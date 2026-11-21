There's a new change of plans ahead of Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view event on December 4.

As announced by AEW President and Owner/Head Booker of ROH, Tony Khan, a new ROH Women's World Television Champion will be crowned at Final Battle, after it was determined that its former champion, Red Velvet, is not cleared to compete at the moment. Therefore, the current champion has relinquished her title. Velvet's current medical status was not disclosed at this time.

Eight women have been invited to fight for their spot in the finals: Zayda Steel, Robyn Renegade, Isla Dawn, Viva Van, Trish Adora, Dani Luna, Vert Vixen, and Mina Shirakawa. On Friday, during "ROH: Fortnight to Final Battle," two of its participants punched their tickets towards the semifinals, as Dawn defeated Van, and Steel conquered Renegade in the main event.

Stirring up the energy in the ring, Velvet is a former two-time Women's Television Champion, with a combined reign of over 832+ days, the longest titleholder to that title in company history. Her second reign with the belt began at last year's Final Battle when she toppled Mercedes Moné.

ROH Final Battle with emanate live on Friday, December 4, from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.