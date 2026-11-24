Ethan Page has enjoyed just under a month of his reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, and while he seems to have some mixed feelings about his win, Page has been embracing the title so far. At the same time, many fans were upset that he beat Chad Gable to win the belt. However, it seems like Page actually holds the former champion in high regard.

"I hate talking about Chad, because you can't without saying great things," Page said on The Sportster YouTube channel. Page asserted that he's always honest, and because of that, he can't help but say good things about Gable. "He's the most dialed-in guy I've ever met in wrestling. ... And when I said he's already reached his ceiling, that's also — I was being honest there too. Now, look, when it comes to in-ring, he is — when they say 'You have to give 110%,' if they wrote a description of 110%, it would be about him; that's how he wrestles."

The champion explained that Gable isn't the type of competitor that needs to think about something before he does it in the ring. On the contrary, Page takes his time and paces himself, which is why he believes he bested Gable. "I outwrestled the wrestler because I'm smart, that's it," he proclaimed. "He reminds me a lot of like a Kurt Angle or Bret Hart, or maybe both wrestlers actually mixed together in the weirdest way possible."

As far as his feelings on his win, Page stated that he is happy, despite previously indicating that part of him felt let down that he already achieved his biggest goal in WWE by winning the Intercontinental title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TheSportster," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.