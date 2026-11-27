WWE SmackDown Results 11/27/26 W/ Live Updates: KO & Finn Balor Face Sami Zayn & GUNTHER
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE SmackDown" on November 27, 2026, coming to you from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas! The show (which was pre-taped this past Monday) begins at 8 PM ET, and can be streamed both on the USA Network in the US and Netflix internationally.
Michin and B-Fab will be putting their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line tonight as they defend against Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss. Michin and B-Fab previously dethroned Paxley and Bliss as Women's Tag Team Champions on the October 23 episode of "SmackDown" just a little over a month ago.
Elsewhere in the women's division, Blake Monroe will be competing in her first match since emerging victorious against Giulia in a Street Fight on October 23 as she goes head-to-head with former WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green. Monroe and Green's former best friend current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton attacked Green in a backstage segment during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown".
As of Friday afternoon, nothing else has been announced for tonight's show. However, with WWE Survivor Series: WarGames set to take place tomorrow night, there is sure to be some chaos that will ensue. Seth Rollins made his WWE return this past Monday on "WWE Raw" to step in for the injured original fifth member of Team USA in United States Champion Trick Williams in the Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match following an attack launched on Williams by Damian Priest last Friday. Tensions between the competitors in the 2026 Women's WarGames match pitting Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, the aforementioned Paxley, the aforementioned Bliss, and Charlotte Flair against Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence, Michin, and Jade Cargill are also bound to be running high as well.
27 Updates
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Welcome back to another Friday night Wrestling Inc. live blog for "SmackDown".
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Since writing our preview, WWE has also revealed on their X that Kevin Owens will be joining forces with Finn Balor to take on GUNTHER and Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, CM Punk will be making an appearance on tonight's show, and Danhausen will be hosting a Friendsgiving celebration.
We also received the news here at Wrestling Inc. before tonight's show that WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has died at the age of 38. Reed is a former "NXT" North American Champion, and wrestled both in WWE and across the world in various promotions including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, RevPro, PROGRESS Wrestling, and DEFY Wrestling. The Wrestling Inc. Staff are sending our thoughts to Reed's family.
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We are live! The show begins with a graphic in honor of Bronson Reed as Adam Pearce reads a statement that WWE had put out on their X account earlier today.
WWE remembers the legacy of Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans. pic.twitter.com/SZNt4GEVLE
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as we see the likes of Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Michin, B-Fab, and Jade Cargill arrive. CM Punk then makes his way to the ring.
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We Hear From CM Punk
Having seen the return of Seth Rollins as the fifth member of Team USA on "WWE Raw" in a video just before Punk begins to speak, Punk says he hopes everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving even though he isn't feeling particularly happy. He says he sometimes forgets how fun professional wrestling can be, which is what he's been having over the past few weeks on Team USA. He says it feels like all the air has left the room and no longer knows how fun Survivor Series: WarGames will be tomorrow.
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Cody Rhodes' music hits and he makes his way out. He asks Punk what he's expecting him to do and asks if Punk wants an apology, and Punk says he doesn't want one. Rhodes asks what he'd be apologizing about and says Seth Rollins is the best chance of winning the Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match. Punk asks Rhodes if he really just said Rollins revolutionized professional wrestling and says he's not willing to pay this price, but Rhodes says this sounds like the old Punk holding grudges for no reason (don't know if I agree with Rhodes on that one, but alright).
Rhodes says he's not trying to make Punk feel better about the situation they're in, and while he knows Punk has a problem with Rollins, he needs Punk to be mad at him. Punk makes it clear he's angry at Rhodes and says if you go back into the history books, The Vision eventually turned their backs on Rollins. He asks if Rhodes really thinks Rollins is taking part in their Survivor Series Match for the sake of the USA, the fans, or Rhodes and says he's only doing what he's doing to make him upset (probably true tbh).
"He's not doing this to win. He's doing it for one reason, and it's to piss me off."@CMPunk let @CodyRhodes know exactly how he feels about @WWERollins being on Team USA. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RUc3b0VAVo
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
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Rollins' music hits and he makes his way out with a 2x4 plank of wood in hand as Michael Cole notes that was the same 2x4 plank of wood gifted to Punk by "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. He welcomes fans to Friday Night Rollins and says it's good to be needed by Team USA, Rhodes, and Punk as Punk looks visibly upset in the ring. He says "this is fun" (I'm glad that someone is enjoying this because I'm already bored), then says he knows what this is about. He addresses the 2x4 plank of wood and says he just "picked it up because [Punk] dropped it on Monday and hands it back to him.
