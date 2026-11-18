Big Boom AJ explained how Tony Khan made it possible for him to be at AEW Full Gear amid travel disruptions.

The FAA ground stop last Friday sparked concerns over the Saturday event as travel disruptions rolled into the weekend. While TNA's Destination X saw a number of changes because of said disruptions, Khan announced ahead of Full Gear that everyone planned for the main card had made it to the event and it went ahead as planned.

One talent that made it to the event was AJ, and he explained to Tom Campbell of "Cultaholic" how that came together, traveling alongside the debuting Kasper Brothers in a private jet.

"There's no stopping Tony Khan," he said. "He's the greatest guy in the world. I can't say enough great things about Tony... there was no stopping Tony from making this happen. There was just never a doubt. I mean, there was no way Tony would ever say to the world, 'Sorry, we're pushing Full Gear.' As long as there was a resource available, he was going to use it."

AJ continued to say, to his knowledge, there were three flights out of Orlando, one out of North Carolina carrying Adam Page and Adam Copeland, and another from New York.

"The Young Bucks drove from Los Angeles, no stopping them," he said. "So somehow or another almost all of us got there. There was just a big happiness and a big respect in that room for all of us and everything we did to get there."

He said he is happy to be given the opportunity to be a part of AEW and gave thanks to the Phoenix crowd for being so alive at the event, giving an added incentive to ensure he was there to perform for them.