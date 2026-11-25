AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve Results 11/25/26 W/ Live Updates: 18-Man Tag Match, More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Thanksgiving Eve on November 25, 2026, coming to you live from the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both on HBO MAX or the TBS channel in the USA, TSN in Canada, and MyAEW internationally.
The 2026 Continental Classic will be continuing tonight, as Jay White of The Cut takes on "Hangman" Adam Page in a Blue League Match while AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley squares off against The Don Callis Family's Kevin Knight and The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy takes on "Speedball" Mike Bailey of United Empire in a pair of Gold League Matches. There are two three way ties currently going on with the leaders of both leagues, with White, Bandido, and Brody King tied as the leaders of the Blue League with three points apiece and Nick Wayne, Cassidy, and Knight leading the Gold League with three points each as well.
Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron will be putting their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne. Kross and Bayne are previous AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, with their 168 day reign having been put to an end by The Brawling Birds at AEW All In on August 30.
Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be in action as he goes head-to-head with United Empire's Andrade El Idolo. Fletcher crashed an interview between Andrade and AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone last Wednesday, leading to a brief verbal confrontation between the two men and the challenge to tonight's match being thrown out.
Additionally, the self-proclaimed AEW World Champion MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show before he challenges the real AEW World Champion Will Ospreay for his title at AEW Worlds End on December 19.
We're Live! New posts will appear automatically.
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It's Wednesday and you know what that means...welcome to another Wrestling Inc. live blog for "Dynamite"!
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Since writing, AEW has announced on their X account that AEW World Trios Champions The Dangerous New Level (Swerve Strickland, Kofi, and Austin Creed) will be making an appearance on tonight's show with something on their minds to share. AEW has teased in the post that it'll be about them declining a spot in The Don Callis Family last Wednesday, which leads me to believe it'll end in them being beat down by The Don Callis Family somehow.
What do you think will happen when The Dangerous New Level appears on tonight's show, and what other predictions do you have for tonight's show? Let Ross and I know what you think down below in the comments section.
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We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGuinness greet audiences at home before running down the card for tonight's show. Excalibur also notes that Daniel Garcia has pulled out of the 2026 Continental Classic due to injury and will be replaced by Konosuke Takeshita who will be starting with 0 points.
Orange Cassidy then makes his way to the ring. "Speedball" Mike Bailey follows.
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Orange Cassidy vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a Gold League Match for the 2026 Continental Classic
The bell rings and Bailey extends his hand to Cassidy. Cassidy opts not to shake it and Bailey rolls him up, but Cassidy kicks outrolls up Bailey. Bailey kicks out and runs over Cassidy with a shoulder tackle before the two men take turns pinning one another and Cassidy fires off chops on Bailey.
The action spills out of the ring, and Bailey lands a kick on Cassidy's chest off the ring apron. He then connects with a springboard moonsault on Cassidy to level him, but Bailey cinches in an armbar on Cassidy back in the ring. Cassidy gets his leg wrapped around the bottom rope to escape.
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Back from the break, Cassidy sends Bailey crashing into the middle turnbuckle face first. The ring announcer notes that there are only 10 minutes remaining before the time expiration, and Cassidy looks to land a dive on Bailey through the middle rope. Bailey catches Cassidy in an armbar, but Cassidy escapes and dumps Bailey back inside the ring. He cinches in an Ankle Lock on Bailey, but Bailey escapes and lands a kick on Cassidy.
Cassidy sets up for Beach Break, but Bailey avoids it...momentarily that is because Cassidy then catches him with a Beach Break. Bailey rolls up Cassidy, but Cassidy kicks out and Bailey lands a kick on his chest. He sets up for a pair of flipping double knees on Cassidy's midsection, but Cassidy rolls out of the way and runs over Bailey with a knee. He calls for an Orange Punch, but Bailey catches Cassidy with a spinning back heel kick and pins him for the win. I'll be honest, I didn't expect Bailey to win here but I'm not mad about it at all.
Winner: "Speedball" Mike Bailey
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We then head over to a video recapping the tumultuous month that Adam Copeland has. Don Callis and Kazuchika Okada respond to the video while speaking with Lexy Nair, with Callis claiming that The Don Callis Family has already retired Copeland ahead of schedule and will hold a retirement celebration next week. At the very least, that's bound to be...interesting.
Elsewhere backstage, Renee Paquette catches up with The Brawling Birds. Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor make it clear that they still want back their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship and will be awaiting for the winners of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship match tonight.
Back at ringside, Jon Moxley makes his way out. Kevin Knight follows.
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Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight in a Gold League Match for the 2026 Continental Classic
The bell rings and the two lock up. Knight slides out of the ring under the bottom rope, but Moxley lays down to incentivize Knight to get back in the ring to pin him. Knight does so, but Moxley pops back up to his feet and Knight retreats back out of the ring. Knight slides back inside, but Moxley wears him down with a side headlock and Knight fires off stomps on Moxley.
Moxley fires off strikes on Knight, but Knight flies out of the ring to take down Moxley on the outside of the ring.
Moxley dropkicks Knight off the ring apron and flies through the middle rope with a dive to send Knight crashing into the barricade midsection first. Knight responds by sending Moxley crashing into the ring steps arm first and flies off the ring apron to level Moxley with a lariat.
