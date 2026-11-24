WWE NXT Results 11/24/26 W/ Live Updates: TLC Title Scene Taking Shape
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE NXT" on November 24, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed internationally on Netflix.
Zaria will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Thea Hail on the September 29 episode of "NXT" as she defends against Izzi Dame. The issues between the two women have remained no secret over the course of the past several weeks, with a verbal confrontation ensued between them during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" during which Zaria finally stood up for herself against Dame's relentless bullying.
Grayson Waller will be finding out who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is tonight, as Mason Rook squares off against Shiloh Hill in a Number One Contenders Match. Rook wanted to have a word in "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone's office, but Waller instead requested to have his next challenger for the NXT Championship be Hill instead as a means of avoiding facing Rook inside the ring. This prompted Rook to confront Hill about Waller wanting to grant him the opportunity instead backstage later that same night.
Myka Lockwood will be competing in her first match on "NXT" programming as she joins forces with her Vanity Project stablemates NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes and North American Champion Jackson Drake to go head-to-head with Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno in an Eight Person Tag Team Match. A verbal confrontation between all three parties broke out last Tuesday, prompting the aforementioned Stone to appear and make tonight's match official. Although Stone told Vanity Project to find a fourth man at first, Lockwood stepped and volunteered herself by saying Vanity Project didn't have to find a fourth man.
23 Updates
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Another Tuesday night, another episode of "NXT"! Welcome back to our live blog, Ross and I are excited to have you here with us.
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I'm pretty adamant that we will not see a new Women's North American Champion be crowned tonight, especially considering that the face Zaria has been relentlessly bullied (for a lack of a better term) by the heel Izzi Dame for weeks on end now. However, I have been known to be wrong about things in professional wrestling before so you'll have to let me know what you think below in the comments – will we see Zaria lose her Women's North American Championship?
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We are live! Vic Joseph and special guest commentator Byron Saxton greet audiences at home as we see the likes of Zaria and Izzi Dame pull up to the Performance Center before we head over to a video recapping the NXT Women's championship match between Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey last Tuesday.
Grey then makes her way out to the ring.
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We Hear From Kendal Grey
Grey says last Tuesday had her speechless. She says she worked hard into the ring and doing things she normally wouldn't, but Kelani Jordan took the cheap way out to ensure she wouldn't be the new NXT Women's Champion. She says what Jordan did was b******* (speak on it sis) and says she will be the next NXT Women's Champion.
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Jordan's music hits and she makes her way out. She mocks Grey by telling her to take a deep breath in and out (which was funnier than it should've been to me) and says Grey should bring up her anger issues in therapy (PLEASE not more of those segments), then says Grey will get her rematch for the NXT Women's Championship someday but it won't be for a while. She says suspensions happen for people who smack referees in reference to herself and pats herself on the back by saying she's really smart (which we should all be doing more), then says she thinks that she should be suspended for 90 days which equates to the rest of the year and means she won't have to defend her title until then.
"NXT" General Manager Robert Stone makes his way out to ask Jordan if she really wants to miss The John Cena Classic as part of her suspension. He announces that Grey will receive her rematch for the NXT Women's Championship in a TLC Match at "NXT" TLC on December 12 to ensure Jordan won't cheat again. Honestly, I'm here for it but pop your thoughts about the match in the comments below!
We then head backstage to a verbal exchange between Grayson Waller and Mason Rook in the men's locker room.
There is NO love lost between these two!! 😬@MasonRook_wwe | @GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/w36dgUMHgi
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2026
Back at ringside, Vanity Project makes their way out. Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger follow.
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Vanity Project vs. Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger in an Eight Person Tag Team Match
Noam Dar and Bray Baylor begin the action. The bell rings and Lockwood tags out to Baylor. Lockwood delivers a bodyslam to Dar, but Dar looks to tag out to Moreno. Moreno pretends to tie his shoes not wanting to face Lockwood, prompting Walker and Ledger to play Rock, Paper, Scissors to determine who has to face Lockwood in a hilarious little moment.
Ledger loses that battle and tags in, then locks up with Lockwood. Ledger tags out to a scared Walker (the face team reactions are the best part of this so far), but Jackson Drake tags in and Walker pulls him into the ring. Moreno tags in and wears down Drake's arm, but Baylor and Drake pull Walker and Ledger out of the ring. Ricky Smokes knocks Dar off the ring apron, but Moreno takes down Smokes and low bridges Lockwood over the top rope. Moreno looks to fly, but Lockwood steps in his path. Lockwood traps Walker and Ledger, but Moreno flies over the top rope to level The Vanity Project boys.
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From The Editor-On-Duty: Good luck to everyone who has to follow this chaos. Really opening with birthday cake and fireworks here.
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Back from the break, Lockwood is sent crashing into the ring post shoulder first. Ledger tags in and sends Drake crashing into the top turnbuckle face first, but Dar and Ledger begin arguing with one another (I won't lie, no idea what they were arguing about).
