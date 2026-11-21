AEW Collision Results 11/21/26 W/ Live Updates- Continental Classic Continues
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision" on November 21, 2026, coming to you from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where AEW is debuting! The show starts at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO MAX and will be live.
The C2 kicked off on "Dynamite" and the action continues tonight. Jay White will take on Ricochet. Brody King faces off against Daniel Garcia after both men were in big matches at Full Gear. Tommaso Ciampa is entering the C2 for the first time and his first opponent will be Kevin Knight.
Ilja Dragunov rejected Don Callis' offer to join his Family and asked to fight one of their many members and Callis is sending El Clon forth to challenge for the National Championship.
On Wednesday, Divine Dominion said Wrathlander never beat them outright and challenged them next on "Dynamite". Before their big match, Divine Dominion will face Viva Van and VertVixen, who have been teaming in ROH.
33 Updates
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Hello Colliders! I got a good birthday present with the C2 starting the night before.
Who do you think will pick up 3 points in the C2 tonight? Do you think any of the matchups will end in a tie?
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Do you think Ilja Dragunov was right to turn down Don Callis and his offer to join the DCF?
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We are live with Tony Schiavone, Paul Wright, and Nigel McGuinness!
We're taking a look at the C2 standings before kicking off tonight's matches with Ciampa vs. Knight.
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Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kevin Knight
Ciampa makes his way to the ring for his first C2 match. Knight follows.
Someone behind Tony is wearing a Butcher shirt. RIP Butcher.
Knight got out of the ring and Ciampa posed on the ropes to pop the fans. They lock up and Ciampa puts him against the rings. He fakes him out and Knight leans between the ropes.
Knight took Ciampa down twice and Ciampa pinned him and Knight bridged out. Ciampa dodged the UFO Splash and Knight went to the outside. Knight dropkicked Ciampa in the face, sending him to the outside. Knight was looking for a dive, but Ciampa got in the ring.
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Ciampa landed a running knee to the jaw and held up sleeping hands. Ciampa sent Knight over the barricade and pulled him back over to do it again. Ciampa held up a sign that about himself before sending Knight into the ring and pinning him for two.
Knight pulled his head over the ropes and then planted him on the apron. Ciampa dodged Knight and went for a running knee, but Knight moved and he crashed into the steps. Knight violently sent Ciampa into the barricade. He pulled him up by the beard and put him in the ring and landed flying forearm.
Knight put Ciampa on the turnbuckle and climbed up, but Ciampa bit him and pushed him down. Knight immediately jumped back up and Ciampa landed Psycho Driller and pinned him for two. Ciampa is grasping his knee as we go to break.
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Back from break and they're exchanging blows. Knight landed a sliding lariat. Knight is talking trash. They each lift each other up. Ciampa lifted him up and dumped Knight on his back.
They exchange blows again. What an intense match so far.
Ciampa took him took down with a back elbow and followed with a swinging neckbreaker. Ciampa landed a backstabber and hurt his own knee. There are 10 minutes left.
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Ciampa pulled down his kneepad, but Knight intercepted him. Ciampa elbowed his way out. They dodge each other and Knight rolled him up for two. Knight landed a dropkick, but Ciampa stays on his feet. These two are really giving their all. It's C2 season, baybee!
Ciampa puts Knight in corner and chops him. He follows Knight to another corner to chop him again and put him on the turnbuckle. Ciampa climbs up and has Knight lifted. Knight escaped and kicked his knee out from under him. He continues focusing on the knee and landed a Coast 2 Coast into it as Ciampa is dangling in the ropes.
Ciampa escaped to the outside and Knight landed a forearm from the apron. He put him in the ring and went for forearm, but Ciampa kneed him out of the air.
Ciampa pulls down his knee brace and is caught again and Knight took out the hurt knee and continued to work it. He UFO Splashed his knee before heading up top and landed another UFO Splash on that hurt leg. Ciampa kicked out. Knight did another UFO Splash, but landed on the top rope as Ciampa was moving. Ciampa connected with a running knee and pinned him, but Knight reversed it and rolled him up to steal the win.
What a match to kick off the show!
Winner: Kevin Knight
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Wrathlander are backstage with their bird watching bionaculars. They are going to scout their opponents and Harley says there will be no nipple twisting. They make their way to commentary.
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Vertvixen & Viva Van vs. Divine Dominion
Vertvixen and Van make their way to the ring. In the words of Caprice Coleman, this match is brought to you by the letter V.
Divine Dominion follow. Megan Bayne walked down some random steps that appeared. Harley called DD "big b*****."
Vert and Megan start us off. Bayne sent her to the mat and backed her into the ropes. Vert lands some strikes, but Bayne shoulder tackled her. Bayne suplexed her and shoulder tackled her into the corner. They double teamed Vert. Viva got in and landed strikes on Lena, who landed a spinning side slam.
