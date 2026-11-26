Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page have one of pro wrestling's most heated rivalries, spilling blood, stapling each other, and using weapons such as needles against one another. Not to mention breaking and entering and committing arson are cornerstones of their feud. Their matches are violence personified and just when you think they've taken each other as far as they can go, they find new boundaries to smash. Their feud has expanded to include their respective trios partners, culminating in the first Trios Texas Death Match. And still, they leave the fans wanting more.

In a recent interview with Extreme Channel, Strickland talked about their feud and the boundaries they have pushed in wrestling storytelling. He believes that the wrestling medium has lost the sense of true hatred. When wrestlers have a best of series, he feels like a match six is scheduled, not that there's enough hatred for a grudge match.

"And I just had the mindset of making people feel uncomfortable. Like putting a lot of realistic feelings and hatred into something. Like with me and Hangman, the thing that makes ours so like (hits fists together) boom is just like we were very vulnerable with one another. We were vulnerable, we were open. A lot of insecurities were spoken about. You know, things that we were deeply feeling. Especially Hangman at that time, he was feeling a little backed against the wall. He was feeling like the system didn't have his back on some things. So it was like okay, let's speak that into this. Let's bring some realness into it."

Swerve said he felt like Page was complacent, even having a company named after him (The Elite), and that he advantages and he wanted to bring that into their story. He said it had to come from a real place and be something genuine before becoming violent for violent's sake.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Extreme Channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.