Lockwood takes advantage and levels Dar and Ledger with a double clothesline, then chokeslams Moreno before everyone begins taking out one another. Lockwood takes out Ledger with a powerslam and rocks Walker with a right hand, then joins him on the ropes and connects with a superplex on him. Lockwood then delivers the Lockdown to Dar and pins him for the win. It was genuinely such a fun match, and Lockwood's finisher is incredible.
Winners: Vanity Project
We then head over to a video recapping the recent ongoings between Zaria and Izzi Dame. Emily Agard then catches up with Dame in the women's locker room, but Kali Armstrong and Lizzy Rain make it clear they also want Women's North American Championship match.
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Everyone Has Their Eyes On The North American Championship
If you thought we were done with Vanity Project for the night...think again!. Drake says Vanity Project is the best stable in the game, and Baylor says no one is touching Lockwood. Smokes tells the women's division to watch out because Lockwood will take over whenever she wants, and Drake says despite being hated by Robert Stone, not appreciated by the fans, and being slept on by John Cena, they carry "NXT" every week. Baylor says Cena picked Dar and Moreno over them, but Zilla Fatu's music hits and he makes his way out. Zilla says Drake wasn't picked by Cena because his attitude needs a little adjustment (I see what he did there), then says Mason Rook or Shiloh Hill has next for the NXT Championship and he'll be watching from afar.
The time for talking is DONE!! 🤩@Zillafatu and @EKProsperr just cleared house! pic.twitter.com/eHVJQG6K1S
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2026
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Let the promo train begin! Kam Hendrix is next to make his way out to say Cena gave him a match instead of a spot in The John Cena Classic and calls himself the best athlete in all of "NXT", then points out he beat Tony D'Angelo last week and says he should be the next in line for a North American Championship.
EK Prosper is next out, and he says lots of people have beaten D'Angelo. He says Hendrix isn't getting a North American Championship match over him, but Tristan Angels makes his way out to make his case for a North American Championship match. Drake, Prosper, Zilla, Angels, and Hendrix begin brawling with one another, but Drake, Hendrix, and Angels are sent crashing out of the ring leaving Zilla and Prosper standing tall inside the ring.
We then head over to a conversation between Shiloh Hill and Grayson Waller as Waller tries to manipulate things and stir the pot some more.
We then head back over to the women's locker room as Kali Armstrong and Lizzy Rain continue arguing over who gets the next Women's North American Championship shot in front of Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair.
Back at ringside, Hill makes his way to the ring. Mason Rook follows.
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Shiloh Hill vs. Mason Rook in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. Rook runs over Hill with a shoulder tackle, but Hill responds with one of his own and levels Rook with a clothesline. He looks to land a bodyslam on Rook, but Rook counters into a crossbody as we see Grayson Waller watching the action from backstage. Rook sends Hill crashing into the mat and lands a senton him, then goes for a pin but Hill kicks out.
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Back from the break, Joseph points out that Hill has been sent crashing into the corner of the announce desk midsection first. Rook lands a gut wrench powerbomb and a moonsault on Hill for the win. I will say I thought that was a little short and Hill did not sell the corner of the announce desk thing AT ALL which did nothing to help here.
It's also worth noting really quickly that Rook will receive his title match at TLC.
Winner (and new Number One Contender): Mason Rook
After the match, Waller makes his way out to confront Rook and brushes right past Hill, upset that Hill lost. Hill responds in the best way possible: by dumping Waller in the ring where Rook is waiting with a sit-out powerbomb.
We then head backstage, where Thea Hail is getting her makeup done in the makeup chair and Chantel Monroe decides to confront her to mock her about her alopecia.
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We then head over to a video of Myles Borne on what I deem the bridge that has seen too much because a lot seems to happen here on "NXT". Borne sends a message to Tony D'Angelo amidst their rising tensions, but he finds a note on his car from D'Angelo telling him that if he wants to follow him then he can meet him next week.
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Hail walks into the ringside area and asks the fans if they know how long the women sit in the makeup chair. She says everyone has an opinion about looks from being too skinny to too muscular, then begins to cry as she shares she was diagnosed with alopecia at 23 years old. She says she would love to pretend to be optimistic, but she's lost about 40% of her hair and says she's wondered how people will look at her without hair. She says Chantel Monroe gave her that answer and proved everything she feared. She says alopecia has been a blessing in disguise and taught her a lot, then says the world might be a better place if we stopped judging people based on their differences. She says people should stop living their lives trying to meet other people's definition of perfection, then says she refuses to let Monroe make her feel ashamed. She says she's spent her career proving you can't keep her down and says she's Hail with or without hair.
Thea Hail is taking her power back! 👏@theahail_wwe pic.twitter.com/qfYVt5zQtx
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2026
Hail does something completely badass by shaving her head in the middle of the ring in a moment that was both powerful and beautiful to witness as a fan.
We then head over to the second video recapping the recent ongoings between Zaria and Izzi Dame.
Back at ringside, Los Perros del Mal make their way to the ring. BirthRight (who for some reason don't get an entrance) are already waiting inside.