Viva sent Megan into Lena. She landed strikes on Bayne. Vert tagged in and knocked Lena off the apron. Viva took down Bayne. Vert landed a big boot on Lena.
Viva tagged in and Vert did a baseball slide into Megan. Viva went for a tope, but got caught in the ropes. On the outside, Bayne chopped Vert and Lena chopped Viva and then they slammed them into each other and landed fallaway slams.
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Glad to see this match getting some time and that it's not a squash lasting less than five minutes.
After the break, Bayne chopped Viva in the corner. Viva kicked Bayne in the chest and ducked out of the way for a splash. She kicked Bayne in the face. Vert and Kross are legal. Vert kneed her in the face and landed a kick and a running pump kick. Vert sent her to the mat and pinned her for two.
Kross landed a question mark kick. Bayne tagged in and they double team Vert in the corner. Bayne suplexed her, but Viva broke up the pin. Vert fights them off, but Bayne kicked her and Kross suplexed her. Viva tagged in and Bayne had her on her shoulders, but Viva rolled her up. Bayne landed a flying lariat.
Kross tagged in and they both slam Viva down and Kross pins Viva.
Winner: Divine Dominion
After the match, Divine Dominion slam Vert down. Wrathlander runs them off. With their backs turned. Divine Dominion get back in the ring. Statlander stops them from slamming Harley. Stat sends Bayne out of the ring. Wrathlander connected with kicks through the ropes. Security breaks them up.
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Backstage, Lexy is with Persephone and Britt. Persephone said it's a disgrace that Aminata is *makes wretching noises*. Britt compares Persephone to Aaron Rodgers who left Green Bay for Pittsburgh. She says he's a big star and so is Persephone. She hinted they would be a tag team.
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Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia - C2 match
King makes his way to the ring. Garcia follows and takes him in the crowd because Death Riders are for the people.
The fans bark after the bell rings. King backed him up to the corner. Garcia ducked a chop and barked, making King laugh. King backed him into the corner. Garcia chopped it and King shoved him to the mat. King stood on his foot. Garcia chopped him several times and King just barks in response.
King doesn't budge when Garcia makes lariat attempts. Garcia kicked him in the knee and tried to lift him. King chopped him in the corner. He went for a splash, but Garcia moved. Garcia landed 10 punches in the corner. King put him on the turnbuckle to chop him off of it.
King chopped him so hard, he landed over the barricade. King shoved him into a chair and landed a big crossbody.
Might want to try something else 😅
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/OWHwf9Xm3Y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026
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Back from break, King chopped Garcia to the mat repeatedly. Garcia's chest is so red. Garcia blocked a chop attempt at the ropes. He danced at King and landed multiple forearms and elbows. Garcia attempted a Saito Suplex and King breaks free and landed a massive chop.
King cannonballed him in the corner and tried to Garcia to his feet, but Garcia collapsed. The ref checks on Garcia and he eventually tries to get up.
The match ends due to referee stoppage. The medical staff walked up and King dropped to a knee. The camera zooms in on King, who looks concerned. Garcia is sitting up on the apron. King got out of the ring and got the fans to cheer.
Winner: Brody King due to ref stoppage
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Never want to see an injury, but it sucks even more during the C2. Sending best wishes to Garcia. Hopefully it's nothing too serious.
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Schiavone says Garcia has an arm injury, but he is OK. Paul said Danny Garcia has a lot of fight in him.
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El Clon vs. Ilja Dragunov - National Championship
El Clon comes to the ring, accompanied by RPG Vice. Draguov follows.
Dragunov immediately takes him to the mat and puts him in a side headlock twice. Clon put him in a side headlock, but Dragunov sends him to the mat. Clon sent Dragunov down to the mat and put him in a side headlock. Dragunov rolled him up. Clon back elbowed him. Dragunov lift him up, sent him to the mat and flipped him. Clon hit him in the chest and ties him up in the ropes. Clon kicked him repeatedly in the head. He chopped Draugnov. Dragunov responded with a leaping knee strike.
Dragunov went up top, but Clon kicked him off of it. Dragunov headbutted and stomped his chest. Clon pulled his leg out to make him fall and did the moonsault of the apron.
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Back from the break, Clon landed a kick to Dragunov's head. He landed another kick in the corner and Dragunov chopped him to the mat. Dragunov lands multiple knife edge chops. Clon landed multiple leg strikes.
Dragunov elbowed him in the back of the neck repeatedly. Clon got to his feet and sent him face first into the turnbuckle and followed with a standing moonsault, but Dragunov got his knees up and suplexed him. He landed another one and went for a third, but Clon seperated his fingers from around his waist. Dragunov pulls his arms behind him and suplexed Clon again.
