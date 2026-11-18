Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be returning to WWE to celebrate his 30-year anniversary at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The event on November 28 will mark 30 years since Johnson debuted as "Rocky Maivia," kicking off a career that saw eight reigns with the World Championship and a launching pad to Hollywood stardom.

Johnson confirmed during "The Pat McAfee Show" that he would be there for the event, as then echoed by WWE itself, marking his first appearance with the company since Elimination Chamber 2025. It's not yet known whether this will lead to a return to the ring, having last competed at WrestleMania 40, pinning Cody Rhodes in a tag match alongside Roman Reigns against him and Seth Rollins.

Johnson continued his storyline with Rhodes after appearances at Bad Blood 2024 and during the "WWE Raw" Netflix Premiere in January 2025, infamously saying he wanted Rhodes' soul and for him to be his champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

Rhodes told Johnson verbatim to "Go f*** yourself" at Elimination Chamber, prompting Johnson to give John Cena the signal to turn heel on the at-time WWE Champion. But he was conspicuously absent for the rest of the storyline. WrestleMania 40 had been initially planned to have Johnson versus Reigns before the company pivoted to give Rhodes the shot at Reigns the night after the tag match.