El Grande Americano was announced as the final member of Team Mexico during "WWE Raw."

Rey Mysterio came down to the ring to announce the fifth and final member of Team Mexico, prompting Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh to make their way down to the ring. Dominik Mysterio said that he realizes that he asked to join Team USA, but the blood than runs through his veins is Mexican and he wants to be a part of the team side-by-side with his father.

Mysterio cut him short and went to continue to announce the real fifth member, El Grande Americano. That exchange then led to Adam Pearce making a tag match pitting Americano and Rey Mysterio against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, with the former team picking up the win.

They will be joined by Rey Fenix, Penta, and Dragon Lee at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 8. Their opponents, as it stands, will be a Team USA led by Cody Rhodes and flanked by CM Punk, Je'Von Evans, and LA Knight. They had a fifth member, United States Champion Trick Williams, penciled in until he was sidelined by Damian Priest.