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Back from the break, Knight has a submission locked in on Moxley's injured arm. He ascends to the top rope, but Moxley rolls out of the way and levels Knight with a clothesline. He goes for a pin, but Knight counters into one of his own. Moxley kicks out and lands a Curb Stomp on Knight, then goes for another pin but Knight kicks out.
Knight catches Moxley with a DDT on the ring apron and climbs to the top rope, then calls for a UFO Splash on Moxley. Moxley gets his boots up, but Knight sits into a pinfall by grabbing onto them. Moxley kicks out and Knight briefly gets in the referee's face, but Moxley catches Knight in a sleeper hold. He transitions into an armbar, and Knight taps out .
Winner: Jon Moxley
I don't necessarily think that either this match or the match between Cassidy and Bailey were bad, but honestly I just didn't vibe with them as much as I vibed with the Continental Classic matches from last Wednesday's show. What about you though? Let us know down below if you liked either of those matches.
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We then head backstage, where Renee Paquette catches up with "Hangman" Adam Page, Bandido, and Brody King to talk about the 2026 Continental Classic.
Back at ringside, The Don Callis Family make their way out. Their nine – yes you heard that right NINE – opponents are waiting inside because this is for some reason an EIGHTEEN MAN TAG TEAM MATCH.
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The Don Callis Family vs. Nine Opponents
The bell rings and Mark Davis takes out one of the men on the outside of the ring as Rocky Romero flies off the ring apron to take out another. Brian Cage lands an F5 on another one of the men, and Alexander cinches in an Ankle Lock on yet another one of the men. That man taps out, and my sincerest apologies to the opposing team because the only competitor I knew was Griff Garrison who didn't even properly wrestle in this one.
Winners: The Don Callis Family
After the match, Don Callis grabs a microphone to put Will Ospreay and the AEW World Championship on notice. He also says Kevin Knight will be the Continental Champion (even though he lost his match to Jon Moxley tonight, but sure) and says The Don Callis Family has plans to take the AEW World Tag Team Championship from The Young Bucks the TNT Championship from Darby Allin, and the AEW World Trios Championship from The Dangerous New Level.
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The Don Callis Family just beat the AEW Dark roster. Remember Nick Comoroto? He was there!
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Naturally, New Level's music hits and Kofi and Austin Creed make their way to the ring with Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana. Creed says The Dangerous New Level thought they'd return the favor for The Don Callis Family interrupting them last Wednesday, and Kofi says they have a question for Don Callis. Creed asks Callis what he actually does in The Don Callis Family and Swerve Strickland stirs the pot even more by pointing out the great things that Kazuchika Okada and Kevin Knight did before joining The Don Callis Family. Nana does the same with Brian Cage, and Creed says The Dangerous New Level will be the fathers who step up (inserts a dirty joke about them being daddies).
Being in a giving mood, Strickland extends an AEW World Trios Championship match to any three members of The Don Callis Family on "AEW Collision". Alexander says he can't believe that The Dangerous New Level wants to fight them after what they just did in the ring (keeping in mind it was a disaster of a squash match), then says himself, Don Callis, Hechicero, and Romeo don't celebrate American Thanksgiving to accept the match.
We then head backstage, where The Kasper Brothers ask the nearby Stokely for a match against FTR next Wednesday.
Back at ringside, The Cut and Mercedes Mone make their way out.
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We Hear From The Cut and Mercedes Mone
Mone says AZM interrupted her celebration with The Cut last Wednesday, but she showed her that payback was a b****. She tells AZM she's more than ready to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against her when she is, then gives a grand introduction to The Cut as Jay White hilariously whispers to her what to say.
White says Jon Moxley is on the board for the 2026 Continental Classic, but The Death Riders are dropping like flies in reference to Daniel Garcia withdrawing due to injury. He calls Garcia "a coward" for not continuing in the Continental Classic before "Hangman" Adam Page's music (which I totally forgot was new) hits and he makes his way out.
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Jay White vs. “Hangman” Adam Page in a Blue League Match for the 2026 Continental Classic
The bell rings and Page levels White with a shoulder tackle. White mocks Swerve Strickland by doing Strickland's signature dance and "whose house" taunt as a means of getting under Page's skin before Page gains the upperhand.
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Back from the break, Page delivers a sit-out powerbomb to White and pins him. White kicks out, but Page fires off right hands on White and connects with a Dead Eye on him on the outside of the ring. He dumps White back inside the ring and connects with a Blade Runner on him, but White connects with a Blade Runner to Page for the win.
Winner: Jay White
After the match, White wears down Page with a submission hold.
We then head backstage to a confrontation between Athena and Billie Starkz, and Queen Aminata and Mina Shirakawa over Hyan having to join Athena's Minions in Training and Shirakawa challenging Athena for her Ring of Honor Women's World Championship.
Divine Dominion then makes their way to the ring. Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron follow.
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Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron (c) vs. Divine Dominion for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship
Cameron and Lena Kross begin the action. The bell rings and Cameron jumps on Kross' spine. Megan Bayne tags in and gets Cameron up on one shoulder, but Cameron escapes and delivers a head scissors to Bayne. Cameron tags in and lands a kick on Bayne's head, but Statlander tags in and lands a clothesline on Kross(who has tagged back in) in the corner of the ring.