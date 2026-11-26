Some fans were happy about the Endeavor sale of WWE because of how it ended up leading to Vince McMahon's parting from TKO, either due to the scandals that plagued him or his booking decisions. But, TKO's choices when it comes to some of the WWE releases and their continued relationship with Saudi Arabia have rubbed some fans the wrong way.

According to Jeff Jarrett during an episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett," the current direction WWE is taking can be easily explained.

"The world has changed, as we know it. The Fed, or the WWE, or some folk still refer to it as WWF, whatever it may be, Ari [Emmanuel] doesn't report to the fanbase; period. Game, Set, Match," he said.

"He reports to Wall Street, and that's the decisions, collectively, that him and his board are gonna point toward. There's no gray area," Jarrett added. The veteran believes this is why there is an influx of Saudi shows and "budget cuts" in WWE. "That's the economics of running a publicly traded business."

Despite Jarrett's assessment of how WWE is run, things might not be sunshine and roses internally at TKO. Reports around WWE's last PLE in Saudi, Crown Jewel, claimed that the ongoing relationship TKO has been maintaining with Saudi has grown internal frustration amongst employees. Considering that at the time of Crown Jewel, the country was a target of violent attacks from the Houthis, many have begun to criticize the TKO higher-ups because of the relationship, accusing them of greed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.