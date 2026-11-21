Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on November 21, 2026, coming to you from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where AEW is debuting! The show starts at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO MAX and will be live.

The C2 kicked off on "Dynamite" and the action continues tonight. Jay White will take on Ricochet. Brody King faces off against Daniel Garcia after both men were in big matches at Full Gear. Tommaso Ciampa is entering the C2 for the first time and his first opponent will be Kevin Knight.

Ilja Dragunov rejected Don Callis' offer to join his Family and asked to fight one of their many members and Callis is sending El Clon forth to challenge for the National Championship.

On Wednesday, Divine Dominion said Wrathlander never beat them outright and challenged them next on "Dynamite". Before their big match, Divine Dominion will face Viva Van and VertVixen, who have been teaming in ROH.