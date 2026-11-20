Further details about WWE WrestleMania 43 have emerged.

On TKO's quarterly investors call, TKO Chief Financial Officer Andrew Schleimer indicated that the 2027 premium live event, emanating from Saudi Arabia, will stream at prime hours in the United States.

"...On the partnership side, this is an event actually that was legislated in our deal with ESPN and will actually be U.S. prime for a WrestleMania PLE," Schleimer said (h/t The Motley Fool). "So in terms of the media value, we are very excited that we'll be able to sell through to our existing partners that will get exposure as if this were a regular way PLE. It may start just a bit earlier than some of the other PLEs but no issue on the partnership side. We will be working closely with our partners on selling some local partnerships, which we would share some revenue with them. But otherwise, nothing to be concerned about there."

WrestleMania 43 will mark the grand event's first time emanating from Saudi Arabia. In recent years, other Saudi-based WWE events have come with a main show start time ranging between 12pm to 2pm ET due to the time difference. Given Schleimer's statements, it appears that will change next year, with the United States expected to platform WrestleMania 43 in its evening hours instead. Whether or not that means the show will air live from Saudi Arabia or on a tape delay is unknown.

WWE has yet to confirm the dates for next year's grand event, though reports have circled April 10 and 11. WrestleMania 42 took place from Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026.