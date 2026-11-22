A few years ago on "AEW Rampage", Andrade El Idolo said what was likely a throwaway line when answering Tony Schiavone. He replied, "okay, how you know?" Fans memed it and continued to quote it. He said it again several months ago and it's become his trademark phrase, sometimes appearing across the back of his trunks. That's after he rips his pants off and usually after he's taken a selfie with a woman in the crowd.

During Talk Is Jericho, Andrade spoke about how his current gimmick has evolved. He said he's a little more free and understands what the fans want. In AEW, there's a lot of talent and he needs to be able to stand out. He's single and he can be a little more free with the fans on TV.

"It started a little bit with the selfie and then 'how you know?' and then cheering, maybe, I don't understand. I asked Aubrey, 'what do the fans say? Take your pants off? My pants off?! Say what?' Yeah, I don't know. Take your pants off. So I don't understand because usually it's 'this is awesome! Fight forever!' I'm beating this guy, why do you want me to take my pants off? I took my pants off (laughs) and the people were like, 'yes!' So later people say take your pants off and I said okay. It's becoming something different, so now I listened to what the people wanted and it's good for TV."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.