin Creed says the fans are looking at their new AEW World Trios Champions in the way he said it with the WWE Tag Team Champions in another life of his. He stops himself when he sees Strickland refusing to swivel his hips, and Strickland joins in (which was a moment I adored and thought was really funny). Kofi says New Level and Strickland are in AEW to stay with a dangerous new level, but Don Callis (who is here AGAIN) confronts the trio and says he has an offer: bring the AEW World Trios Championship and themselves to join The Don Callis Family (and girl, why would they EVER do that).
Nana suggests a yes or no survey about Callis' offer, with New Level and Strickland all saying no and the fans agreeing with them.
Callis says Strickland is better than this as The Don Callis Family begins to surround the ring. He says New Level and Strickland can do this the easy way or the hard way, with Callis saying The Don Callis Family has the numbers and talent for him to choose any three members of the group to take the AEW World Trios Championship from Strickland and New Level. Nana responds by telling Callis that himself and everyone should call Strickland and New Level by another name: The Dangerous New Level (which I actually don't mind that much tbh).
The Cut, Mercedes Mone, and two female Olympic athletes then make their way out.
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Mercedes Mone Holds An AEW Women’s World Championship Celebration
Jay White brags about The Cut beating The Death Riders in Anarchy In The Arena at Full Gear, then says some would say it was a party up in there, up in there in the words of one DMX (this was quite cute). White says he ethically should withdraw from the Continental Classic having pinned Jon Moxley, but it'll be much more fun beating the fan favorites. He says it's not about Moxley but the Continental Classic, which will be his.
Quite the introduction for AEW Women's World Champion @MercedesVarnado from "Switchblade" @JayWhiteNZ! 👀
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/MJVelZzCbF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2026
As much as I love White, I have to say it feels like he's usurping something that was meant to be for Mone (which is not necessarily directly his fault of course).
White says tonight is not about The Cut, but celebrating Mone for taking care of "The Problem" in Marina Shafir. Clark Connors hands Mone a bottle of what I assume is supposed to be tequila or vodka, then pours out a round of shots.
Mone says she killed the killer at Full Gear, then says she's the greatest World Champion and the greatest female wrestler of all time. She says the two women with her are Team USA freestyle wrestlers, but AZM's music cuts her off and she makes her way out. Mina Shirakawa, Maya World, and Queen Aminata follow as Mone joins the commentary desk, and I can't help but feel that this Mone segment was a lot shorter than the time it needed to really get cooking.
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Queen Aminata (c) vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Maya World in a Four-Way Match for the TBS Championship
The bell rings and all four women lock up with one another. World levels Aminata with a single legged dropkick that sends her crashing out of the ring, then rolls up Shirakawa with AZM. Shirakawa reverses the fall with a double one of her own, but World and AZM kick out. Aminata delivers a suplex to AZM, but AZM mocks Mone by doing Mone's little CEO dance.
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Back from the break, Aminata delivers the Queen's Crown to Shirakawa. AZM rolls up Aminata, but Aminata kicks out and delivers a German suplex to AZM. World takes down Aminata and delivers a dive to Aminata and AZM on the outside, but Shirakawa takes dwon all three of her opponents with a crossbody off the middle rope.
Shirakawa dumps World back in the ring and lands a Dragon Screw on her, but Aminata is sent crashing into the announce desk by AZM. Mone tells AZM to stay out of her face when AZM nears her, but the Team USA freestyle wrestlers stand in front of Mone. Mone takes a cheap shot at AZM while the referee isn't looking.
Inside the ring, World rolls up Shirakawa. Shirakawa kicks out and World catches her with a Fallaway Slam, then sets up for a moonsault on her of the middle rope. Shirakawa delivers a diving DDT to World, but Aminata pins Shirakawa to retain her title and put an end to this decent match.
Winner (and still): Queen Aminata
We then head backstage, where "Hangman" Adam Page tells Renee Paquette he's always wanted to take part in a Continental Classic Match. Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana approach Page, and Strickland tells Page that Page owes him. He says he'll need Page at his worst when the time comes.
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On the entrance ramp, Tony Schiavone interviews Andrade El Idolo. Andrade calls out MJF and says he wants to cash in his contract for a future AEW World Championship match, but he knows Will Ospreay is hurt. He says his time will come after Ospreay and MJF are done.
Kyle Fletcher's music hits and he makes his way out. He tells the fans to say his full name and says he was once fans with Andrade, but Andrade turned his back on The Don Callis Family. Interestingly, Fletcher notes that he would never turn his back on The Don Callis Family (as I told MJF earlier, we'll see...), then says Andrade isn't good enough deep down. Andrade asks Fletcher how you know and Fletcher tells Andrade to meet him in the ring next week to find out why he's the uncrowned AEW World Champion. Andrade accepts.
"Hangman" Adam Page then makes his way to the ring. Bandido follows.
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Adam Page vs. Bandido in a Blue League Match for the 2026 Continental Classic
The bell rings and the two lock up as Tony Schiavone points out that Page has his midsection bandage and Bandido having bandages under his mask with Excalibur revealing Bandido also has a 3 inch gash (very ultra specific). Page levels Bandido with a chop to his chest, then sends Bandido crashing out of the ring over the top rope and delivers a tope suicida through the middle rope to level Bandido on the outside of the ring. Bandido responds with an tope con hilo on Page over the top rope.
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Back from the break, Bandido looks to land a moonsault on Page off the top rope. Page gets his knees up before the action spills out onto the ring apron and Page looks to deliver an Orihara Moonsault on Bandido off the top rope. Bandido moves out of the way and delivers a shotgun dropkick to Page using one of the barricades in what has been an incredible match between them.
The two men return to the ring, and Bandido catches Page with a 21 Plex for the win. I really feel like I can't do this match justice because it was just that good, and recommend you guys find it to check it out (and the other two Continental Classic matches on this show for that matter).
Winner: Bandido
After the match, Page appears to be frustrated but still chooses to shake Bandido's hand. Bandido stares down Page from inside the ring as Page is on the outside and the show goes off the air.
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's show:
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Continental Classic Blue League Match: Orange Cassidy def. Jon Moxley via pinfall for 3 points
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Continental Classic Gold League Match: Nick Wayne def. "Speedball" Mike Bailey via pinfall for 3 points
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Tag Team Match: The Kasper Brothers def. Opponent One and Opponent Two (whose names I still don't know and feel a little bad about(
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Singles Match: Samoa Joe def. Jack Perry via submission
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TBS Championship Four-Way Match: Queen Aminata def. AZM, Mina Shirakawa, and Maya World via pinfall
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Continental Classic Blue League Match: Bandido def. "Hangman" Adam Page via pinfall for 3 points
Other Notes:
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Will Ospreay and MJF will be taking on one another in an AEW World Championship Winner Take All Match at Worlds End
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What's on tap for "Dynamite" Thanksgiving Eve next Wednesday?
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Kyle Fletcher vs. Andrade El Idolo
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Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron (c) vs. Divine Dominion for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship
Updated Continental Classic Points:
Blue League:
Bandido – 3
"Hangman" Adam Page – 0
Brody King – 0
Ricochet – 0
Daniel Garcia – 0
Jay White – 0
Gold League:
Orange Cassidy – 3
Nick Wayne – 3
Jon Moxley – 0
"Speedball" Mike Bailey – 0
Kevin Knight – 0
Tommaso Ciampa – 0
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Thanks for joining us tonight!