Draugnov is bleeding from the forehead. He went for a D-Bomb, but Clon had a leg up. Clon landed two enzuguris and hit him in the face with a knee. Clon covered him for two.
Clon is very underrated.
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Draugnov blocked Clon's attempt to pick him up. He put Clon in a torture rack and planted him. Both men are down.
Dragunov landed multiple shots to the back and yelled to fight back. They exchange blows. Dragunov with a spinning back elbow. Clon blocked a suplex. Dragunov turned him inside out.
Clon crawled to the corner. Dragunov charged, but Clon moved. Dragunov landed a senton from the top. He climbed to the other side and jumped, but Clon kneed him in the face. Clon sent him to the mat and then goes up top and landed a double stomp and pinned him for two.
Clon went for his own D-Bomb, but Dragunov moved, picked him up and stomped him before suplexing him. Dragunov landed a D-Bomb to the back of the head to retain his title.
Winner (and still): Ilja Dragunov
#AndSTILL 🏆 @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR SHUTS DOWN El Clon to retain the AEW National Championship! 💻
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/xaYbTrvz9S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026
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We hear from RPG Vice
RPG Vice are in the ring. Rocky said the DCF initiative is in full effect and Ilja is a marked man. On Dynamite, that traitor Andrade will get what he deserves from Fletcher.
Trent wants to recognize the greatest man they've ever known, Don Callis. He knows sweet baby Kyle Fletcher would never leave them. He swears to Don. lol
Konosuke Takeshita's music hits and we're getting an impromptu match. The bell rings and Takeshita chopped Trent and landed a big boot. He followed with a flying forearm of sorts. He landed multiple strikes. Trent suplexed Takeshita. Takeshita landed a Blue Thunder Bomb. Takeshita is in the corner, when Rocky grabbed his leg. Trent landed a tornado DDT and Superkick.
Trent lift Takeshita, but he reversed it. Trent raked his eyes. They reverse out of moves. Takeshita planted him and followed with a suplex. He connected with a jumping knee and Raging Fire for the win.
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita
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Death Riders can't catch a break and are in a valley.
"ONE THING AFTER ANOTHER!"
Every journey has its peaks and valleys, and the Death Riders are deep in the trenches!
But one thing remains clear: THEY WILL ENDURE AND SURVIVE!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/dKULmpomJM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026
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AZM vs. Laynie Luck
AZM makes her way to the ring where her opponent is waiting.
Luck sent her to the mat. AZM put her in a side headlock and Luck backed her up. She landed a shoulder tackle. She did a cartwheel and AZM took her out by the knee and landed a dropkick to the chest.
AZM kicked her in the gut. Luck blocked a pick up attempt and sent AZM to the mat. AZM landed an enzuiguri and kicked her repeatedly in the chest in the corner. Luck pulled her by the hair and sent her to the mat. She sent AZM into the corner and stomped her. Luck pinned her. Then she put her knee in AZM's back and wrenched her neck back.
AZM pulled her down and kicked her in the head. She kicked her in the chest from the apron. AZM put her in the ring and covered her for two. Luck with a back body drop and followed with a discus. AZM with a Samoan Drop and followed with a double stomp from the top. AZM pinned her.
How did WWE ID let Luck go?
AZM rules.
Winner: AZM
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Shane Taylor Promotions vs. Death Riders - Mixed match
STP makes their way to the ring, accompanied by Lee Moriarty and Christyan XO. I love me some STP. Shane Taylor for ROH World Champion and Trish for Women's TV Champion.
Death Riders follows. Mox joined commentary.
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Yuta and Bravo start off by exchanging blows. Bravo sent him to the mat. Yuta poked him in the eyes. They do stand and switches. Yuta landed a dropkick. Shane took down Yuta and everybody brawling.
Trish attempted a suplex on Marina. She took her down with a pump kick. Marina kicked her in the back and landed knee strikes in her gut. Kiss splashed Taylor on the outside. Marina and Trish continue to battle in the ring. Trish sent Marina out and Yuta grabbed her by the hair and sent her out. Yuta and Bravo battle. Dean pulled Yuta's head down over the apron and Taylor landed a leg drop.
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Following the break, Yuta moved when Dean went for an elbow. Dean blocked him from his corner. Taylor and Bravo get in the ring and Mox is on his feet, yelling. STP wailed on Yuta in the corner. Dean asked if the camera is on him. He landed a BBC and Mox is talking over Bravo, but I heard no purchase necessary and something about GTA.
Claudio takes out The Infantry after they mock him. Claudio punched the air and danced on the apron after he launched Yuta.
