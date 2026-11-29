Trick Williams' main roster call-up has already led to two reigns with the WWE United States Championship, a high-profile clash with Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42, and matches on Saturday Night's Main Event, the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, and the Elimination Chamber.

During an interview on the "Double Coverage Podcast," Williams commented on his rise to his current position in WWE, sharing his thoughts and first-hand experiences of his run. It's been unbelievable, you know what I mean?" he said. "If [we're] just talking about the main roster run, that started about January, it hasn't even been a year yet! Had a title match at WrestleMania, won the title at WrestleMania, been on seven, eight big PLEs already as we speak, you know what I mean?"

"It's just been a crazy, crazy run and it's only getting better," he also claimed. Williams also added that he's been learning a lot about the pro wrestling business in the past year, especially something like keeping himself in shape. "So, it's just been really dope to experience such, you know, crazy moments already in my career so far."

The US Champion was then asked about his relationship with Zayn following their rivalry.

"Me and Sami Zayn? It's been a funny situation because that's the first person I saw, you know, when I got to the main roster," he explained. "And since then, everything we've done has been electric. It's because we're polar opposites." Despite this, he plans to get Zayn back for his missed Undisputed WWE Championship shot. "He got the best of me the last time for the WWE Championship, cheated for it, caught a low blow, hit me with the title, but I'm going to get it back."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Double Coverage Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.