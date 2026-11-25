Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Thanksgiving Eve on November 25, 2026, coming to you live from the LFCU Arena in Omaha, Nebraska! The show begins at 8 PM ET and can be streamed both on HBO MAX or the TBS channel in the USA, TSN in Canada, and MyAEW internationally.

The 2026 Continental Classic will be continuing tonight, as Jay White of The Cut takes on "Hangman" Adam Page in a Blue League Match while AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley squares off against The Don Callis Family's Kevin Knight and The Conglomeration's Orange Cassidy takes on "Speedball" Mike Bailey of United Empire in a pair of Gold League Matches. There are two three way ties currently going on with the leaders of both leagues, with White, Bandido, and Brody King tied as the leaders of the Blue League with three points apiece and Nick Wayne, Cassidy, and Knight leading the Gold League with three points each as well.

Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron will be putting their AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship on the line as they defend against Divine Dominion's Lena Kross and Megan Bayne. Kross and Bayne are previous AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions, with their 168 day reign having been put to an end by The Brawling Birds at AEW All In on August 30.

Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be in action as he goes head-to-head with United Empire's Andrade El Idolo. Fletcher crashed an interview between Andrade and AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone last Wednesday, leading to a brief verbal confrontation between the two men and the challenge to tonight's match being thrown out.

Additionally, the self-proclaimed AEW World Champion MJF will be making an appearance on tonight's show before he challenges the real AEW World Champion Will Ospreay for his title at AEW Worlds End on December 19.