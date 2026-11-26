Ken Anderson, best known as Mr. Kennedy, the star who would announce himself down to the ring before his matches in WWE, has had quite the interesting career, from his time in Vince McMahon's company, to joining Aces & Eights in TNA. He recently revealed that he has signed a Legends deal with WWE, and in the same interview with Nick Teodoro at The Big Event Expo in New York, he also brought up his acting career.

Anderson said after the event, he was headed out to work on an independent film in Maryland called "Dose of the Dead." He said he has wanted to be an actor ever since he was a kid.

"I was very heavily involved with theater when I was a kid," he said. "Doing plays and just being the guy at the party that was up on the chair telling jokes and doing impersonations of my teachers and that kind of stuff. So, I think that prepared me more for wrestling, and then wrestling, I learned so much from wrestling that they both lead into each other, if that makes sense."

He said when he first started in wrestling, he was taught to play to the back row of the crowd. He explained that it's different from film acting, where the camera is right in your face, so you don't need to emote as much. When asked how one would become a star in a place like WWE or on the big screen, Anderson offered some advice.

"You have to make a connection with the audience in some way, no matter what that is," he said. "It's different for everybody."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Nick Teodoro and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.