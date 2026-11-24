Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE NXT" on November 24, 2026, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed internationally on Netflix.

Zaria will be putting her Women's North American Championship on the line for the first time on television since retaining against Thea Hail on the September 29 episode of "NXT" as she defends against Izzi Dame. The issues between the two women have remained no secret over the course of the past several weeks, with a verbal confrontation ensued between them during last Tuesday's episode of "NXT" during which Zaria finally stood up for herself against Dame's relentless bullying.

Grayson Waller will be finding out who his next challenger for the NXT Championship is tonight, as Mason Rook squares off against Shiloh Hill in a Number One Contenders Match. Rook wanted to have a word in "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone's office, but Waller instead requested to have his next challenger for the NXT Championship be Hill instead as a means of avoiding facing Rook inside the ring. This prompted Rook to confront Hill about Waller wanting to grant him the opportunity instead backstage later that same night.

Myka Lockwood will be competing in her first match on "NXT" programming as she joins forces with her Vanity Project stablemates NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes and North American Champion Jackson Drake to go head-to-head with Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno in an Eight Person Tag Team Match. A verbal confrontation between all three parties broke out last Tuesday, prompting the aforementioned Stone to appear and make tonight's match official. Although Stone told Vanity Project to find a fourth man at first, Lockwood stepped and volunteered herself by saying Vanity Project didn't have to find a fourth man.