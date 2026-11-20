Former college football player and "WWE NXT" talent Keanu Carver (real name Kevin Robertson) was put under psychiatric care in October for self-harm, less than two weeks after a judge put him under a temporary injunction for protection against stalking a female wrestler.

According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office (which was obtained and detailed by TMZ), cops said that Robertson entered an unlocked home of an unnamed woman (an acquaintance of Robertson's). Upon entry, Robertson asked her to buy him tequila, which she refused to do. There, she told cops that Robertson had expressed active suicidal ideation, stating that the former wrestler had taken 2 mg alprazolam — the generic name for Xanax — and potentially drank half a bottle of drain cleaner. He also had a knife on him at the time. When police arrived at the residence, Robertson did not listen to the cops' instructions. As he approached the unnamed woman, the cops immediately took Robertson down.

Once he was removed from the acquaintance's home, Robertson revealed to the cops that he wanted to kill himself, adding that he had planned on harming himself with a knife. He also told the cops that was on a drinking bender all week. Once taken into custody, Robertson was placed under the Baker Act — a law in the state of Florida that allows for involuntary psychiatric holds. No further information was given on whether Robertson is still hospitalized or not.

Robertson's next court date is set for mid-February regarding the aforementioned order of protection from stalking, threats, harassment, and alleged abuse. He was released from the WWE roster on October 5 for allegations regarding domestic violence.