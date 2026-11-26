Who is the future of the WWE women's division? 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair has a few names in mind.

During an interview with "Good Karma Wrestling," Flair highlighted several up-and-coming stars within WWE, some of whom are now making moves on its main roster. Others continue to shine in "WWE NXT."

"Mind you, they've been up for maybe a year or a little over a year, Sol Ruca. Lyra [Valkyria] has had an incredible stretch with Bayley. Not just because she's in my group, but the way Tatum [Paxley] connects with the audience, when it's Tatum's time, I really think the sky is the limit for her. She is such a natural and so talented," Flair said.

"I think Izzi Dame has a big future. Kelani [Jordan] has really come into her own, so I can't wait to see what she does. I want to give a shout out to B-Fab and Michin even though I love kicking their butt, and obviously they love kicking mine. I don't even want to compliment them, but I really think they've been working hard and have done a great job as the Baddies or the crew alongside Jade [Cargill]."

In recent months, Flair has emerged as a mentor to Tatum Paxley, who ascended to the "WWE SmackDown" brand after reigns as NXT Women's and NXT North American Champion. She, Paxley, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Stephanie Vauquer will now head into battle against The Baddies and Fatal Influence at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Kelani Jordan and Izzi Dame, meanwhile, are considered veterans amongst the "NXT" brand, with both of them being invited to the 2026 John Cena Classic in which Flair will also compete. Jordan currently holds the NXT Women's Championship, too.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Good Karma Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.