Several weeks ago, fans caught wind of a dark match between GUNTHER and Trick Williams, where Williams secured a rare pin on "The Ring General." Some fans had already been questioning the booking of GUNTHER after retiring John Cena, Goldberg, and AJ Styles, and there was speculation that the loss against Williams was a form of retribution because GUNTHER refused to go to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on "Double Coverage," Williams shared his thoughts. "GUNTHER got his a** whooped. Point blank, period! I mean, he was in the ring with Trick Williams, the United States Champion. ... What you expect was going to happen?" Williams said. "This ain't no punishment for GUNTHER. The punishment for GUNTHER was putting him in the ring with me, knowing that he can't hang with the big dog."

Despite the victory lap, Williams claims he's always wanted to work with GUNTHER. "He's legit as they come. I mean, he's physical, you know what I mean? And he knows what he's doing," he said, adding that there's also another major name on the roster that he dreams of facing, too. "Roman Reigns, of course. I just feel like he's the pioneer, the top guy in the business right now, and has been for quite some time. So you want to go against the best."

Beyond Roman Reigns and GUNTHER, Williams also dreams of someday stepping into the ring against The Rock. "The Rock is the guy who made me really say, 'Okay, I'm going to wrestle now, I want it to feel something like this," he admitted. Williams called The Rock's run a cultural movement, and claims he'd love to reach a similar point in his career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Double Coverage Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.