Kidd chopped Taylor in the back. Taylor landed a haymaker, a knee, and a haymaker. Kidd headbutted Taylor.
Adora hit Kidd in the back. He tagged in Marina, who landed multiple forearms. Adora supelxed her from her knees. Marina suplexed her back. Marina landed multiple strikes with her feet. Adora landed a backbreaker and splashed her in the corner. Marina put her in Mother's Milk, but Bravo pulled her out and kicked Marina in the chest.
Bravo tagged in and threw Marina out. Yuta and Kidd stop Bravo. Claudio threw Dean into Taylor. Death Riders run train on Bravo. Marina slammed him and Kidd took him down with a lariat. Claudio and Yuta double teamed him. Yuta pinned Bravo for the win.
Winner: Death Riders
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As they celebrate, The Cut's music hits and the spotlight shines on Jay White. The refs hold back Claudio. Jay doesn't recognize him because of his mask and asks who it is. lol
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Jay White vs. Ricochet - C2 match
White says no one is stopping him. Schiavone goes over the Blue league standings.
Ricochet makes his way to the ring.
White ducked Ricochet and stretched in the corner. They lock up and Ricochet grabbed his hair and backed him up. White said no hair pulling, let's respect the C2 rules.
White grabbed Ricochet's leg and poked him in the eye. Ricochet returned the favor. Ricochet chopped him in the corner. White ducked Ricochet and got out of the ring. Ricochet followed and sent him back in. White chopped him and put him in a side headlock. He took him down with a shoulder tackle. They're moving quickly before Ricochet sent him down. He chopped White's against the ropes. White locked his arms on the ropes, so Ricochet chopped him. White dumped Ricochet to the outside. He planted him on the apron and looks at Continental title.
White dumped Ricochet into the barricade. He sent him in the ring and covered him for two. He blocked a Bladerunner. Ricochet dumped him to the floor and landed a tope suicida.
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Following the break, White sent Ricochet into the barricade. Ricochet pulled his neck over the rope and then landed a crossbody from the apron.
Ricochet landed a crossbody from the rope. They exchange blows. White spiked him and covered him for two.
White went for another Bladerunner. White took him out by the knee. Ricochet elbowed him and White landed a flat runner. Ricochet flipped and tried to pick up White. He tripped White and kicked him in the head. They block each other's move. Ricochet spiked him and pinned him.
It's like both of these men wrestled for NJPW.
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Ricochet went for Spirit Gun, but White ducked. He went for another Bladerunner, but it was blocked again. White pinned Ricochet and send him to the mat with a uranage.
Ricochet rolled White up for two. White gutwrench suplexed him. Ricochet headbutted White and both men are down.
Ricochet gets to his feet and goes up top. White rolls out of the way. Ricochet landed a Spirit Gun. White pulled his pants to stop him from going up top.
Ricochet makes it to the turnbuckle and went for Shooting Star, but White got the knees up and rolled him up. Ricochet blocked another Bladerunner. He landed a knee lift to White's jaw. White caught Ricochet and finally connected with a Bladerunner. He put White in a front facelock and bridged into a sleeper for the win.
Winner: Jay White
After the match, White put the Continental title over his shoulder before throwing it down. Ricochet is sad in the ring.
White yelled something about Hangman into the camera.
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TL;DR results:
-Kevin Knight def. Tommaso Ciampa
-Divine Dominion def. Viva Van & Vertvixen
-Brody King def. Daniel Garcia via ref stoppage
-Ilja Dragunov def. El Clon
-Konosuke Takeshita def. Trent
-AZM def. Laynie Luck
-Death Riders def. Shane Taylor Promotions
-Jay White def. Ricochet
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The Artists of STARDOM Champions have a message for AZM:
THE TARGET HAS BEEN CHOSEN!
The Triangle of Madness have a warning for @wwr_stardom!
The Artist of Stardom Champions are issuing a direct challenge to @azumikan1411!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/bot3QwKFo3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026
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Brody Kings speaks about his match against Daniel Garcia:
"Danny, I said that I owed you a beating, but it's not supposed to end like that."
EXCLUSIVE: @BrodyXKing has his sights set on the next match in the #ContinentalClassic, despite an abrupt ending tonight. pic.twitter.com/P4TJwRNNWp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026
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Ciampa is frustrated with his loss:
"It's a marathon, and I'm gonna win."
EXCLUSIVE: @MrTommasoCiampa is determined to win the #ContinentalClassic, despite falling short in his first match. pic.twitter.com/zRJiOGo0jE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2026
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Thanks for following along tonight!
Be sure to follow us this for live coverage of "Dynamite" on Thanksgiving Eve and a special Thanksgiving episode of "Collision".
Happy early Thanksgiving Colliders!