Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live blog for "WWE SmackDown" on November 27, 2026, coming to you from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas! The show (which was pre-taped this past Monday) begins at 8 PM ET, and can be streamed both on the USA Network in the US and Netflix internationally.

Michin and B-Fab will be putting their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line tonight as they defend against Tatum Paxley and Alexa Bliss. Michin and B-Fab previously dethroned Paxley and Bliss as Women's Tag Team Champions on the October 23 episode of "SmackDown" just a little over a month ago.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Blake Monroe will be competing in her first match since emerging victorious against Giulia in a Street Fight on October 23 as she goes head-to-head with former WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green. Monroe and Green's former best friend current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton attacked Green in a backstage segment during last Friday's episode of "SmackDown".

As of Friday afternoon, nothing else has been announced for tonight's show. However, with WWE Survivor Series: WarGames set to take place tomorrow night, there is sure to be some chaos that will ensue. Seth Rollins made his WWE return this past Monday on "WWE Raw" to step in for the injured original fifth member of Team USA in United States Champion Trick Williams in the Traditional 5-On-5 Survivor Series Match following an attack launched on Williams by Damian Priest last Friday. Tensions between the competitors in the 2026 Women's WarGames match pitting Bayley, Stephanie Vaquer, the aforementioned Paxley, the aforementioned Bliss, and Charlotte Flair against Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence, Michin, and Jade Cargill are also bound to be running high as well.