Rhodes instead takes the 2x4 plank of wood from Rollins and gives it to Punk like the good little babyface he is. Rollins says if it's not the 2x4 plank of wood bothering Punk, it must be the co-captain situation now that Rhodes said he could be the new co-captain in Punk's absence.
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LA Knight's music hits and he makes his way out as this promo parade treks on. Knight says the only thing he cares about is Team USA completing their mission and Rhodes becomes fired up at the prospect. Knight tells Punk it's just one night and all he has to do is get through one night, then says he looks at Rollins and the best thing about him is his song. He says Punk has to get through Survivor Series and thanks Rhodes for bringing him into the fold of Team USA. He says Punk should be mad at Punk, but guess who's music hits at this exact moment.
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Je'Von Evans' music hits and he makes his way out to ask everyone what they're arguing for. He says they're fighting for something bigger than that tomorrow, then says if you ask anyone in WWE, Team USA is a dream team (YEEEEERT). He says a line that I love to bust out all the time at family functions by saying even though he's the youngest one in the ring, he's the only one acting like an adult.
Rhodes shakes Knight, Rollins, and Evans' hands, then extends his hand to Punk. Rollins eggs Punk on by telling him not to be a coward by shaking Rhodes' hand, then says they didn't need Punk years ago and they don't need him now. Punk shakes Rhodes' hand, tells him he'll see him tomorrow, and leaves the ring visibly in a bad mood.
Things are going to be real interesting for Team USA tomorrow at #SurvivorSeries... 😬 pic.twitter.com/ipNASoY9dh
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
We then head backstage, where Jackie Remond catches up with Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair about not having the advantage in the 2026 Women's WarGames Match. Flair is upset at herself for losing the WarGames Advantage Match to Jade Cargill before all three women make their way to the ring. Michin, B-Fab, and Jade Cargill follow.
Before the upcoming match begins, we head backstage where Punk ensures Rhodes he'll he at Survivor Series: WarGames tomorrow.
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Michin and B-Fab (w/ Jade Cargill) (c) vs. Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss (w/ Charlotte Flair) for the Women’s Tag Team Championship
Michin and Paxley begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Michin and Paxley exchange a few strikes with one another, but B-Fab tags in and pins Paxley. Paxley kicks out, but B-Fab whips her into the corner of the first spine first and looks to land a leg lariat on her in the corner. Paxley moves out of the way, but Michin and Bliss tag in.
Bliss runs over Michin with a shoulder tackle and delivers a kick to her head, then connects with a shotgun dropkick on her. B-Fab trips up Bliss from outside the ring, and Michin sends her crashing out of it with a strike. She sends Bliss crashing into the barricade spine first.
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Back from the break, Bliss fires off right hands on B-Fab's midsection. B-Fab charges at Bliss, but Bliss moves out of the way and tags out to Paxley. Paxley levels B-Fab with a flipping leg kick and pins her, but B-Fab kicks out and dumps Paxley onto the ring apron. Bliss then tags in and lands a Twisted Bliss on Michin when Michin tags back in, but Cargill hops up onto the ring apron to take a cheap shot at Bliss as Michin distracts the referee.
Michin lands Eat Defeat on Bliss and pins her, but Bliss kicks out as Flair sends Cargill crashing over the announce desk on the outside and Paxley sends B-Fab crashing into the ring post on the outside. Bliss then connects with a Sister Abigail on Michin and pins her for the win.
Winners (and new): Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss
New Tag Team Champs!!!@AlexaBliss_WWE and @TatumPaxley take back the championship gold ahead of WarGames!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ApgadwS8e3
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
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I have to say that this is one of those title changes that I really did not like. WWE only gave Michin and B-Fab a month's reign as Women's Tag Team Champions, so to me, it felt pointless to take the title off Paxley and Bliss in the first place. What about you thought? Did you like this change, are you with me and you didn't like it, or do you just feel neutral? Pop your thoughts down below in the comments section.
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After the match, Fatal Influence attack Paxley, Bliss, and Flair in the ring as they celebrate Paxley and Bliss winning back the Women's Tag Team Champions. As you may have guessed, Stephanie Vaquer and Bayley are right behind Fatal Influence to try evening the odds. Fatal Influence, Michin, and B-Fab regain the upperhand as Cargill gets into the ring. Cargill then connects with a Jaded on Flair.
