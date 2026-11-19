Retired indie wrestler Kevin Blackwood was injured while attending a metal concert by his friends, It Dies Today.

Blackwood was attending his first It Dies Today concert when he was in the mosh pit. While moshing, his leg was kicked, snapping his leg and breaking his fibula and tibia bones, John Runkle wrote on a GoFundMe that the band started for Blackwood.

"It Dies Today guest listed Kevin to our hometown show at Rec Room on November 7th. As a diehard fan of ours for many years, this was the first opportunity he was able to see us live. What we didn't know, is that would turn into a major health event for him. Kevin, like hundreds of others, were enjoying our show, and in his case, moshing to our heaviest song when he was kicked. The kick snapped his leg, breaking both his fibula and tibia bone- causing it to require surgery to repair. If that wasn't bad enough, he had to go back a couple of days ago, only to find he has a blood clot and needs to be on blood thinners. As we all know in America, healthcare is expensive, and Kevin will be out of work. It Dies Today wanted to get this set up to help Kev get through his recovery the next few months given he can't work and has bills to pay. Anything would help- thanks all!"

The GoFundMe goal is set for $10,000 and as of Thursday it has reached just over $5300. Blackwood posted a video on Twitter that explained what happened. He wasn't going to share it until he told Blade, who said the late Andy "Butcher" Williams would think it was "hard". Blackwood also mentioned that he's taking commissions for artwork.

Pepper said Andy would think it was hard so I'll tell it. pic.twitter.com/zhOGt6tjHS — BLKWD (@blkwdxvx) November 10, 2026

On November 12, Blackwood posted a picture in a hospital bed. He went back to the hospital for pain in his leg and doctors discovered a blood clot.

Came back to the hospital in a lot of pain and they found a blood clot in my leg hell yeah 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DCJjUxwRfg — BLKWD (@blkwdxvx) November 12, 2026

Blackwood retired from pro wrestling in February, dropping the Prestige World Championship to Judas Icarus.

We at Wrestling Inc. wish Kevin a smooth and speedy recovery.