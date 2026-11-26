WrathLander defeated the Divine Dominion to retain the Women's World Tag Team Championship during "AEW Dynamite."

The team of Megan Bayne and Lena Kross came into their challenge with a point to prove, it being the second time they were challenging for the titles they held earlier this year and off of a defeat to Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, and the Brawling Birds in Blood & Guts.

That showed in the contest, Bayne and Kross isolating each of their opponents and dominating for much of the contest, save for the occasional rally. It also played into the finish, having Statlander on her own in the ring and set up for the Divine Intervention, only for Cameron to run in and make the save. As she took out Bayne, Statlander cradled Kross for the winning pinfall and retention.

Cameron and Statlander were making their first defense of the titles since dethroning Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor at Full Gear. Bayne and Kross were challenging for the titles they held for 168 days before losing them to the Brawling Birds at All In, having also fallen short in a rematch at All Out. For Cameron, it was also something of a retributory contest, having lost her inaugural reign alongside Willow Nightingale to the Divine Dominion.