No time for celebration. 😳
WarGames is upon us tomorrow at Survivor Series!!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/W0xHdfGJe0
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
We then head backstage, where Byron Saxton catches up with Kevin Owens about the tag team match putting himself and Finn Balor against Sami Zayn and GUNTHER. Balor joins the two men, and Owens and Balor reveal they're wearing each other's shirts in a cutie little moment between them.
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Back from the break, we see Ricky Saints arriving at Danhausen's Friendsgiving celebration. Chelsea Green is leaving at the same time and calls it "the worst party ever". She runs off down the street as Danhausen comes to the door. He tells her she forgot her husband Matt Cardona (which was funnier than it should've been), then invites Saints inside.
We then head backstage, where LA Knight and Je'Von Evans find Cody Rhodes to ask about CM Punk. Rhodes says Punk will show up for them before Knight gives him assurance he'll do the same. Evans tells Rhodes that Team USA was supposed to be fun for him and it's not right now. He says he didn't sign up for what's been going on and says he has to go against his fellow World Tag Team Champions Penta, but says he's got Rhodes.
We then head elsewhere, where Byron Saxton catches up with Chelsea Green about WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Blake Monroe's attack on her last Friday. At ringside, Monroe makes her way out and Green follows.
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Back from another break, Ricky Saints observes Otis eating gravy out of a turkey baster (ew) and Joe Hendry playing an acoustic guitar. Saints then encounters a woman that Danhausen reveals to be Gertrude, but Danhausen leaves to take care of the turkey. Saints next encounters Matt Cardona looking for his wife Chelsea Green who has left, but becomes distracted by The Gobbledy Gooker. You cannot make this up.
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Chelsea Green vs. Blake Monroe
The bell rings and Monroe sends Green crashing into the announce desk spine first. Monroe mocks Green by doing her signature salute, but Tiffany Stratton makes her way to the ring to watch the action. Monroe sends Green crashing out of the ring and Stratton tells Green she'll never get back her Women's Crown Jewel Championship ring.
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Back from the break, Green ascends to the top rope and connects with a missile dropkick on Monroe. Monroe lands a back suplex on Green, but Green sets up for an Unprettier on Monroe. Stratton distracts Green and Monroe rolls her up, but Monroe counters into another roll up of her own for the win.
Winner: Chelsea Green
After the match, Stratton and Monroe look to beat down Green until Paige's music hits and she runs out to come to Green's aid.
Back to the next hijinks at Danhausen's Friendsgiving celebration (which I should probably mention happened last night), and Giulia is giving a performance of some sort to the attendees. Saints stands up and encounters the burnt Gingerbread Man before Danhausen storms out of the kitchen with the turkey in hand and the barbeque on fire. Danhausen burns Saints' hands by handing him the turkey.
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We then head over to a video from MFT and Haku directed at Bakusai following the rising tensions between both teams.
Back at ringside, Trick Williams and Lil Yachty make their way out.
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We Hear From Trick Williams and Lil Yachty
Williams says he's mad and limping his way down the ramp with a busted knee and can no longer be on Team USA because Damian Priest can't handle the truth. He says Priest can't handle him getting opportunities and says he's not apologizing for being the United States Champion or himself. He says it's not if, but when his knee gets better before he tells Priest he'll see him face-to-face in the ring. Priest blindsides Williams from behind, but Yachty jumps on Priest's spine. Priest takes out Yachty and throws him out of the ring, then sends his injured left knee crashing into the mat like any good heel would.
This was one of those promo segments where I felt like it was meant to be nothing more than a way to fill up extra time on this show.
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We then head backstage where Sami Zayn says he told "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis that he thought Johnny Gargano deserved an Undisputed WWE Championship next. Zayn says Aldis told him that Kevin Owens was next in line for a title shot, but GUNTHER approaches Zayn to ask if they can put their differences aside. Zayn says he can, but GUNTEHR says when things are over tonight, he's coming for the Undisputed WWE Championship and warns Gargano and Candice LeRae to stay out of it.
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Back from the break, Bryon Saxton catches up with Priest backstage about attacking Williams for two weeks in a row. He says if he doesn't get what's him, "everyone's going to fall to his violence".
