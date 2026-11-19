Ilja Dragunov will put his National Championship on the line for the first time during "AEW Collision."

Dragunov appeared during "AEW Dynamite" in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, addressing his title win over Tommaso Ciampa during Saturday's Full Gear.

Don Callis appeared in frame, having earlier on proclaimed his Family would be taking all of the belts, and Dragunov was quick to lay out a challenge for Callis to find a member that he would put down tonight.

Callis laughed and said he doesn't conduct business impulsively, but he would offer El Clon up as an opponent for this Saturday's "Collision." Dragunov accepted, shaking Callis' hand, holding onto it and squeezing before declaring, "You find them. I'll break them," and walking off.

Clon doubles up as Dragunov's first challenger and just his fourth opponent in AEW since debuting in October. Ciampa remains the only opponent of his that he had faced before joining the promotion.