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From the Editor-On-Duty: Taking a victory lap in the live blog because I told the work chat, "Thea should just shave her hair off like Kyle Fletcher," and then watched it manifest on TV minutes later. Thea Hail became Thea Hail tonight.
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Los Perros del Mal (w/ Daga and Karmen Petrovic) vs. BirthRight (w/ Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, and Arianna Grace)
The bell rings and Angel and Berto go straight after Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Uriah Connnors. Berto tags in and rains down Connors, but Angel tags in and pins Connors. The referee misses the count due to being distracted by everyone else in the ring before Berto and Angel send Stacks crashing on top of Connors.
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Back from the break, Berto fires off right hands on Connors as Connors is draped through the middle rope. He lands a powerslam on an interfering Stacks and a powerbomb on Connors, then goes for a pin but Connors kicks out.
DarkState appears to begin brawling with Los Perros del Mal and BirthRight at ringside. Cutler James cracks a chair across Berto's spine from the outside as the referee isn't looking, opening the door for Connors to deliver a Shining Wizard to Berto and pin him for the win. No one came off looking good in this ending, with BirthRight (who are claiming to be super dominant) getting another fluke victory and Los Perros del Mal losing a match they frankly should've won.
Winners: BirthRight
We then head backstage, where Saquon Shugars and Sean Legacy are having a tense conversation with one another that leads to them agreeing to face one another next week. Legacy says Shugars is one of the most talented wrestlers he's ever seen, but until Shugars realizes he's his own biggest enemy, none of that will matter.
We then head over to a video of John Cena inviting Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair being invited to The John Cena Classic.
We then head over to Emily Agard catching up with Robert Stone in his office, with Stone announcing a Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the North American Championship between Zilla Fatu, Kam Hendrix, EK Prosper, and Tristan Angels. He also announces a meeting between Grayson Waller and Mason Rook, and that Lexis King, Dion Lennox, and Daga will be taking on one another in a Triple Threat Match.
Back at ringside, Izzi Dame makes her way out. Zaria follows.
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Zaria (c) vs. Izzi Dame for the Women’s North American Championship
The bell rings and Zaria lands a bodyslam on Dame. She delivers a shoulder to Dame's midsection and connects with a back body drop on her, then dumps her out of the ring over the top rope. Zaria continues to beat down Dame on the outside and dumps her back in the ring, then ascends up the ropes. Dame trips up Zaria to stop her.
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Back from the break, the two women teeter on the ropes with one another. Zaria gets Dame on her shoulders, but Dame escapes and delivers what I think was supposed to be a codebreaker but unfortunately went very wrong somewhere along the lines. Zaria levels Dame with a discus lariat, but Dame catches Zaria with a powerbomb and pins her. Zaria kicks out.
Dame looks to grab the Women's North American Championship belt and leave, but Zaria brings her back into the ring and lands an F5 on her. She goes for a pin, but Dame gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the fall as this match has started to pick up a bit. Dame delivers a Shining Wizard to Zaria on the outside to send her crashing through one of the screens and lands a second one on her for the win.
Winner (and new): Izzi Dame
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I'll be honest with you guys, I didn't love seeing Dame win the Women's North American Championship because it feels a little like the mean girl coming out on top after relentlessly picking on someone when it should be the person being picked on who wins. With that being said, one of my lovely co-workers Daisy did point out that this does mean Dame will likely walk into The John Cena Classic as a champion which will make her look stronger as a competitor.
What did you think about this title change? Are you with me, are you with Daisy, or do you feel another way about it? Leave Ross and I your thoughts down below in the comments section!
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's show:
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Eight Person Tag Team Match: Vanity Project def. Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Hank Walker, and Tank Leder via pinfall
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Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Championship: Mason Rook def. Shiloh Hill via pinfall
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Tag Team Match: BirthRight (Uriah Connors and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) def. Los Perros del Mal (Berto and Angel)
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Women's North American Championship Match: Izzi Dame def. Zaria (c) via pinfall to become the new titleholder
Other Notes:
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Kendal Grey will challenge Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women's Championship in a TLC Match at "NXT" TLC on December 12
- Grey and her best friend Wren Sinclair are also the latest participants who have been invited to take part in The John Cena Classic, joining the following names in the order they've been announced by:
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Cody Rhodes
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Zilla Fatu
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Romeo Moreno
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Noam Dar
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NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan
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Charlotte Flair
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Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid
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Women's World Champion Liv Morgan
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Izzi Dame
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Shiloh Hill
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What's on tap for next Tuesday's show?
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Zilla Fatu vs. Kam Hendrix vs. Tristan Angels vs. EK Prosper in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the North American Championship
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Lexis King (w/ BirthRight) vs. Dion Lennox (w/ DarkState) vs. Daga (w/ Los Perros del Mal) in a Triple Threat Match
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Saquon Shugars vs. Sean Legacy
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Grayson Waller and Mason Rook Meet With One Another
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Tony D'Angelo and Myles Borne Meet With One Another
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Thanks for joining us!