We then head elsewhere to Cody Rhodes holding CM Punk's 2x4 plank of wood to "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. Rhodes encounters Seth Rollins, and Rollins reminds Rhodes that he came to him. He asks Rhodes why he really asked him to be on Team USA and leaves, but Team Mexico approaches Rhodes to ask him if everything's okay and Rey Mysterio tells Rhodes that he hopes Team USA can put their egos aside like Team Mexico is able to.
"Maybe you REALLY are enjoying watching Punk melt down as much as I am."@WWERollins wants to know the real reason why he was chosen by @CodyRhodes for Team USA. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AaiUNe1hsy
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
Michael Cole and Corey Graves then run down the card for Survivor Series: WarGames.
We then head over to a video taking fans through the history of Survivor Series narrated by The Undertaker.
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Back from the break, Danhausen's Friendsgiving concludes with everyone sitting on the front porch. Danhausen says Ricky Saints still has most of his skin and says he called for an ambulance as a precaution as three Minihausens arrive on a vehicle that is definitely not an ambulance. Saints finally loses his cool and says this is the worst party he's even been to "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan hits Saints with a 2x4 plank of wood to sedate him as the unhinged madness has finally come to an end.
Back at ringside, Finn Balor makes his way out to join Kevin Owens in the ring. Sami Zayn and GUNTHER follow.
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Sami Zayn and GUNTHER vs. Kevin Owens and Finn Balor
Zayn and Balor begin the action. The bell rings and Zayn fires off a few strikes on Balor in the corner of the ring. Balor responds with a shotgun dropkick to Zayn and pins him, but Zayn kicks out and Owens tags in. GUNTHER tags in on his side, but Owens levels him with a right hand and fires off a chop on him in the corner. GUNTHER then whips Owens into the corner of the ring, but Owens responds with a Tornado DDT to GUNTHER.
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Back from the break, Zayn tags in and fires off stomps on Owens. He rains down right hands on him and jams his boot into Owens' chest, but GUNTHER tags in and cinches in a Boston Crab on Owens. Balor tags in and knocks Zayn off the ring apron, then lands a Sling Blade on GUNTHER and lands a shotgun dropkick on him to send him crashing into the corner of the ring.
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Back from another break, GUNTHER lands a boot on the side of Balor's head and levels him with a chop. He delivers a bodyslam to Balor before Owens and Zayn tag in. Owens rains down right hands on Zayn, then levels him with a right hand and a senton. Balor pulls GUNTHER out of the ring over the top rope with his legs, and Owens connects with a cannonball on Zayn in the corner of the ring. He ascends to the top rope and lands a senton on Zayn, then goes for a pin but Zayn kicks out.
Balor tags in and looks to double team on Zayn with Owens, but GUNTHER comes to Zayn's aid and Zayn sends Owens crashing out of the ring with a Helluva Kick. He lands an Exploder on Balor to send him crashing into the corner of the ring, then calls for a Helluva Kick. Balor catches Zayn with a Sling Blade and a shotgun dropkick, then delivers a Coup De Grace for him. GUNTHER (who crucially is the legal man) powerbombs Balor and pins him for the win.
Winners: Sami Zayn and GUNTHER
Gunther pins Finn Bálor AGAIN 😳
The Ring General and Sami Zayn are victorious in the main event! pic.twitter.com/JtFlGcXa8o
— WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2026
There was nothing inherently wrong with this match, but it didn't really excite me that much and that was kind of the theme for this entire show for me. What about you – what did you think about this episode of "SmackDown"? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.
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Here is the TL;DR on what went down during tonight's show:
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Women's Tag Team Championship: Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss def. Michin and B-Fab (c) to become new titleholders
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Singles Match: Chelsea Green def. Blake Monroe via pinfall
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Tag Team Match: Sami Zayn and GUNTHER def. Kevin Owens and Finn Balor via pinfall
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Here's what to expect from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames tomorrow night with a main show start time of 6 PM ET, which Wrestling Inc. will have a live blog for from yours truly.
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The 946 vs. The Bloodline in the 2026 Men's WarGames Match
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Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair vs. Fatal Influence, Michin, and Jade Cargill
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Liv Morgan (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship
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Team Mexico vs. Team USA in a Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match
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John Cena Appears
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The Rock Appears As He Celebrates 30 Years in Professional Wrestling
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Thanks for joining us!