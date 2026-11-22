Zoey Serrano, the former Zoey Stark in WWE, and Shayna Baszler are teamed up once again, this time in TNA, but previously, they worked in a trio alongside Daria Rae, then known as Sonya Deville, as a team known as "Pure Fusion Collective." To this day, it remains one of the most puzzling faction names in WWE history, something Serrano spoke about on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

Serrano said she thought the name was awful and hard to define. She said the women pitched many names themselves before Pure Fusion Collective came about.

"One of the worst ones that I do remember was 'Banshee,'" Serrano said. "I don't remember the names that we pitched, because it was like a month-long process, us sending names in, them saying, 'No, we don't really want that, but here's another list of names.' 'No, we don't really like these, how about these names?' We were going back-and-forth so much where I think all of us were like, 'Pick a name, because this is getting ridiculous.'"

She said that Paul "Triple H" Levesque wanted the words "fusion," "pure," or both, in the faction name. The group was given the opportunity to choose what they wanted "C" to stand for.

"We're like, 'Okay, 'collective?' I guess?'" she said. "We wanted to try and make it work and not let the name define us, but I felt like that name kind of defined us. It was just confusing. We didn't know what it was, how would fans know what it was?"

Serrano also said she had no idea why they were all paired together. She believes Levesque wanted something "MMA-related," but she doesn't have the background like Baszler or Rae.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.